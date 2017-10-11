Patrick MINI
by 11/10/2017on
No Stars, should be an option! Regarding the purchase of a 2014 Mini Cooper Coupe, 1-owner, 34,224 miles that was described to me as being in excellent condition in September 2017. Sold originally at this dealership with detailed maintenance records. Several options and a warranty were listed in the advertisement that were not a part of the deal, or, on the vehicle. IE: 3 year/36,000 mile maintenance warranty was listed but not available to a new owner, only the original owner. They indicated that it had heated side mirrors, speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers with heated jets, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors. Also listed was a day/night mirror, it does have a manual flip interior mirror. Good to find out after flying in to pick up the car and after negotiating a total price and placing a deposit. There were extras that weren't mentioned:( Over 20 door nicks on the passenger side that weren't obvious in any photo used to sell the car, and described while on the phone with the sales rep as a "smudge", hardly noticeable, in response to when I asked for information about any damages on that side of the car. Also, a 1" ding on the driver side lower door. I soon learned that all of the brake rotors and pads were beyond safe limits and as a result, I had to immediately spend more money replacing all of those components along with the sensors. The car lacked power, of course it did, the air filter was plugged from never being changed. The oil that had supposedly just been changed before I bought the car was pitch black! The car had recently been serviced under full warranty by this dealership 04/17 concerning "dragging," and having the check engine light on as reported by the owner. Knowing that makes me question the quality and validity of any repairs they claim to have performed. As you can tell by the dates mentioned, the original owner got rid of this car only a few months after being serviced. More bad news. The clutch needs to be replaced. Test equipment shows the alternator overcharging constantly, more than likely indicating that a very expensive battery needs to be replaced. I did also file a BBB Complaint. For some reason out of the blue, it was closed without resolution and removed as a complaint against Patrick MINI, the BBB email that I recd shows that Patrick MINI requested that my complaint remain confidential. ( I can see why.) If you want to believe it, you'd better see it firsthand. I would never have bought this car had I been told the truth about the actual condition before making any offers. Last note: Patrick MINI offered to sell the car online for a lower price than what I had negotiated, after I had paid a deposit.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2016 Mini Cooper convertible
by 05/03/2016on
Just leased an aqua blue beauty from Patrick BMW. Received a great price and Matthew Kinsella was a great salesman. Very professional and knowledgeable. No pressure to purchase of lease.
Awesome!
by 09/04/2015on
The team at Patrick Mini is outstanding! I would highly recommend them!!!
An easy experience
by 06/18/2012on
My girlfriend and I had been casually looking at various cars at Patrick for more than a year. Every time we went to look at the inventory we noticed the no pressure atmosphere. The people at Patrick Mini seem interested in building a good relationship with us and then looked to see if they had a car that met our needs. When they didn't have a car in their inventory that matched our needs, they took our information and noted what we were looking for so that they could contact us if the right car did arrive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Mini
by 07/20/2011on
I arrived on a Saturday and immediately felt like I was in the way. They were frankly too busy to be bothered. However, I needed a car right away, so I put up with the indifference. I still don't know a lot about how my car works, but with the book, I find myself thru it. About a 10 minute whirlwind 'briefing' on delivery and then they're back at their desks. I couldn't be bothered asking for any further assistance and left with my new car. I won't get it serviced here, however. Enough is enough.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
"Go look yourself"
by 11/01/2008on
My wife and I stopped at Patrick Mini on a sunny weekday afternoon to look for Minis. The sales team was operating out of a temporary trailer prior to the opening of their new dealership the following week. After walking about the lot, looking at various Minis with no assistance from any sales staff (at least 1 salesman clearly saw us), I entered the sales trailer to find a salesperson to assist me. The staff were sitting at their desks with their feet up and made no effort to greet me. Finally, a young woman seated closest to the door didn't look away from me fast enough and was forced to assist me. unlike the sales manager, who wouldn't even take his feet off the desk when he spoke to me later in the conversation, she at least sat up and pulled keys out of the lock box behind her, leaned over to the window and unlocked 2 cars, instructing me to "go look for myself" and "come back with questions." I've not been treated so rude by a salesperson before, especially for such a large purchase. Both of us were dressed well, and we drove up in a 2006 Honda. No sales staff ever actually showed us a car, and the prevailing attitude amongst the staff was "these cars sell themselves, so take a hike if you like there's someone else waiting to buy if you don't." The Mini was a great car, the sales staff no so much. We ultimately did make a deposit on a new vehicle though not at a Patrick dealership. I would suggest avoiding Patrick Mini and any Patrick dealership if this representative of their customer service philosophy.
An Exceptional Car, An Excepational Experience.
by 08/01/2008on
During our search, we looked at so many cars and so many dealerships that they all seemed to blend together. After a long day looking, we stopped into Patrick Mini. Though it was extremely difficult, I was able to get my partner to at least look at one. Lauren, the first lady we spoke with, opened one up for us to look at. My partner sat down in it and gave us a dirty look and we left. He hated it. A couple weeks later and still looking, I was able to get him back into the same dealership where we met Lauren again. She immediately remembered us and also remembered showing us the car the first time. We told her what we were looking for and though they had an extremely small selection (these cars go fast), they actually had exactly what we wanted. The test drive was simple. No sales pitches, no BS, Lauren gave us the keys, copied our drivers licenses and sent us off. We drove it and immediately fell in love with it. Lauren couldn't believe that after the first time we stopped in that we actually came back and were ready to buy. We then sat down with Christina Annes, our salesperson. From "hello", she was exceptional. She was professional. courteous, respectful, intelligent and honest. We weighed our options with her, she gave us a price and that was it. We left the dealer to think about it. A few days later, she checked back with us and we decided to move forward. She was not pushy at all, she gave us several purchase options and we chose the right one for us. Jovi Renc, the financing lady, was exceptional as well. The actual sale (review of all documents, signing, etc.) was videotaped for accuracy and mutual protection. It was unbelievable how easy the transaction was. Before we left, both Lauren and Christina spent about an hour with us in the car showing us all of the features and how everything worked. They made sure we absolutely 100% comfortable with everything before we left. We were absolutely blown away by what a great car buying experience this was. Everyone we dealt with at Patrick Mini were amazing. These people know their cars, they love their product and stand behind what they sell. Lauren, Christina and Jori, Thank you for an exceptional car, and an exceptional experience.