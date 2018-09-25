service Rating

Horrible. Went to get the tires rotated and have lifetime alignment on this car. They couldn't align the wheels because of faulty tie rods and "bad" rack and pinion. They wanted to charge me $1350 to replace; so I got the repair done elsewhere for $325.00. The rack and pinion is fine. I replaced the front brake pads and rotors two days later and noticed one stud came off very easily because it was stripped; Quick Lane is the last place to work on it. I took it back to Quick Lane who after much argument said they would fix the stud for free. While doing my brake job I was going to grease the caliper then being tired from work and realizing how humorous that was didn't wipe the little bit of grease off the caliper to the mechanics satisfaction. In his fit of rage he loosened the caliper,let it fall, where it was dangling by the brake line. Any experienced mechanic knows this is improper and could cause brake failure later down the road. The service manager Pete went on to belittle me in front of several mechanics. He owes me a public apology but I will never see it. They also charged me $60. to do the alignment, when it shouldn't have cost me anything stating that they had to do the repairs. It dose not state that anywhere in my documentation. I just purchased a 2017 Roush Mus tang from another dealer due to a snotty sales staff. I had previously purchased an F 250 with a diesel from another dealer for the same reason. I guess loosing approximately a $100,000 in sales, plus a customer, who owns six vehicles that need repair eventually, for life is part of their business plan. Read more