5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My partner and I purchased a new 2014 Kia Cadenza from Classic Kia. From our first test drive at the dealership all the way through closing, we had a first-rate experience -- it could not have been better. We were consistently treated with care and respect, our contacts at the dealership were incredibly responsive to all our questions and requests, and the dealership staff paid ample attention to every detail. We love our Cadenza, and we would gladly buy a car again from Classic Kia. We recommend this dealership in the strongest possible terms! 1. Test drive. We'd test-driven the Cadenza at a couple of other Kia dealerships before we arrived at Classic Kia. At the other dealerships, it turned out that we knew more about the car than the salesperson did! Cody T. at Classic Kia knew the Cadenza in great detail, inside and out, and he not only pointed out certain features but explained how they worked and why Kia had set up certain features in particular ways. Cody said, "We don't pressure our customers because we believe that knowledge sells cars," and he was extremely knowledgeable. He, like all the other Classic Kia folks we dealt with, was highly competent and responsive to our needs while also being comfortably laidback. During the test drive, he encouraged us to spend as much time driving the car as we wanted (even though we arrived not long before closing time), over whatever route we wanted -- a far cry from the other dealers who would prescribe a short test-drive route, one that lasted just a few minutes. After the test drive, we ended up speaking a while longer with Cody and a few of his colleagues, who provided us with additional information to take home. No rush, no pressure -- even though it was now well past closing time! 2. Follow-up and negotiation. Although I was immediately strongly drawn to Classic Kia and wanted very much to do business with them, I also wanted to make sure I would get the best deal possible on the car we wanted. Classic Kia ended up giving us a deal that was just a hair above the lowest quote I received (but that quote was from a dealership that I did not have a good feeling about from my interactions with them). It was important that we buy our car from a dealership we trusted and felt confident and comfortable working with, so we chose Classic Kia. Throughout the negotiation process, Nick R. at Classic Kia reached out to me, promptly returned all my calls, and spent time on the phone with us outside of his normal working hours to make sure that he and his colleagues were doing everything they could to respond to our needs. 3. Final details. The car we wanted (exact color and option packages) had to be obtained from a dealer outside the Chicago area, a couple of hundred miles away, and it took several days to get the car to Classic Kia. During that time, Classic Kia gave us a loaner vehicle, since we were anxious to shed the expensive rental car we'd been using. (Nick even picked us up from the place where we dropped off that rental car and drove us to the dealership!) They worked hard to get the car we needed (which required two dealer trades, in succession), and Nick patiently kept us company as we inspected the new car VERY thoroughly (for over an hour, using a long checklist!) before taking delivery. Finance manager Ryan J. had all the paperwork waiting for us, and that part of the process was a breeze. The general manager, Rick D., also spent time with us during our visits to the dealership. From start to finish, this was the most enjoyable car-buying experience we could have imagined. (Regarding attention to detail: everyone at Classic Kia made a point of ascertaining the correct pronunciation of my unusual first name as soon as they met me. This was typical of their level of care and attention to detail in every aspect of their work with us.) They listen carefully and work as hard as they can to meet customer needs. Fantastic experience! Read more