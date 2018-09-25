Skip to main content
Rod Baker Ford Sales

16101 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield, IL 60586
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rod Baker Ford Sales

34 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase of 2018 Ford Edge Platinum

by JFDCO9. on 09/25/2018

The salesman was great and the process of the sale was smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New to us. Ford Escape 2016

by Hoaglandbay on 02/26/2018

I love my Certified Pre-owned vehicle. Everything does not work on it, but I have confidence in Rod Baker Ford to fix everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchasing my new 2017 Ford Focus

by camay99 on 08/14/2017

Don was an Awesome Salesman and was very patient. He was suppose to only work until 4 but stayed well over that so I can drive my new car home that day. Adam, as always, been helpful, respectful and an awesome person to work with. He got me the best deal possible and knew exactly what I was looking for financially.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Ford Fusion

by Kirstan70 on 04/24/2017

We had a great experience! We walked into the showroom close to the end of the day and both the salesman and finance guy did everything possible to put us in the car we wanted at the right price! Great job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by drbrunswick on 03/06/2017

Great experience start to finish! Never felt pressured, James made sure to find the Explorer we wanted with every option we asked for. Great experience and we'll be back when we decide to buy again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Another great experience

by Sampost on 10/04/2016

This is another of many trucks we have purchased from Dan. We really appreciate his customer service and the service of Rod Baker Ford. It is excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very painless and great experience

by kensmock on 10/03/2016

Our sales rep Jim was great! I will be visiting the dealership again in the spring when my wife and I are ready to purchase our next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied Customer

by Claude56 on 05/17/2016

The car sell man is the key I believe, and Jim made my wife and I feel at ease. At no time did we feel pressure into doing anything that didn't feel it would work for us. I have been impressed with the way Ford rewarded our past experiences which allowed us to get the great finance rates. I've noticed that there are a lot of Fords on the road and no wonder.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by colbalt4762 on 02/02/2016

I purchased a f-150. I dealt with the sales associate Jim Walters he was very helpful in choosing the right vehicle. I also dealt with Brett Fessler Jr. the finance manager he was very helpful and knowledgeable on the entire process. I have purchased many vehicles through the years and this is by far the Best Buying Experience I have ever had. I will definitely recomend this dealership and these gentlemen to my friends . Thank You JIm Muha

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Knowledgable and helpful.

by Whyaccount on 01/13/2016

It was great. Knowledgable and helpful. It was efficient in the process. Liked the options of the f150's on the lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Repeat customer

by Ktalaric on 11/06/2015

This was our 4th Ford Explorer purchased from Rod Baker. Just wish we would have waited a couple of days. We missed the friends and neighbors event.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by Rfritz67 on 09/24/2015

I purchased a new ford escape se. James Fritz my salesman was excellent and the finance manager Brett Fessler Jr was also excellent. Will definately recommend !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by JimJones1117 on 09/13/2015

Jeff Walter was excellent. You certainly earned my business for years to come!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

good experience will return if looking for a Ford

by Shocker8660 on 09/10/2015

Purchased a 2015 Focus se went on Friday night for a test drive and liked it. Jeff Walter was very helpful I had to work early in the morning he suggested come back tomorrow. Jeff and the staff the next day had me and my wife out the door in less then 2hrs. That was the fastest ever thanks Jeff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Going beyond expectations

by Egunter1973 on 09/10/2015

Went out of the way to find an explorer that wasn't in stock.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience

by pattyj69 on 08/13/2015

I love my 2014 Ford Escape!!! It rides so nice!!! The staff is friendly and made me feel right at home

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by bopster on 08/10/2015

We bought a Ford fusion Titanium, and the salesman did a great job of explaining and showing us different cars. I liked the "No Hassle" pricing. We always hated having to sit while the salesman went back and forth to a sales manager. The purchase went quickly, and when we picked it up, we have a very through explanation of the cars features & how everything worked. A lot of presets were made for us which was great. Great Dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

just perfect

by AlexRipper on 08/09/2015

I went with my father because he was known there. I came in with a decision on buying a car. They exceeded my expectations. They knew their stuff about the cars and it was a very happy experience as a first time buyer. I am planning on coming in to visit soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience,accommodating staff, clean dealership

by andyclow on 08/08/2015

A very smooth no hassle visit to Rod Baker Ford.. Very polite, courteous, and knowledgeable staff. We even got a surprise visit from Mr Baker who I have dealt with in the past. My father and Mr Baker's father also have done business in the past.. It's neat thinking that two generations of our family and the Rod Baker family are also conducting business. Myself , my son, my sister in law have had good experiences with this Ford dealership. I am hoping that the experience continues..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Ford Fiesta

by MO46543 on 08/05/2015

I bought a 2015 Ford Fiesta and I Love it! The service was outstanding and the people there really helped me out. I was never uncomfortable and I felt like everyone there was actually listening to what I had to say. They really made buying my first car an enjoyable experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new car

by amull548 on 08/04/2015

Great experience at Rod Baker.Low pressure,just good honest information.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
