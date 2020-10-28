5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Thank you Tom! I was able to test drive the car before purchasing it. I loved it so much that I just purchased it. It has all the bells and whistles plus a Twin Turbo! Plenty of power to get you into traffic quickly when needed. Currently it gets 24-26 MPG on Midgrade fuel. The experience at Riverview Ford was AMAZING. Tom took care of everything (paperwork) and told me I could call him personally if I had any questions about anything on the vehicle. He even took the time to show me how to set up the radio stations and some of the other features even though it was well after they should have closed. Thank you for the personalized service from day ONE! Did I mention this was a USED car! Read more