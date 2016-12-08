5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was very satisfied in how sunset fords of Waterloo handle my business, they, definitely don't give up on you! Here's my story. Friday August 5th,2016 I spent allday looking for a vehicle that caught my eye or thst I was interested in. I gave up hope until I pulled on the parking lot of sunset fords. I drove thru and got out and started looking around when I seen a few vehicles that caught my eye. I turned around to go get someone and didnt have to. David zellerman was already on his way up to talk to me about the vehicle I had in mind. When I told him the 3 or 4 I liked he said okay let's get you in one to test drive. So I got into the vehicle that I wanted to test drive which was a 2010 chevy malibu. I instantly fell in love with this car. I didn't wanna test drive any other vehicles. It was around 4 or 5 and I had my 2 year old daughter with me so david zellerman insisted on me going home to do the credit application so that the next day we wouldn't be waiting all this time for the banks to get back. So I put in the credit application and came back the next day. Remind you 2 customers had already came in and was interested in thw,same chevy malibu i fell in love with. But David zellerman told them he has a 9 o clock appointment with someone already intrested in the car. So I get to Sunset fords Saturday August 6th and Problem 1 came up. My social on the credit app was wrong. I guess I must of typed it in wrong on the computer so we had to put the right social in and get it fixed. Then mike rich told me to go home and come back Monday by that time the bank should get back to them because it was,Saturday and banks,close at noon and it was,already 1130. Discouraged and disappointed I left. We started to head out of Waterloo and David zellerman told me to come back the bank called an accepted me. So much relief thinking I'm gonna get my car only to find out I needed my social security card which was back in Chester which was a 40 min drive and my daughters birthday party was the same day. So they told,me to go home email my social to them and they'll get ahold of me monday. Monday came and I got a phone call from Dave zellerman telling me the bank needed mail that proved I lived where I did which is with my grandma. My mailing address was at my parents house but I lived with my grandma. I found a piece of mail that the bank accepted but I needed something else. I had a government document stamped and dated but the bank woukdnt accept it. Me and David and mike carr were all flabbergasted that a gouvernmwnt doucment woyldnt work. So david told me that I needed to get my address changed on my license that that was,the only thing that was gonna work.knowing that the dmv wasn't going to accept my mail I called over and the man over there explained to go to court house and get my votor card and bring someone to sign an affidavit. So I got my votors card and brought my gma with me to sign the affidavit. I got my addressed changed and instantly sentry a picture of my license over to them. But because illinois changed everything so I got a paper license until my new one came in and I had to have my old one and new one. So I had both and David zellerman told me to come up Wednesday at 345 that he had the appointment set for then. So I get up to sunset fords and start filling out paperwork. Mike Carr told me they had been pulling every string they could to make sure I got into this car. And the bank finally accepted everything and the paperwork was the only process I had left to drive away in the vehicle that I fell in love with. Mike Carr and David Zellerman made it possible for me to get into the chevy malibu. They could of gave up on me and let other customers that came in to look at vehicle drive off the lot with the car I fell in love with but they didn't because they appreciate their customers. They do not give up on you they will keep pushing and keep pushing until they can't do anymore for you. This is by far the best experience I've ever had at a dealership. They are very courtesy and respectful. I would refer anyone to Sunset fords of Waterloo. And would ask for david zellerman and mike carr! I had a pleasure of doing business with Mike Carr and David Zellerman!