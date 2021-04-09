Gurley Leep Honda
Customer Reviews of Gurley Leep Honda
Horrible customer service
by 09/04/2021on
The most rudest customer service I have EVER experienced. The manager was rude making crappy comments. We’re told our car would be traded in for one value and then told something else the next minute and when we called it out they said we weren’t telling the truth. We STILL stayed and tried to work with them after all that and when we decided to walk due to the HORRIBLE customer service the manager laughed and smirked. Sad that we were very interested in the car and we’re ready to drive it off and sign. I just have never had this horrible of customer service experience EVER.
Great Experience with Gurley Leep Honda in Elkhart
by 07/18/2021on
Had a great experience at Gurley Leep Honda in Elkhart. My wife and I have been looking around for a new family vehicle for a while, and we stumble across a Honda Pilot SE model and loved it. We had a great deal and 0% finance for 48 months, that's a WIN WIN by my book. The salesman, Christian Reyes was awesome and very professional. Not much dislike to say about the sale, besides waiting for a week to get the vehicle shipped over from a different state. Slim pickings on every dealer lot we go shopping at nowadays. I definitely would buy here again and ask Christian for assistants.
Zero Stars!!
by 02/21/2021on
As most of you know we had a horrible experience with having our car repaired after being hit by a drunk driver. What I didn't mention is that is that it was Gurley Leep Honda in Elkhart that did the terrible work. Seeing as they still haven't rectified the issue and don't seem to care they put my wife and toddlers in an unsafe vehicle...TWICE...I decided it was time to go ahead and give [non-permissible content removed] the public recognition they deserve. ZERO STARS! We were hit by a drunk driver and made the mistake of using Gurley Leep body shop for the repair. Twice [non-permissible content removed] put my wife and toddlers in a vehicle which was unsafe for public roads. The following list is merely the cosmetic issues which wouldn't have been so much an issue were it not for the fact that the vehicle is all over the road, wanders sideways, and is difficult to impossible to control ever since these guys ruined the suspension. Randy the body shop manager is one of the shadiest people I've ever met which says a lot in the used car industry... Don't use [non-permissible content removed] unless you want to deal with the following: 1) sanding mark on driver front fender 2) weather stripping on driver door (back side) is incomplete 3) clear coat driver rear door damage 4) weather stripping/ gaping at rear passenger door driver side 5) driver door wrong color - it’s blue, not black. 6)3rd row window driver side leaks 7) rear fender well drivers side missing nut 8) rear fender well drivers side unsecured trim tabs 9) wheel well trim driver side misaligned with bumper cover 10) real quarter panel (driver side) is blue- should be black! 11) clear coat damage to rear hatch spoiler 12) rear lift gate is painted blue, not black 13) back emblem is hybrid emblem not regular emblem. 14) alignment and gaping on left rear gate (not equal on both sides) 15) passenger side outer taillight housing misaligned and not secured 16) color of driver side rear quarter is blue! Passenger side rear quarter is black! 17) rear headliner gapes at rear hatch 18) rear lift gate speaker/subwoofer rattles and intermittently functional 19) unsecured left rear tray (interior) 20) missing retainer clip on rear lift gate 21) unsecured passenger rear trim tabs 22) we need a list of all suspension parts replaced. 23) drivers side was rear trailing arm replace? not mentioned in invoice. 24) frame member welding 25) rear reverse/parking sensors are intermittently functional
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Theft Prevention is a scam.
by 04/13/2020on
I had been searching online for close to a year for an SUV for my retirement. I found a 2016 Honda Pilot that fit my needs and was priced right. I scheduled a test drive with Bobbie Russwurm for Friday February 28, 2020. I sat in her office and she asked me what color interested me. I think she forgot I was there to test drive a specific vehicle. We went for a short test drive and when we returned I lifted the hood to look at the engine. The sales manager called her to the front door. He told her someone had test driven it earlier and was coming with a check to buy it. It was chilly out and he told her just outside the front door about 30 feet from me. Back at her desk she explained what I had overheard but I had first chance to buy it. Even the sales manager said there was no pressure. Why let me overhear the conversation or tell me as it was sold either way. I put a down payment and drove it home. The more I thought about it being a sales tactic I contacted Bobbie and told her I would return it for a refund. Around noon the next day I told Bobbie I was going to keep it. She claim the other per was there when they opened to buy it. On the purchase agreement was $299 for theft prevention. I, thinking it was on all Hondas, questioned it. This was added Theft Prevention only Gurley Leep provides. He talk me into a tire and wheel warranty from punctures and potholes. There is a tire with a nail in it and a bent wheel in his office. He implied it was from his vehicle. I also purchased an extended warranty. After reviewing all the paperwork at home , I found there were four levels of coverage. He never mentioned the lower coverage's and costs.
