Great Service
by 09/05/2020on
My sales representative Kenyatta Turner was very kind and efficient with my buying experience. Great service!
IF YOU VALUE YOUR LIFE- PLEASE READ THIS BEFORE BUYING A CAR FROM INDY AUTO
by 01/21/2022on
PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING A VEHICLE FROM INDY AUTO MAN IF YOU VALUE YOUR LIFE AND THE LIFE OF YOUR FAMILY!!!!! My family purchased a 2015 Toyota Avalon in spring of 2021. We were so pleased with the experience that we decided to purchase a second vehicle, a 2015 Lexus GX SUV in anticipation of the arrival of a new baby. We enjoyed the buying process, and the salesman Jaime was kind and friendly. The price was unbeatable, and the vehicle was nice and clean. After driving the Lexus for a week, we decided to have the oil changed. Our mechanic let us know that he couldn’t get the airbag light to turn off and didn’t understand why. Shortly after, I received an airbag recall notice in the mail. I am so thankful for that airbag recall. It potentially saved my life. When my husband went to pick up the SUV from the Lexus dealership, he was informed that the airbag system was NOT in working order due to a previous wreck that the vehicle had been involved in. The Lexus repairman stated that the airbag system had been “cobbled back together to appear to work” but would not actually work if we were involved in a wreck. He said driving this car would be the same as driving a car with no airbags at all. WE BOUGHT THIS CAR TO BE A SAFER CAR FOR OUR NEW BORN BABY!!!! The bill to repair the airbag system… $13,000.00. My husband called Indy Auto Man immediately and spoke to a very understanding receptionist that assured him something would be done to remedy the issue. Next, a manager named Sam called. When asked about the safety inspection that Indy Auto Man supposedly completes on every used vehicle, he said the airbag system is not included. He was clearly unsympathetic from the beginning of the conversation, and even accused the Lexus dealership of tampering with the airbag system. He suggested we take the car for a second opinion and scheduled a follow up call with my husband for the following week. As we suspected, Sam never followed up with us. We received a second opinion that aligned with the Lexus dealerships findings. I urge anyone considering buying a car from these people to purchase a Carfax. This car had been in multiple wrecks where the airbags were deployed, and somewhere along the way, a repair shop did not actually repair the damage. It seems they buy nice looking cars that are a mess on the inside to make quick profits on unassuming consumers. I’ve never been more disappointed in a business in my life and plan to tell as many people about this experience as possible in an effort to prevent this from happening to another innocent family.
left completley disappointed
by 01/06/2021on
i was sending my deposit over after 2 days of getting the deal together and for them to sell the car from under me with 10 mins to close not good treatment at all
Kevin Dunn Sales Consultant and the car buying experience
by 08/28/2020on
Kevin Dunn was an outstanding sales consultant. If you want to buy a car go see Kevin. He will take good care of you. I really enjoyed working with him and the car buying experience at Indy Man.
Great service
by 08/01/2020on
I talked to Steve Garwood a couple of times about scheduling to see a truck. Things change on a daily basis and I had to reschedule. This was done with no problems and I was updated about the vehicle. I did find a vehicle elsewhere and let Steve know. He was very cordial about this and was very happy for us. When looking again, I will start at Indy Auto Man. Thanks Steve
Helpful, kind, prompt!
by 09/15/2018on
I worked with Lisa G and she was wonderful. Quick, attentive, to the point. I told her what I had to work with and the vehicle I wanted, and she got right to work. Her and the sales manager made sure I walked out with the car wanted and a smile on my face. I didn't have to haggle or negotiate. They gave me more for my trade in than I thought I would get too! The only thing I wish were different was there is no warranty, no 30day warranty or anything, but that's not Lisa's fault. I would be happy to reccomend her to anyone looking to buy a car that doesnt want to deal with the back and forth crap you normally have to deal with when buying a car.
The Best
by 05/09/2018on
There is only one person who has helped my family get to rolling. Her name is Lisa Goins. She has been in the car selling business for over 13 years. She has sold my mother and I two vehicles over the course of a year. She is very down to earth and looks for the best interest of the customer. I came in with a budget and hit right on it!! I simply wanted a suv for the safety of my little one. She was able to put me in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with low mileage. Yay!!!! Last year she was able to put my mother in her dream car... A Mercedes Benz!!! She truly goes above and beyond to meet your needs. There's no other dealership I would purchase a vehicle from. She's professional, efficient, and humble.
So pleased!
by 05/05/2018on
I could not be more pleased with my experience with IndyAutoMan! The entire staff was extremely attentive and friendly. Brittany was my salesperson and she is absolutely amazing! She made a stressful process fun and enjoyable. We looked at several cars that worked with my budget and I was blown away at the options. Walking in, I didnt anticipate that I would be driving out in my dream car, but everyone worked to make that happen, especially Brittany. I highly recommend anyone in the market to start here! You cant beat the value and the customer service is phenomenal.
