Customer Reviews of Classic Kia
Wonderful Long Distance Sales Experience
by 06/24/2020on
We are from St Louis and we were looking for a CPO Kia Stinger to purchase, as i had been drooling over them non stop since release. The Mrs. finally relented and let me go shopping for one, on the condition i don't go hog wild. All of the used ones in our area were overpriced by $5,000+. Classic Kia Waukegan (in Chicago area) had just the vehicle I was looking for (2018, CPO, AWD), but they were almost 300 miles away, and i had never attempted a long distance purchase like this or this big. I called them up to inquire about the vehicle and they could not have been better on getting the info i needed to feel better about the purchase over a distance. Jennifer could not have been a better/nicer person to deal with. We inquired on a Saturday afternoon, and had an agreed price by Monday. We made a deposit, and by Tuesday morning I was on a plane to go up there for a final inspection/test drive. The vehicle was wonderful and drives like a dream. Jennifer and Yoshi (F&I) had everything ready for me and it took all of 1 hour to sign the papers and I was on my long (5 hour drive) home. Every time there was a snag, hiccup or snarl with the bank needing more paperwork or documents for the car, Jennifer was there to help us out. I almost started feeling bad because she was like a personal assistant. No joke, in a span of a few hours we had traded 6 or 7 phone calls. She was just as nice and bubbly in person as on the phone and made finalizing the deal super easy. Got the car we wanted, at the price point we wanted, and had nothing but a easy, smooth experience. This sort of purchase is normally too nerve wracking for most buyers to consider, as a lot of things can go wrong. In this case they delivered and were very up front and honest about everything and made for a great buying experience. Thanks a bunch Jennifer and Classic Kia! 100% would recommend again.
Rude manager on duty "Mike"
by 09/19/2020on
I did not fully read a service offer received as an email attachment to realize that it did not apply to my kia because it uses synthetic oil. Asking for an explanation, Mike came over and just kept pointing at the wording in the offer about how synthetic oil vehicles may cost more. The conversation became un-necessarily uncomfortable. At one point Mike gestured to the exit and invited me to be on my way. I think Mike needs to re-watch the customer friendly training video.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointment
by 05/23/2020on
I came into the Kia side of the Dealership to test drive a 2016 Chevy Traverse. I had bought a 2012 Kia Soul from them new and was extremely pleased with almost everything. Honest, careful, fair. Something I thought no Auto dealer was anymore. I was assigned to Nick from sales and he spent a couple of hours with me as I drove a 2015 Kia Sorrento and the aforementioned Traverse. My wife and I decided that the Traverse would be better to suit our needs. I talked with Nick and the Sales manager as well. I told them I had a trade in that I wanted them to value and they explained to me that the Sales Manager would not be in on Friday(this being late afternoon on a Wednesday) and that a completion of sale would have to be on Saturday. That was fine as I need to arrange financing anyway. I called and left a message for Nick on his voice mail on Thursday to keep him up dated as to my progress. I did not hear back from him but was not worried as they never lied to me before. I called Nicks cell phone on Friday morning(the day the manager was off) and asked him to let me know what was up about the closing. He said he would talk to the manager and get back to me At about 2:30 in the afternoon I got a text(a TEXT) telling me the car was no longer on their lot and was there any other car I might be interested in?. I texted back "What is this all about" No answer. About 10 minutes later I got another text to the effect that someone else had bought the car Wednesday evening. I wrote back" No call, no notice" I said that I was disappointing and that they were unprofessional No response. About 1/2 hour later I got an" I apologize for this"note. I realize that the company did not have a signed sales contract with me and could do what ever they wanted but to sell it just after i had all but promised to buy it without even calling me to give me a chance to decided to buy it then is really unbelievable. And to make matters worse when my wife and I arrived at 3:30 pm to pick up our Soul from service there sat the Traverse in a parking stall. and even better today, Friday evening with a brand new website now on line, the car is still listed for sale. And amazingly enough when I looked for a way to contact them to write a letter of complaint they have no method of contact other than the phone listed on their site and no Executives listed higher than the Sales Manager who I can only imagine ok'ed this whole fiasco. So should you decided to go there I suggest you make sure everything you get is in writing as they are apparently no longer trustworthy. Needlesws to say I will never be back.
