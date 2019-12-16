Jim Dobson Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
806 N Plymouth Rd, Winamac, IN 46996
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jim Dobson Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Always great Service

by Jacqui54 on 12/16/2019

A great place to buy a vehicle and to get serviced! I have been going here for almost 8 years, and have never had a complaint! They are always friendly and helpful! I bought my last vehicle here and I plan to buy my next one here as well! I highly recommend this place!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
8 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Always great Service

by Jacqui54 on 12/16/2019

A great place to buy a vehicle and to get serviced! I have been going here for almost 8 years, and have never had a complaint! They are always friendly and helpful! I bought my last vehicle here and I plan to buy my next one here as well! I highly recommend this place!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Clutch replacement

by Cherkew on 04/27/2017

very disappointed in Ford Motors that they took no responsibility for their flawed clutch which some vins have been recalled BUT this dealer got me right in, the price was less then two other dealers quoted me and the service was exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customer service is great!

by mmeaney on 07/18/2016

I am always greeted when I enter the shop and usually by name. It is clear that the people there enjoy their work and are positive and welcoming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service, Great Dealership

by jacqui54 on 07/12/2016

Always friendly and helpful, never pushy! My favorite!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best Dealership Around

by jacqui54 on 07/12/2016

This dealership is great. You get friendly service, and no pushy sales people. I have always been satisfied with their service. Comfortable waiting area while car is being serviced. Always have coffee and most of the time freshly made popcorn!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Reliable hometown dealer

by telephoneman23 on 04/19/2016

Any service we have done at Dobson Ford is excellent, we own a Ford-550, there is no where else we would think of taking it for service, tires, etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Ford2hybrid2 on 12/07/2015

The staff are very friendly and helpful. I am able to leave the car for service and come back and pick it up at my convenience or wait and the service is finished in a timely way. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The place to buy your next vehicle

by Jacqui54 on 10/21/2015

Staff is always helpful. The service department answers all my questions, and the people at the front desk are very friendly. While my car is being serviced, they have a comfortable waiting area, with tv and coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
87 cars in stock
12 new75 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
1 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
4 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
2 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes