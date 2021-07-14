Skip to main content
Green Dodge Ram

3801 Wabash Ave, Springfield, IL 62711
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Green Dodge Ram

4.7
Overall Rating
4.67 out of 5 stars(23)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best people

by J yoder on 07/14/2021

Felt very taken care of.. with most professional and personable staff.. Thank You!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

23 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Cam sensor failure

by Chris330 on 10/22/2021

I feel they treated me fairly and quickly had the issue diagnosed.repairs were itemized and done as mentioned. Would have liked for them to mention I’m 3k past due for oil change, but they didn’t catch this. Now a new appointment needs made.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car repair

by Dugger W on 01/14/2021

Went in for an oil leak. Car inspected and problem found. 27 point check found other potential problems. Service person explained everything and gave estimate. Service completed satisfactorily.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Brownc262704 on 07/31/2019

Expert knowledge of what needed to be done. Completely satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Poor service oil leak

by Poor Service on 06/07/2019

I the worst experience getting service complete at Green Dodge in Springfield, IL. I took my vehicle in for routine maintenance (oil change). I was the vehicle was ready and all good to go. I pulled out and drove a short distance before my van was smoking. I pulled over to see what’s going on. I find a puddle of oil under my van and oil is covered underneath my van. The dealer calls me once they realized the was a puddle of oil left from where I pulled away. They contacted a tow to bring my vehicle back. After I arrived at the dealership, I was told this a common problem “double gasket”. I told them with certified technicians and quality control checking there work this should never happen. They did fix the problem, which should of never occurred. I will not be going back. They offered a couple free oil changes for compensation but I said “no thanks”! If you cannot get one oil change done correctly, why do I want more completed by your service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Gary1956 on 04/05/2019

This time was the best of 3 times I have gotten my oil changed. I was in and out in35 minutes. I was very pleased. However the two times before that it was nearly two hours. I filled out the survey and noted how unhappy I was with the time that it took out of my day. I was promised a free oil change to be added to my package each time if I would fill out the survey again with good scores. I did. When I went this third time the technician told me how many oil changes were left on our package and the two free ones had never been added. It has left me feeling like they will tell you anything to get a good score on the survey and care nothing about customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Not Fixed

by blueskyes on 01/28/2019

The problem with the transmission was not fixed. Now there is an additional problem with the gear shift that was not present before taking the car in.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brakes

by Charger on 09/22/2018

Most of my experiences at Green Dodge have been good, however, I've taken my Charger in to check a glitch in the brakes that the dealership has not been able to correct. I am happy with my car with the exception of the braking system. I expected more from a reputable dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service was 5 Stars

by RogerBergman on 09/18/2018

Efficient and complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Latest Purchase - 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 4x4

by BBishere2 on 09/10/2018

This is the 4th vehicle we've bought from our salesman, Alvin Robinson. Alvin is a good guy and will work to put the deal together and make everyone happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Green Dodge

by Orange Jrny on 09/06/2018

Very fast and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Green Dodge

by AJBroadhurst on 09/04/2018

The ladies in the Service Department are amazing. When I first bought my vehicle, I was informed of some appointment times to bring it in for a few tasks that needed done. When I showed up, the appointments were not in their system but they made it happen regardless of that setback. Also, I am use to the every 6K miles routine. They were kind enough to explain to me that was not necessary and as to why. It saves me money and made me realize how many times in the past, with other dealerships, they did the service without pointing this out to me. I respect the integrity of the staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Green Dodge of Springfield, IL

by midwestcoder on 09/01/2018

Everything was explained in advance. Love the new Durango. Would highly recommend Alvin and Jeremy to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2015 dodge dart

by mhilly51 on 09/01/2018

Perfect no complaints

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mike Esper

by MIKe Esper on 08/30/2018

Excellent service with a friendly smile. Shuttle was prompt with a curtius driver

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dodge nitro serviced

by Letris bryan on 08/30/2018

Great experience! Got my vehicle right in! Only thing I didn’t like was that I didn’t get a loaner car like I do at the other Dodge dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Green dodge recall service

by Zinnia27 on 08/28/2018

Good customer service and done within an hour..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change tire rotation

by James Ream on 08/23/2018

Took vehicle in for tire rotation and oil change. They did not place sticker in window indicating mileage. All caps on tire valves were gone. They did not rotate tires because they said tread was good. Bought new tires from there which may have may have influenced their decision to not rotate because it’s free.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Dodge Ram Purchase from Green Dodge

by JAD2018 on 08/21/2018

Excellent. Mr. Gorda was great! Very happy with the process and the 2019 Dodge Ram!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Green Dodge - Springfield, Illinois

by istmir1969 on 08/21/2018

purchased 2018 RAM truck. From ordering vehicle to picking it up, sales / financing staff very polite and professional. I special ordered the vehicle through the dealership. It was assembled and delivered to the dealership ahead of time. As I was unable to pick it up for two weeks, they parked in a secure section of the lot. When I arrived to pick it up, the the vehicle was gassed, detailed and ready for me to drive off the lot immediately. I would recommend this dealership and salesman Joe Surratt without hesitation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Conscientious

by Timmy00 on 08/21/2018

Time was taken for the issue with our vehicle to be determined And handled. We definitely felt we were in good hands!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

