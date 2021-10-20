Tom Wood Volkswagen Noblesville
Customer Reviews of Tom Wood Volkswagen Noblesville
Questions galore
by 10/20/2021on
I have never seen, driven,or been in an electric car. I went to Tom Wood VW in Noblesville, IN to see the 2022 VW ID.4. I met the salesperson,Trey, and we went for a test drive. Wow! Trey was very informative, and I ask a lot of questions. Not only informative, but smart, and super personable. He had 120hrs training on the new technology of VW ID.4 and he never failed to answer any question I threw at him. After I drove the car, I asked him to drive me around, he did...There is no scale of amount of stars that could actually gauge his love of his job. So, great job Trey. Next, I had never leased a car, boy did I have questions. Ryan and Lauren closed the deal. They both showed patience explaining all of the minor details of my lease, and then some. I have already called Trey and I am going to stop by the VW showroom and get a tutorial on my uber-cool ID.4
Confident, knowledgeable, courteous salesman.
by 10/07/2021on
My salesperson was Ryan Boehner who I found to be very courteous and knowledgeable. He was a good listener and was never pushy. We purchased a 2022 Taos and took delivery on 10/05/2021. I am confident that as I figure out what questions to ask I can go back to Ryan and he will have or find the answers I need.
Sneaky finance guy
by 07/16/2021on
Not honest people. 1- The car had 2500 miles more than the advertised listing. 2-We agreed to a price and then the finance guy tried to sneak $1200 in paint protection and other stuff I didn’t want. It would have been ok if they asked but the didn’t. They added it and handed me a post-it note with the total believing I wouldn’t notice. Then it took no less than three back and forth a a lot to get them to explain it to me and concede to remove it completely. They even said it was non negotiable. How is not wanting paint protection non negotiable? I appreciate transparency and these guys are not that. Now I wonder what else they lied about or got away with. They are the exact reason I hate buying a car. I would not go back and would filter out Tom wood from future purchases.
Salesman Behner makes VW Better!!
by 03/17/2021on
Our experience with Ryan Behner was wonderful. He made us feel comfortable, did not pressure us and most importantly got us the deal that was best for us! We were impressed at how knowledgeable he was on the features available in our Atlas. He made everything about buying our vehicle easy-including delivering the paperwork & vehicle to our home. He is an outstanding asset to the Tom Wood company. Behner truly makes VW Better!! Thank You Ryan!
Ryan Behner was awesome
by 02/22/2021on
Ryan Behner was an awesome salesman! He was extremely knowledgeable about volkswagen and the model we were looking at. He made many accommodations to make sure that the vehicle would work for our family. We never felt pressured to buy. We absolutely love our Atlas, and appreciate all of Ryan's help! Highly recommend!
New Atlas
by 12/14/2020on
We recently purchased a 2021 Atlas from Tom Woods Noblesvillle. Trey Hill was our sales consultant. He carefully listened to what we presented as our wants and desires. He was thorough in demonstrating the various features of the atlas. We test drove two trim levels and once we decided to purchase he was patient during the negotiations and didn’t pressure. He worked with his sales managers to find the exact atlas we wanted. It entailed a dealer transfer which Trey went to get. The paperwork and financing process was very well organized by Laura. While we’ve only had the new car for a few weeks we are very satisfied with our experience at Tom Woods’s VW in Noblesville.
Car purchase
by 01/03/2018on
I had a great experience buying my car at Tom Wood Volkswagen in Noblesville. Austin, the salesperson, did a fantastic job!
2016 Golf GTI Experience
by 01/13/2017on
I purchased a 2016 VW Golf GTI from this dealer this past September, 2016. I live 2 hours away from this dealer but they (my sales lady) were very helpful and responsive. Initial emails and phone call responses were immediate. All my questions were answered immediately. I learned later that this dealer was fairly new but I had no idea since they really knew what they were talking about. The best part of the experience was that they delivered the car to my workplace, with all paperwork. My sales lady surprised me by coming herself with the car. Pre-delivery inspection was perfect. Also, this dealer was very helpful doing a trade with another dealer for the exact car I wanted. I highly recommend Noblesville VW. There absolutely no issues that required a follow-up visit. Since then, I have been in contact several times and my sales lady has always been nice, professional, and helpful.
