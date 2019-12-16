A great place to buy a vehicle and to get serviced! I have been going here for almost 8 years, and have never had a complaint! They are always friendly and helpful! I bought my last vehicle here and I plan to buy my next one here as well! I highly recommend this place!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
very disappointed in Ford Motors that they took no responsibility for their flawed clutch which some vins have been recalled BUT this dealer got me right in, the price was less then two other dealers quoted me and the service was exceptional.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This dealership is great. You get friendly service, and no pushy sales people. I have always been satisfied with their service. Comfortable waiting area while car is being serviced. Always have coffee and most of the time freshly made popcorn!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Staff is always helpful. The service department answers all my questions, and the people at the front desk are very friendly. While my car is being serviced, they have a comfortable waiting area, with tv and coffee.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes