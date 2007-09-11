1.6 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As I approach this new Dealership, it looks great. I am greeted by a friendly person, who saw that I have antennas on the top of my vehicle. He asked if I was contacting martians or ufo's. This person took me straight to a finance manager. He also expressed i might be contacting ufo's. I explained my circumstances, then was introduced to another sales person, who had me fill out credit request. I waited for about 15 minutes, then I was told that they are having a hard time contacting, or reaching a person from the necessary credit agency, give us a few more minutes. So about 10 minutes later as I am watching the sunset, it was expressed to me that they will get with me the next day, although I might have high interest it would help me if I had a cosigner yet we don't know yet because we need more time to hear a response from the credit people. Also I was told that shouldn't be no problem to work something out because of all the rebates available. After three week there was no call, letter, any type of communication to me. I will leave the rest up to you folks if this is fun or not? Read more