Purchase of New Car
by 01/09/2020on
Very friendly and courteous. Fast and efficient service. Paul Donovan was very easy to talk to and he was very knowledgeable about the purchase of the vehicle that I purchased. 2020 Kia Sportage LX.
Sales Review
by 12/21/2019on
2nd time getting a car from Classic Toyota, I got out of a car I hated and Kashif was super cool I told him exactly what I wanted and he went above & beyond to make me happy, I love my car I shall be back soon
AMAZING PLACE TO BUY
by 04/02/2019on
I just bought a brand new 2019 Kia Soul + today and could be happier with the deal i got on it. Me being in the military plus the march incentives got it as low as 18,500 for that model when it usually runs well over that price. Staff was extremely friendly and kind. They offered beverages and always asked if we had any questions, whenever i did, they answered in depth and provided personal experiences. The waiting process was a bit long for the financing part, but it was well worth it. trust me! This is the best kia hands down. Evelyn Villa did an amazing job helping through my entire process! shout outs to her!
Fantastic
by 05/23/2018on
This was a wonderful car buying experience! Worked with Tracey Plante, Jose Alcantar and Jennifer Pratt. All of these people were professional, transparent and honest. I would recommend this dealership to anyone! Had a Sorento now have a Niro very happy driver!
Out of state...Peace of mind
by 12/10/2017on
I drove from Wisconsin to buy my KIA. The process was so easy it was crazy. They have all the forms and even temporary plates right there. I can honestly say that we will be back! And the price couldn't be beat not anywhere in Wisconsin. Period. Thank you Jennifer Pratt!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Platinum Customer Service
by 05/07/2017on
Jennifer Pratt and Taruj Siddiqui made the entire process a pleasure. These folks knew and accommodated all my needs from the choice of vehicle to the leasing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Couldn't be happier!
by 08/05/2016on
I just bought a new car (Optima EX) from Classic Kia in Waukegan. This hands down was the best car purchase I have ever had - and i've purchased numerous cars over my 40 years of driving! Clean and comfortable dealership. Free wifi, snacks, coffee. As far as the purchase went - there was no pressure from Gary (a veteran as well!), the salesman. He was very polite and professional throughout the entire process. The finance guy, Sean was equally nice. I got a very fair deal on my trade in and did not go thru the typical "haggling". The car is fantastic- fully loaded, recommended by Consumer Reports and has an excellent safety rating by the NTSB. My wife and I couldn't be happier with it! Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Classic Kia Waukegan
by 03/20/2015on
I was so doubtful about buying a new car. The process is never easy. Everything changed the day we walked into Classic Kia. Cody made buying a new car a happy experience from start to finish. We talked to him over the phone and told him what we were looking for and what what had to work with. Cody and Ryan went above and beyond and made this the most pleasent experience ever! We left there in our new 2015 Kia Soul with our heads held high and happy! I can honestly say these guys could not be any more honest then they are. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2015 Kia Soul
by 12/18/2014on
My experience at Classic Kia was better than expected. Cody was the dealer I dealt with and he was laid back and not pushy at all. I appreciated that quality about him, and hope to deal with another like him in the future. I never felt pressured, or schmoozed, or overly taken advantage of. It was refreshing to deal with someone like him who did not have that typical car salesman personality. The financing part was a bit confusing as I had to finance a minimum amount, which was more than I actually owed, but it was worked out. There were no strange additional charges that I have seen in the past, and no attitude when saying No to the extras which I definitely appreciate. I also felt I got a more than fair amount for my trade in. All in all it was a much better experience than I have had in a long time, and I would definitely refer others to this particular dealership. Everyone I spoke with was pleasant, friendly, and in general seemed fair.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Sportage
by 12/05/2014on
If you are looking to buy a new vehicle, I cannot recommend Jennifer P enough! She was straightforward, willing to work with pricing, and it was completely stress free. I was in and out of the dealership in no time with my new Sportage. I couldn't be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE, AND SATISFIED BUYER
by 10/05/2014on
Classic Kia team were so courteous, kind and helpful. They gave us a good trade in deal, they were serious about earning out business, they did all they could to get and they got it. I'm a very satisfied customer. I recommended Classic Kia to a friend and he is going there to buy his new car in couple weeks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely Fantastic car buying experience! Will definitely buy from again!