Indy Auto Man
by 05/05/2018on
I came from 6 hours away to work with Lisa on buying a used car. She found me a Buick Regal with low mileage and in MINT condition. I was in a time crunch and Lisa got me in and out of there in about an hour. It was the quickest and most pleasant car buying experience of my life. Thank you, Lisa!!!
Caution when buying from Out of Town
by 10/11/2017on
Timeline of Events on my Vehicle Purchase from Indy Auto Man in Indianapolis. Mind you that I was from a different State *Contacted dealer about vehicle online *Chit-chat and get it inspected by local Firestone *Firestone found a issue with the strut, dealer fixed it without issue *Got price agreed upon and date set to pick up *Got picked up at bus Station and taken to dealer *Test drove vehicle and noticed it hesitated in 5th gear Was told if it was an issue, that they would pay to get it fixed, I used a can of Seafoam on the drive home and it mostly fixed the issue, one more can should do it. Now here is where you decide, yes it is my fault for not inspecting closer but it was raining and they seemed to be in a hurry. Online ad stated new tires, 2 of the 5 are new, one being the spare, the rest are completely worn on the inside thread Online ad also stated, rear view camera (doesn't work), 6 speaker system (4 speakers don't work), Remote keyless entry (they gave me wrong remotes to a different alarm system) Don't know how they never noticed when they tried to lock the vehicle at night that the remotes didnt work which also means no panic button or Security system as stated. I contacted my salesperson 2 times the following day and then a follow up 3 days later via text and was told that my concerns were forwarded to the manager. I still havent received a call or anything. I think its a little sad that prior to the sale, the response time on a call or text was very quick, but now customer service seems to be lacking. Knowing all this happened, it's your choice to decide where you will go when considering purchasing your next vehicle online.
GREAT EXPERIENCE
by 04/19/2017on
I bought a car on April 17 at Indy Auto Man. I live in Cincinnati, so I exchanged about 40 emails with Victor before I went to Indianapolis to see the car. All the people there were so freindly and helpful!!!
Very satisfied
by 04/12/2017on
The sales team there was wonderful. I gave them a hard time and the kept it professional. I bought a car took it home and wife didn't like it went back the next morning and they put me in another one she love.Big shout out to the sales snd financial team.There service department is a1 shout out to Mike.
Shop here!
by 04/06/2017on
Indy Auto Man is a good dealership, that is willing to consider your offer for a given vehicle, and will do well informed, and did a terrific job to help me secure the vehicle I selected. Eugene did a great job explaining the local market to me, and helped educate me on my options, and the fair market value of them. Victor is a good business man, he did his part to represent the company policies and procedures thoroughly, and definitely gave me a good deal. I would certainly consider returning to this dealership when I need another vehicle for my fleet. Thanks!, to the team at Indy Auto Man!
Fantastic Experience
by 03/17/2017on
I had a wonderful experience at Indy Auto Man. Everyone was so kind and genuinely wanted to help. I actually had to sales people, Lisa and Sam, and they were both incredible. I recommend talking to them when deciding to purchase a vehicle. They did absolutely everything in their power to get me the car I wanted.
Best Car Buying Experience
by 03/15/2017on
Lisa is an amazing outside the box thinker. I came in with a seemingly impossible and complex set up but within a couple short hours she had me in the car I wanted and saving hundreds a month from what I was paying. I buy a lot of cars and I will definitely be doing business with her again as well as referring her to other people I know.
Good service
by 08/03/2016on
Great people do everything they can to get you in a new car.
Great Experience & Best Care You Could EVER Ask
by 08/02/2016on
I'm not sure if I get the best deal, but what I'm sure they do what they say and they care about your problems. My salesman is Kevin, who is super sweet and helpful. Ask him if you like a trustworthy salesman. I would recommend this dealership to anyone!
Best in the Midwest!!!
by 05/19/2016on
I had nothing but great service. My Car Salesman Devon was spectacular, he actually took the time to make sure I got the car I wanted and helped me the whole way through of buying my first car. And he made it very easy for me. He took his time and didn't rush me at all I highly recommend him and Indy Auto man
Incredible Experience
by 03/29/2016on
I really appreciate Victor's service, professional, well-considerate and friendly. I just bought my BMW X3 here and it has such a good price and nice condition. Strongly recommend INDY AUTO MAN.
Purchased s550
by 03/04/2016on
They were very professional an patient Devon an another sales rep took there time look the car over an continuously asked was I happy wit my purchase
Great used car dealership
by 04/21/2015on
We are very happy with the vehicle we purchased. Jeff H. was a pleasure to work with, without being overly pushy. He encouraged us to look at and compare 3 vehicles and test drive each before settling on the Jeep Liberty. We are happy customers.
