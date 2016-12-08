Sunset Ford of Waterloo
Sunset fords of Waterloo is the best dealership I've been too by far!
I was very satisfied in how sunset fords of Waterloo handle my business, they, definitely don't give up on you! Here's my story. Friday August 5th,2016 I spent allday looking for a vehicle that caught my eye or thst I was interested in. I gave up hope until I pulled on the parking lot of sunset fords. I drove thru and got out and started looking around when I seen a few vehicles that caught my eye. I turned around to go get someone and didnt have to. David zellerman was already on his way up to talk to me about the vehicle I had in mind. When I told him the 3 or 4 I liked he said okay let's get you in one to test drive. So I got into the vehicle that I wanted to test drive which was a 2010 chevy malibu. I instantly fell in love with this car. I didn't wanna test drive any other vehicles. It was around 4 or 5 and I had my 2 year old daughter with me so david zellerman insisted on me going home to do the credit application so that the next day we wouldn't be waiting all this time for the banks to get back. So I put in the credit application and came back the next day. Remind you 2 customers had already came in and was interested in thw,same chevy malibu i fell in love with. But David zellerman told them he has a 9 o clock appointment with someone already intrested in the car. So I get to Sunset fords Saturday August 6th and Problem 1 came up. My social on the credit app was wrong. I guess I must of typed it in wrong on the computer so we had to put the right social in and get it fixed. Then mike rich told me to go home and come back Monday by that time the bank should get back to them because it was,Saturday and banks,close at noon and it was,already 1130. Discouraged and disappointed I left. We started to head out of Waterloo and David zellerman told me to come back the bank called an accepted me. So much relief thinking I'm gonna get my car only to find out I needed my social security card which was back in Chester which was a 40 min drive and my daughters birthday party was the same day. So they told,me to go home email my social to them and they'll get ahold of me monday. Monday came and I got a phone call from Dave zellerman telling me the bank needed mail that proved I lived where I did which is with my grandma. My mailing address was at my parents house but I lived with my grandma. I found a piece of mail that the bank accepted but I needed something else. I had a government document stamped and dated but the bank woukdnt accept it. Me and David and mike carr were all flabbergasted that a gouvernmwnt doucment woyldnt work. So david told me that I needed to get my address changed on my license that that was,the only thing that was gonna work.knowing that the dmv wasn't going to accept my mail I called over and the man over there explained to go to court house and get my votor card and bring someone to sign an affidavit. So I got my votors card and brought my gma with me to sign the affidavit. I got my addressed changed and instantly sentry a picture of my license over to them. But because illinois changed everything so I got a paper license until my new one came in and I had to have my old one and new one. So I had both and David zellerman told me to come up Wednesday at 345 that he had the appointment set for then. So I get up to sunset fords and start filling out paperwork. Mike Carr told me they had been pulling every string they could to make sure I got into this car. And the bank finally accepted everything and the paperwork was the only process I had left to drive away in the vehicle that I fell in love with. Mike Carr and David Zellerman made it possible for me to get into the chevy malibu. They could of gave up on me and let other customers that came in to look at vehicle drive off the lot with the car I fell in love with but they didn't because they appreciate their customers. They do not give up on you they will keep pushing and keep pushing until they can't do anymore for you. This is by far the best experience I've ever had at a dealership. They are very courtesy and respectful. I would refer anyone to Sunset fords of Waterloo. And would ask for david zellerman and mike carr! I had a pleasure of doing business with Mike Carr and David Zellerman!
Easy Choice
The staff at Sunset were great! They made my choice of a new care easy and simple. I felt no pressure when walking the lot, and the purchasing process was a quick. I had a great experience.
Easy Experience
My wife and I bought a new 2014 Ford Fusion SE. I wanted the technology package and they did not have one in stock, but got me one within 24 hours. I just took a print out from Edmunds of the same vehicle with the same options using their TMV price and Sunset matched it without bickering on the price. This has been vehicle we have owned and will soon be buying another vehicle from Sunset. The free car washes anytime you like is a nice plus. My wife gets the car washed a couple of times a week. It always look brand new.
