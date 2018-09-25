I had recently visited their service department. All I can say is, WOW, never have I been in such an amazing service department. My truck only needed an oil change, but the experienced technician working on it brought to my attention other issues he found during his inspection. Working with the advisor, and pinpointing the critical issues, he was able to get my truck "like new!"
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have found a home dealership. I used the warranty for the first time this week and could not have been happier or more impressed with the service department. Tony kept me informed the entire time. He made sure I had transportation and treated me as if I was his only customer. Great job by the mechanic working on my truck also. One hundred percent satisfied.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service and customer centric attitude at Rod Baker Ford is second to none. Professional, Courteous, Capable, and Committed to Customer Satisfaction. Rod Baker Ford is the only place that we will service our Expedition and F-150.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Horrible. Went to get the tires rotated and have lifetime alignment on this car. They couldn't align the wheels because of faulty tie rods and "bad" rack and pinion. They wanted to charge me $1350 to replace; so I got the repair done elsewhere for $325.00. The rack and pinion is fine. I replaced the front brake pads and rotors two days later and noticed one stud came off very easily because it was stripped; Quick Lane is the last place to work on it. I took it back to Quick Lane who after much argument said they would fix the stud for free. While doing my brake job I was going to grease the caliper then being tired from work and realizing how humorous that was didn't wipe the little bit of grease off the caliper to the mechanics satisfaction. In his fit of rage he loosened the caliper,let it fall, where it was dangling by the brake line. Any experienced mechanic knows this is improper and could cause brake failure later down the road. The service manager Pete went on to belittle me in front of several mechanics. He owes me a public apology but I will never see it. They also charged me $60. to do the alignment, when it shouldn't have cost me anything stating that they had to do the repairs. It dose not state that anywhere in my documentation. I just purchased a 2017 Roush Mus tang from another dealer due to a snotty sales staff. I had previously purchased an F 250 with a diesel from another dealer for the same reason. I guess loosing approximately a $100,000 in sales, plus a customer, who owns six vehicles that need repair eventually, for life is part of their business plan.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
It was quick & easy to make the appointment. The day of the appointment I drove in, the oil was changed, the 45G mile check up was performed. As I was checking out, I remembered having an issue with one of my tires tripping the low air sensor. I asked them to check it out, which they did immediately. Very satisfactory experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Don was an Awesome Salesman and was very patient. He was suppose to only work until 4 but stayed well over that so I can drive my new car home that day. Adam, as always, been helpful, respectful and an awesome person to work with. He got me the best deal possible and knew exactly what I was looking for financially.
Went I for an oil change and tire rotation for the first time. Had no appointment. Service went better than expected with very little wait. In and out in under an hour. Car runs well. Techs gave me feexback on what my car needed going forward but didn't press me to take immediate action. Location is close to my house. Will definitely return.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was treated with total respect! I left the building and did my grocery shopping. My phone number was taken before I left and I received a call when the service for my car was completed 15 minutes sooner than expected! (There I was standing in the check-out line.....) I'll be back to the conveniently located Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service writer was very nice. I had an oil change and warranty work. It was my first oil change (I was told it would be comped). They accidentally charged me but when I mentioned it was my first oil change, they apologized and took care of it. It is never a matter of making a mistake, we all do that, but they handled it very well. I will be back.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments