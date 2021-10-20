5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have never seen, driven,or been in an electric car. I went to Tom Wood VW in Noblesville, IN to see the 2022 VW ID.4. I met the salesperson,Trey, and we went for a test drive. Wow! Trey was very informative, and I ask a lot of questions. Not only informative, but smart, and super personable. He had 120hrs training on the new technology of VW ID.4 and he never failed to answer any question I threw at him. After I drove the car, I asked him to drive me around, he did...There is no scale of amount of stars that could actually gauge his love of his job. So, great job Trey. Next, I had never leased a car, boy did I have questions. Ryan and Lauren closed the deal. They both showed patience explaining all of the minor details of my lease, and then some. I have already called Trey and I am going to stop by the VW showroom and get a tutorial on my uber-cool ID.4 Read more