Great Honda Used Car Buying Experience
by 11/27/2015on
We were looking for a 7-8 passenger vehicle. We stopped of at Gurley Leep and asked them to show us what they had. Andrew took us for a test drive of a Pilot as well as a vehicle from a different manufacturer and proved to be VERY knowledgeable on his products. Following the visit we knew we wanted a Pilot but were not sure we wanted the combination of age, mileage, and price. We shopped around but determined that we really were most impressed with Gurley Leep, so I called Andrew, gave him what exactly I was looking for and asked him to do what he could. He definitely came through. We are thrilled with the vehicle, price, and warranty provided and the interactions we have had with Gurley Leep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible is all I can say
by 01/16/2015on
Sold the truck out from under me and didn't even call me to tell me that it was sold after my hour drive to purchase it. Internet salesman heather came up with some lame excuse that made no sense as to why she never called. Wasted two hours of my time and will NEVER buy from them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worth the trip!
by 08/13/2013on
Originally interested in buying either a Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, or Subaru Forester. Although all 3 are very good in their own right, after investigating all 3, decided that the Honda offered the best combination of good reviews & value per $. Began to solicit offers from different Honda dealers within about 100 miles, hoping to stay close to home. Unfortunately, only received "promises" of offers locally: consequently my best offers came from the north & south of me, about the same distance. The offers were very close, & were both about $1000.00 better than the others. Dealing with S. S. from G-P Elkhart was "interesting", in a good way, & probably why I went so far away, but please don't tell her that, Lol! But, to be honest, when I went up there, everyone I spoke to & worked with were both nice AND competent. And, even though I was buying a relatively lower priced vehicle, they ALL made me feel appreciated!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
FYI: On Too Much Paperwork
by 05/18/2010on
My experiance wasn't the best but I brought it on myself. 1st-off was I was working with a New Salesmen and 2nd was the New finance man as well - I mean New the the Gurley Leep staff but I thought only to give it a shot knowing I liked the car. Well after 5 times of returning to correct the paperwork - Yes- 5 times, it now looks as if I wasn't paying proper attention as I see things that make no sense to me or many other people that I have showed this paperwork to. Mud flaps - they were on the car but it looks as if I added them and there is so much more that's weird to me and this isn't my 1st buying experience. I recieved a message on my phone from sales manager that the deal is all correct and so is the signed paperwork and so on and it as if I was being talked to as a 2 year old. Future buyer's: Weather it be Gurley Leep Honda or and new car dealer, If you have to go back just once to redo the paperwork = CANCEL THE DEAL and go else where. I want 45o payment there now 65o and I have canceled all the talked into extra's that were on the contract saving 3 - 4 grand right there. Yes, It's my fault for not reading EVERY THING, EVERY TIMEI WAS CALLED & I WENT BACK. I ordered the remote start, well that's the dumbest 5oo spent, it's just weird to me after having them in every car I have ever own, Differant I guess because it's Honda. Go to a dealership that offer you 30 to 60 day trail so your sure to be Happy, I'm Not At All. THIS IS ONLY MY OPINION AS I WANT TO SHARE MY OPINION. TO EACH THIER OWN.
My great buying experience @ Gurley Leep Honda
by 07/28/2009on
I recently purchased a new Honda Fit @ Gurley Leep Honda and they were terrific. Roger Davis was my sales man and I could not have asked for a more helpful and knowledgeable sales man. I had taken a family friend along as this was going to be the first car I'd purchased since I was widowed. Well, it was fun to have someone along to share the excitement of buying a new car, but I didn't need the friend for anything but sharing the fun. The Roger and the dealership answered all of my questions and were very informative. I got a great car at a great price. They exceeded all of my expectations.