by 02/04/2014on
I found a great price advertised on Classic Kia's web site, emailed them to confirm the details, received a prompt, courteous & intelligent response, and shortly thereafter drove 80 miles to complete the deal. The showroom is a bit on the smaller side, which in my opinion is a good thing. I felt right at home the instant I walked in, and I didn't see a single person who looked like they were there because they "had to be" there. They were just a really nice bunch of people doing their best to make the car buying experience a pleasant one. And for me they achieved this goal with flying colors! I'd give Classic Kia six stars, but five is the maximum possible here at edmunds.com.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VERY HAPPY CLASSIC KIA BUYER & KIA SOUL OWNER
by 08/29/2013on
I recently purchased a new 2013 Kia Soul from Classic Kia in Waukegan, IL. I was in the market for a new car, but was not in a big hurry to buy one without looking around and doing my research. Of course I wanted a car that was stylish and fun to drive, but it also needed to be fuel efficient, safe, reliable and within my budget. Plenty of cargo space was also important to me. A cross-over wagon, like the Kia Soul, was the perfect sized vehicle for my needs. I was initially attracted to the styling of the Kia Soul after seeing several on the road. When I looked at the Soul up close, I was impressed with it's many safety features and long list of standard equipment. The Soul is easy to drive and feels similar to driving a car, yet features a generous amount of leg room and cargo space. I decided the Kia Soul was the vehicle I wanted to purchase. ***THE FIRST KIA DEALER WE VISITED (DEALER WAS NOT CLASSIC KIA)*** For me, the whole process of buying a car and negotiating the price with car dealers, is a nightmare. At first, it seemed this time was no exception. Using the internet, I located a dealer that had the vehicle I wanted in stock. Because the car buying process is extremely stressful to me, my husband and I asked our son, a former car salesman, to come with us to the dealership. The experience was NOT at all pleasant. We were treated rudely and felt disrespected several times that Saturday afternoon. I was very discouraged and thought that I would be treated that way no matter where I went, BUT I WAS TOTALLY MISTAKEN! ****OUR CLASSIC KIA EXPERIENCE**** My son and I went back on the internet and came across the Classic Kia website. We spoke to Peter S., a sales representative from Classic Kia, who treated us with the utmost respect and courtesy. I was pleased to talk to a person who understood that the car buying process didn't need to be hard or complicated. Our sales representative, Peter S., was very helpful, and offered me a deal on the car I wanted for far less than I expected. Most importantly, he took the time to explain everything clearly and made me feel comfortable with the car and with the car purchase. The finance manager was also very friendly and courteous. He took the time to explain our options in detail, and never seemed pushy. I cannot say enough about the great car buying experience at Classic Kia. EVERYONE THERE WAS FANTASTIC! And I am very grateful to Peter for everything he did to get me the car I wanted at the price I could afford. Thank you Peter and everyone at Classic Kia, I love my car, and would highly recommend you to all my family and friends. Thank you very much! Sincerely, Dale Lynn Larsen
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic car-buying experience!
