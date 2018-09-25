Rod Baker Ford Sales

Visit dealer’s website 
16101 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield, IL 60586
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Rod Baker Ford Sales

5.0
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Purchase of 2018 Ford Edge Platinum

by JFDCO9. on 09/25/2018

The salesman was great and the process of the sale was smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
124 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service Department

by Big Z45 on 11/13/2018

I had recently visited their service department. All I can say is, WOW, never have I been in such an amazing service department. My truck only needed an oil change, but the experienced technician working on it brought to my attention other issues he found during his inspection. Working with the advisor, and pinpointing the critical issues, he was able to get my truck "like new!"

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Rod Baker (Quick lube)

by Rich150 on 11/05/2018

Fast, friendly and fair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Owner

by Rod Baker on 10/02/2018

Great service on my Mustang, polite, fast, car was delivered clean

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Rod Baker Ford Service

by PFScott on 10/01/2018

Friendly, supportive staff. Service completed on time and as expected. Good group at Rod Baker!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase of 2018 Ford Edge Platinum

by JFDCO9. on 09/25/2018

The salesman was great and the process of the sale was smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

ONE HUNDRED PERCENT SATISFIED

by Mharrington on 08/28/2018

I have found a home dealership. I used the warranty for the first time this week and could not have been happier or more impressed with the service department. Tony kept me informed the entire time. He made sure I had transportation and treated me as if I was his only customer. Great job by the mechanic working on my truck also. One hundred percent satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Rod Baker Ford is the Yardstick of Measurement

by Nick A. on 08/24/2018

The service and customer centric attitude at Rod Baker Ford is second to none. Professional, Courteous, Capable, and Committed to Customer Satisfaction. Rod Baker Ford is the only place that we will service our Expedition and F-150.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Rod Baker Ford

by Andy B 71 on 08/21/2018

The service dept is top notch. Friendly & Professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent

by Geraldt on 08/13/2018

Had appointment, was In & out. No hidden charges

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Ford Edge

by Roy Altonen on 07/31/2018

everything went very well, always very good

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change

by Kevin Wern on 07/31/2018

Please with service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Car repair

by Bigjohn on 07/21/2018

Horrible. Went to get the tires rotated and have lifetime alignment on this car. They couldn't align the wheels because of faulty tie rods and "bad" rack and pinion. They wanted to charge me $1350 to replace; so I got the repair done elsewhere for $325.00. The rack and pinion is fine. I replaced the front brake pads and rotors two days later and noticed one stud came off very easily because it was stripped; Quick Lane is the last place to work on it. I took it back to Quick Lane who after much argument said they would fix the stud for free. While doing my brake job I was going to grease the caliper then being tired from work and realizing how humorous that was didn't wipe the little bit of grease off the caliper to the mechanics satisfaction. In his fit of rage he loosened the caliper,let it fall, where it was dangling by the brake line. Any experienced mechanic knows this is improper and could cause brake failure later down the road. The service manager Pete went on to belittle me in front of several mechanics. He owes me a public apology but I will never see it. They also charged me $60. to do the alignment, when it shouldn't have cost me anything stating that they had to do the repairs. It dose not state that anywhere in my documentation. I just purchased a 2017 Roush Mus tang from another dealer due to a snotty sales staff. I had previously purchased an F 250 with a diesel from another dealer for the same reason. I guess loosing approximately a $100,000 in sales, plus a customer, who owns six vehicles that need repair eventually, for life is part of their business plan.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

A Satisfied Ford Owner

by Satisfied on 07/06/2018

It was quick & easy to make the appointment. The day of the appointment I drove in, the oil was changed, the 45G mile check up was performed. As I was checking out, I remembered having an issue with one of my tires tripping the low air sensor. I asked them to check it out, which they did immediately. Very satisfactory experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always satisfied!!

by Franklin55 on 04/30/2018

Always great fast service. Unfortunately this time had a nail in a tire. It needed to be replaced and delivered from another location. Did not wait long at all. Very happy!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New to us. Ford Escape 2016

by Hoaglandbay on 02/26/2018

I love my Certified Pre-owned vehicle. Everything does not work on it, but I have confidence in Rod Baker Ford to fix everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchasing my new 2017 Ford Focus

by camay99 on 08/14/2017

Don was an Awesome Salesman and was very patient. He was suppose to only work until 4 but stayed well over that so I can drive my new car home that day. Adam, as always, been helpful, respectful and an awesome person to work with. He got me the best deal possible and knew exactly what I was looking for financially.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil Change n Tire Rotation

by mking0519 on 07/05/2017

Went I for an oil change and tire rotation for the first time. Had no appointment. Service went better than expected with very little wait. In and out in under an hour. Car runs well. Techs gave me feexback on what my car needed going forward but didn't press me to take immediate action. Location is close to my house. Will definitely return.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Sad upon pick up

by Huska2013 on 07/04/2017

After spending over a $1000 and having it all day, I was disappointed it wasn't washed when I picked it up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

THE go to location for car care

by Drive14 on 06/26/2017

I was treated with total respect! I left the building and did my grocery shopping. My phone number was taken before I left and I received a call when the service for my car was completed 15 minutes sooner than expected! (There I was standing in the check-out line.....) I'll be back to the conveniently located Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Awesome dealership

by TTat71776 on 06/06/2017

Our car was in and out in the time frame we were given (actually faster!). Everyone at Rod Baker Ford is always very professional and easy to deal with!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good Customer Service

by hwarren on 06/05/2017

The service writer was very nice. I had an oil change and warranty work. It was my first oil change (I was told it would be comped). They accidentally charged me but when I mentioned it was my first oil change, they apologized and took care of it. It is never a matter of making a mistake, we all do that, but they handled it very well. I will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
293 cars in stock
198 new35 used60 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes