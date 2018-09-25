Rod Baker Ford Sales
Customer Reviews of Rod Baker Ford Sales
Purchase of 2018 Ford Edge Platinum
by 09/25/2018on
The salesman was great and the process of the sale was smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New to us. Ford Escape 2016
by 02/26/2018on
I love my Certified Pre-owned vehicle. Everything does not work on it, but I have confidence in Rod Baker Ford to fix everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Purchasing my new 2017 Ford Focus
by 08/14/2017on
Don was an Awesome Salesman and was very patient. He was suppose to only work until 4 but stayed well over that so I can drive my new car home that day. Adam, as always, been helpful, respectful and an awesome person to work with. He got me the best deal possible and knew exactly what I was looking for financially.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Ford Fusion
by 04/24/2017on
We had a great experience! We walked into the showroom close to the end of the day and both the salesman and finance guy did everything possible to put us in the car we wanted at the right price! Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/06/2017on
Great experience start to finish! Never felt pressured, James made sure to find the Explorer we wanted with every option we asked for. Great experience and we'll be back when we decide to buy again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another great experience
by 10/04/2016on
This is another of many trucks we have purchased from Dan. We really appreciate his customer service and the service of Rod Baker Ford. It is excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very painless and great experience
by 10/03/2016on
Our sales rep Jim was great! I will be visiting the dealership again in the spring when my wife and I are ready to purchase our next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 05/17/2016on
The car sell man is the key I believe, and Jim made my wife and I feel at ease. At no time did we feel pressure into doing anything that didn't feel it would work for us. I have been impressed with the way Ford rewarded our past experiences which allowed us to get the great finance rates. I've noticed that there are a lot of Fords on the road and no wonder.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 02/02/2016on
I purchased a f-150. I dealt with the sales associate Jim Walters he was very helpful in choosing the right vehicle. I also dealt with Brett Fessler Jr. the finance manager he was very helpful and knowledgeable on the entire process. I have purchased many vehicles through the years and this is by far the Best Buying Experience I have ever had. I will definitely recomend this dealership and these gentlemen to my friends . Thank You JIm Muha
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knowledgable and helpful.
by 01/13/2016on
It was great. Knowledgable and helpful. It was efficient in the process. Liked the options of the f150's on the lot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat customer
by 11/06/2015on
This was our 4th Ford Explorer purchased from Rod Baker. Just wish we would have waited a couple of days. We missed the friends and neighbors event.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 09/24/2015on
I purchased a new ford escape se. James Fritz my salesman was excellent and the finance manager Brett Fessler Jr was also excellent. Will definately recommend !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 09/13/2015on
Jeff Walter was excellent. You certainly earned my business for years to come!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good experience will return if looking for a Ford
by 09/10/2015on
Purchased a 2015 Focus se went on Friday night for a test drive and liked it. Jeff Walter was very helpful I had to work early in the morning he suggested come back tomorrow. Jeff and the staff the next day had me and my wife out the door in less then 2hrs. That was the fastest ever thanks Jeff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Going beyond expectations
by 09/10/2015on
Went out of the way to find an explorer that wasn't in stock.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience
by 08/13/2015on
I love my 2014 Ford Escape!!! It rides so nice!!! The staff is friendly and made me feel right at home
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 08/10/2015on
We bought a Ford fusion Titanium, and the salesman did a great job of explaining and showing us different cars. I liked the "No Hassle" pricing. We always hated having to sit while the salesman went back and forth to a sales manager. The purchase went quickly, and when we picked it up, we have a very through explanation of the cars features & how everything worked. A lot of presets were made for us which was great. Great Dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
just perfect
by 08/09/2015on
I went with my father because he was known there. I came in with a decision on buying a car. They exceeded my expectations. They knew their stuff about the cars and it was a very happy experience as a first time buyer. I am planning on coming in to visit soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience,accommodating staff, clean dealership
by 08/08/2015on
A very smooth no hassle visit to Rod Baker Ford.. Very polite, courteous, and knowledgeable staff. We even got a surprise visit from Mr Baker who I have dealt with in the past. My father and Mr Baker's father also have done business in the past.. It's neat thinking that two generations of our family and the Rod Baker family are also conducting business. Myself , my son, my sister in law have had good experiences with this Ford dealership. I am hoping that the experience continues..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Fiesta
by 08/05/2015on
I bought a 2015 Ford Fiesta and I Love it! The service was outstanding and the people there really helped me out. I was never uncomfortable and I felt like everyone there was actually listening to what I had to say. They really made buying my first car an enjoyable experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car
by 08/04/2015on
Great experience at Rod Baker.Low pressure,just good honest information.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes