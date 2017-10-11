4.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

During our search, we looked at so many cars and so many dealerships that they all seemed to blend together. After a long day looking, we stopped into Patrick Mini. Though it was extremely difficult, I was able to get my partner to at least look at one. Lauren, the first lady we spoke with, opened one up for us to look at. My partner sat down in it and gave us a dirty look and we left. He hated it. A couple weeks later and still looking, I was able to get him back into the same dealership where we met Lauren again. She immediately remembered us and also remembered showing us the car the first time. We told her what we were looking for and though they had an extremely small selection (these cars go fast), they actually had exactly what we wanted. The test drive was simple. No sales pitches, no BS, Lauren gave us the keys, copied our drivers licenses and sent us off. We drove it and immediately fell in love with it. Lauren couldn't believe that after the first time we stopped in that we actually came back and were ready to buy. We then sat down with Christina Annes, our salesperson. From "hello", she was exceptional. She was professional. courteous, respectful, intelligent and honest. We weighed our options with her, she gave us a price and that was it. We left the dealer to think about it. A few days later, she checked back with us and we decided to move forward. She was not pushy at all, she gave us several purchase options and we chose the right one for us. Jovi Renc, the financing lady, was exceptional as well. The actual sale (review of all documents, signing, etc.) was videotaped for accuracy and mutual protection. It was unbelievable how easy the transaction was. Before we left, both Lauren and Christina spent about an hour with us in the car showing us all of the features and how everything worked. They made sure we absolutely 100% comfortable with everything before we left. We were absolutely blown away by what a great car buying experience this was. Everyone we dealt with at Patrick Mini were amazing. These people know their cars, they love their product and stand behind what they sell. Lauren, Christina and Jori, Thank you for an exceptional car, and an exceptional experience. Read more