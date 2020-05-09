1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING A VEHICLE FROM INDY AUTO MAN IF YOU VALUE YOUR LIFE AND THE LIFE OF YOUR FAMILY!!!!! My family purchased a 2015 Toyota Avalon in spring of 2021. We were so pleased with the experience that we decided to purchase a second vehicle, a 2015 Lexus GX SUV in anticipation of the arrival of a new baby. We enjoyed the buying process, and the salesman Jaime was kind and friendly. The price was unbeatable, and the vehicle was nice and clean. After driving the Lexus for a week, we decided to have the oil changed. Our mechanic let us know that he couldn’t get the airbag light to turn off and didn’t understand why. Shortly after, I received an airbag recall notice in the mail. I am so thankful for that airbag recall. It potentially saved my life. When my husband went to pick up the SUV from the Lexus dealership, he was informed that the airbag system was NOT in working order due to a previous wreck that the vehicle had been involved in. The Lexus repairman stated that the airbag system had been “cobbled back together to appear to work” but would not actually work if we were involved in a wreck. He said driving this car would be the same as driving a car with no airbags at all. WE BOUGHT THIS CAR TO BE A SAFER CAR FOR OUR NEW BORN BABY!!!! The bill to repair the airbag system… $13,000.00. My husband called Indy Auto Man immediately and spoke to a very understanding receptionist that assured him something would be done to remedy the issue. Next, a manager named Sam called. When asked about the safety inspection that Indy Auto Man supposedly completes on every used vehicle, he said the airbag system is not included. He was clearly unsympathetic from the beginning of the conversation, and even accused the Lexus dealership of tampering with the airbag system. He suggested we take the car for a second opinion and scheduled a follow up call with my husband for the following week. As we suspected, Sam never followed up with us. We received a second opinion that aligned with the Lexus dealerships findings. I urge anyone considering buying a car from these people to purchase a Carfax. This car had been in multiple wrecks where the airbags were deployed, and somewhere along the way, a repair shop did not actually repair the damage. It seems they buy nice looking cars that are a mess on the inside to make quick profits on unassuming consumers. I’ve never been more disappointed in a business in my life and plan to tell as many people about this experience as possible in an effort to prevent this from happening to another innocent family. Read more