by 07/08/2013on
My partner and I purchased a new 2014 Kia Cadenza from Classic Kia. From our first test drive at the dealership all the way through closing, we had a first-rate experience -- it could not have been better. We were consistently treated with care and respect, our contacts at the dealership were incredibly responsive to all our questions and requests, and the dealership staff paid ample attention to every detail. We love our Cadenza, and we would gladly buy a car again from Classic Kia. We recommend this dealership in the strongest possible terms! 1. Test drive. We'd test-driven the Cadenza at a couple of other Kia dealerships before we arrived at Classic Kia. At the other dealerships, it turned out that we knew more about the car than the salesperson did! Cody T. at Classic Kia knew the Cadenza in great detail, inside and out, and he not only pointed out certain features but explained how they worked and why Kia had set up certain features in particular ways. Cody said, "We don't pressure our customers because we believe that knowledge sells cars," and he was extremely knowledgeable. He, like all the other Classic Kia folks we dealt with, was highly competent and responsive to our needs while also being comfortably laidback. During the test drive, he encouraged us to spend as much time driving the car as we wanted (even though we arrived not long before closing time), over whatever route we wanted -- a far cry from the other dealers who would prescribe a short test-drive route, one that lasted just a few minutes. After the test drive, we ended up speaking a while longer with Cody and a few of his colleagues, who provided us with additional information to take home. No rush, no pressure -- even though it was now well past closing time! 2. Follow-up and negotiation. Although I was immediately strongly drawn to Classic Kia and wanted very much to do business with them, I also wanted to make sure I would get the best deal possible on the car we wanted. Classic Kia ended up giving us a deal that was just a hair above the lowest quote I received (but that quote was from a dealership that I did not have a good feeling about from my interactions with them). It was important that we buy our car from a dealership we trusted and felt confident and comfortable working with, so we chose Classic Kia. Throughout the negotiation process, Nick R. at Classic Kia reached out to me, promptly returned all my calls, and spent time on the phone with us outside of his normal working hours to make sure that he and his colleagues were doing everything they could to respond to our needs. 3. Final details. The car we wanted (exact color and option packages) had to be obtained from a dealer outside the Chicago area, a couple of hundred miles away, and it took several days to get the car to Classic Kia. During that time, Classic Kia gave us a loaner vehicle, since we were anxious to shed the expensive rental car we'd been using. (Nick even picked us up from the place where we dropped off that rental car and drove us to the dealership!) They worked hard to get the car we needed (which required two dealer trades, in succession), and Nick patiently kept us company as we inspected the new car VERY thoroughly (for over an hour, using a long checklist!) before taking delivery. Finance manager Ryan J. had all the paperwork waiting for us, and that part of the process was a breeze. The general manager, Rick D., also spent time with us during our visits to the dealership. From start to finish, this was the most enjoyable car-buying experience we could have imagined. (Regarding attention to detail: everyone at Classic Kia made a point of ascertaining the correct pronunciation of my unusual first name as soon as they met me. This was typical of their level of care and attention to detail in every aspect of their work with us.) They listen carefully and work as hard as they can to meet customer needs. Fantastic experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership, smooth transaction!
by 07/03/2013on
I cannot say enough positive comments about our recent purchases from Classic Kia and our salesperson, Taruj. We made two purchases from Taruj. Both car purchases were smooth and very professional transactions. We have made many purchases thru the years, and I must say, Taruj was the most pleasant salesperson that we've ever dealt with. Our first purchase was a 2014 Sorento and our second was a 2013 Soul. I would highly recommend this dealership as well as either vehicle. I would also like to compliment John, in the Finance Department, he was also a pleasure to do business with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"Classic"ally the Best Car Purchase
by 04/24/2013on
I bought my Kia Optima in March 2013. My sales contact was Cody T. I want to compliment the Classic sales team on how patient, knowledgeable and friendly they are. During my first visit Cody greeted me and let me walk around the lot without pressure. When I was ready to test drive he was busy with another customer, however, he did not make me wait for my test drive, so Jim took me out for my test drive. Rick T. was always helpful in providing extra information and answering my myriad of questions. That is what I call teamwork! This team of sales professionals Classically made this one of the best experiences Ive had in car buying. I would recommend Cody and Classic to anyone who wants to know where I purchased my car. Keep up the good work guys....you define the word Classic in a positive way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service was just what we wanted
by 01/18/2013on
I contacted Nick R., the internet specialist, about two cars. Got two good prices and went in to see the vehicles. After test driving we selected the most comfortable for travel, the 2013 Sorento. Nick was very helpful and did not pressure us in any way. We were very comfortable working with him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