Great Experience
I recently purchased a used Ford Fusion from Sunset. The dealer was very flexible to work around my schedule and within my budget. I didn't not feel pressured or rushed to make a purchase. Jerry E. provided excellent customer service and was able to answer all of my questions and concerns. The finance department also provided an excellent service and options. I will definitely consider Sunset for my next vehicle.
Brett
Brett is good sales person we always see him, just purchase our 4th car from him, very honest easy to work with, and will go above and beyond to make the deal work.
Great Experience!
I came to Brett, who is a great friend of mine, hoping he could help me out. I had a Jeep that I wanted to trade in. Brett went above and beyond the normal call of duty to help me out. My parents were with me and he made them feel so welcome and at home at the dealership. Brett is an excellent salesman that doesn't push his customers. He got me into an amazing Fusion that I have fallen in love with. Thank you to Brett and the Waterloo team for the great service and experience. My parents still comment on how wonderful Brett was with us.
Best Dealer in Town
I promised my hubby that once our Ford Fusion (also bought at Sunset in Waterloo) was paid off, we would buy him a new truck. Our 2009 Fusion has not given us a bit of trouble. I am sure the mammoth new 2012 F350 truck will give Brian the same satisfaction my car gives me. Brian has now promised me that once the truck is paid off, I get another new car. Sunset Ford in Waterloo is trustworthy. I have no doubt that when the time comes for us to "trade-in" our Fusion, we will go to Brett or Bob at Sunset Ford. We are extremely impressed with the knowledge and honesty of Sunset Ford in Waterloo. If a person needs/wants a car or truck, I encourage him/her to visit Sunset Ford in Waterloo. ---And receive free car washes to boot! Sincerely, Brian & Ruth Allen Proud owners of a 2009 Fusion (bought new) and brand new owners of a 2012 F350 (my hubby's deam-truck) THANK YOU SUNSET FORD IN WATERLOO!!
The Red Carpet Treatment
The overall experience was exceptional. I never felt as if I was being pressured to buy. These guys made the experience as easy as buying a loaf of bread. The owner even came out to introduce himself and was a gentleman, just like the other employees. I felt as if the red carpet was being rolled out for my wife and I. The experience was so great, I even went back to Bob to purchase another vehicle for my wife three weeks later. This experience was just as easy as the first one. I never felt that anxiety or "on edge" feeling from these guys. These guys were so great, I will be sending my family and friends to Sunset Ford of Waterloo to see Bob, Mike and Pete. Thanks again guys!
Sunset Ford Waterloo
My wife and I have been taking Our 2007 Freestyle to Sunset Waterloo for all our service needs. Robb is the best. He is very trustworthy and the nicest guy you can meet. We decided to trade our freestyle in. For us there was no other decision than to buy at Sunset Waterloo. thats when we met Jerry E. What a guy. No High pressure. We drove a bunch of cars and finally decided to buy an Escape. It was a pre-owned. Great price, great trade in price, and an excellent experience. Jerry proved to be the " MAN". Took his time with us and listened to our needs and made great suggestions. So far thats two good guys. Then we met Mike R., and Mike C. Again two more nice guys. How good can it get. We have bought a lot of cars in our 42 year married life. This is one of the best experiences we have ever had. Pleasant from the beginning to the delivery. Jerry "the man" even let me watch the Billikens in the playoffs. Doesn't get any better than that. Made some new friends. I could go on but hope you get the picture. If you want to get treated with respect and professionalism, then truly don't close the deal til Sunset. Sunset Waterloo that is. Thanks guys. P S free coffee. Chuck and Linda
The fastest and easiest car purchase ever!
Our salesman George was so nice. He actually took the time to listen to what we needed and wanted. And the whole Sunset team worked to get us the car we wanted at the payment we needed. I was extremely impressed on how quickly they got us through the process. With kids in tow the last thing you want is to be stuck in a dealership for hours on end. The longest part was George showing us all the cool gadgets on my new car. This was our first time at this dealership and I can definately say we will be back for our next car. Thanks Sunset.
Great Job!
Jerry E. and the Sunset team did a great job in helping me pick out a new F150 truck. Jerry was very patient and knowledgeable of what I was looking for. The F150 Ecoboost has been a great fit for me and my family. Thanks Jerry!
Great Dealership
Jerry our salesman was knowledgeable, courteous and gave us a great price. We would recommend Jerry E. and this dealership to our family and friends.
