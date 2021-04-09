2.2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experiance wasn't the best but I brought it on myself. 1st-off was I was working with a New Salesmen and 2nd was the New finance man as well - I mean New the the Gurley Leep staff but I thought only to give it a shot knowing I liked the car. Well after 5 times of returning to correct the paperwork - Yes- 5 times, it now looks as if I wasn't paying proper attention as I see things that make no sense to me or many other people that I have showed this paperwork to. Mud flaps - they were on the car but it looks as if I added them and there is so much more that's weird to me and this isn't my 1st buying experience. I recieved a message on my phone from sales manager that the deal is all correct and so is the signed paperwork and so on and it as if I was being talked to as a 2 year old. Future buyer's: Weather it be Gurley Leep Honda or and new car dealer, If you have to go back just once to redo the paperwork = CANCEL THE DEAL and go else where. I want 45o payment there now 65o and I have canceled all the talked into extra's that were on the contract saving 3 - 4 grand right there. Yes, It's my fault for not reading EVERY THING, EVERY TIMEI WAS CALLED & I WENT BACK. I ordered the remote start, well that's the dumbest 5oo spent, it's just weird to me after having them in every car I have ever own, Differant I guess because it's Honda. Go to a dealership that offer you 30 to 60 day trail so your sure to be Happy, I'm Not At All. THIS IS ONLY MY OPINION AS I WANT TO SHARE MY OPINION. TO EACH THIER OWN. Read more