River View Ford
Customer Reviews of River View Ford
Culwros
by 10/28/2020on
I purchased a Ford key for my card from a Ford company online I need it to have it cut so I stop by at the shop and the man there was rude not friendly at all and told me he couldn’t do it because I did not purchase it from them, To be straightforward he was being [non-permissible content removed],I definitely would not recommend this place to anyone definitely.I did not get that sales persons name but as soon as I do I will display it here
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Found the perfect F-150 for our family
by 01/31/2018on
River View Ford went out of their way to find a specific F-150 for our family. I would not hesitate for a moment to recommend them to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Expoer
by 12/08/2017on
This was my 7th or 8th car from Hennessy ‘s. They have always done right by me. Love my new Explorer. I can always count on Aldo to get the equipment I want on the car I want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 11/18/2017on
I went in on a Saturday morning to have a tire checked. The woman at the counter was the best. Friendly, knowledgeable and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Nice place to do business with
by 07/20/2017on
From the time we were greeted by Eddie till the day we bought our Explorer we enjoyed the experience. Even filling out all the forms and contract went smoothly. Both Eddie and his manager Pat were very accommodating and left no stone unturned or promise not kept. The service department got us the accessories we wanted and installed in less than 2 days. Jim their service manager walked us around the vehicle to make sure we were pleased with the work. River View Ford should be your first stop when looking for a new Ford vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 06/19/2017on
Always a pleasure dealing with all members of the staff. We and members of our family have purchased or leased many cars over the years, and have always been pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used Car purchase.
by 11/25/2016on
I think you did a good job and was very fair on the deal/price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Riverview Ford is Customer Oriented
by 08/25/2016on
Thank you Tom! I was able to test drive the car before purchasing it. I loved it so much that I just purchased it. It has all the bells and whistles plus a Twin Turbo! Plenty of power to get you into traffic quickly when needed. Currently it gets 24-26 MPG on Midgrade fuel. The experience at Riverview Ford was AMAZING. Tom took care of everything (paperwork) and told me I could call him personally if I had any questions about anything on the vehicle. He even took the time to show me how to set up the radio stations and some of the other features even though it was well after they should have closed. Thank you for the personalized service from day ONE! Did I mention this was a USED car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great services
by 08/14/2016on
Awsome service very happy!with the work performed on my truck highly recommend to every ford owner !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
great service
by 08/10/2016on
great experience every time. honest and accountable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/09/2016on
Your sales clerk Barry King was very helpful, very informative, we told him what we were looking for and what we didn't want. He was very attentive to our needs and wants. He took time to show us the price difference between purchasing and leasing a vehicle. They let us drive it home and bring it back the next day.We ended up leasing the vehicle. We will definitely share our thoughts and ideas to all of our friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The place was improved and looks better than before.
by 08/08/2016on
The staff were ok, but the reception area is quite warm or hot, the sun shining thru the glass wall. The amenities should be catering to all kinds of customers, to those who prefer just juice or soft drinks, or just plain cold water. Maybe some pop corn or cookies. Not limited to coffee. Don' t let customers wait, access to a wifi or computer will compensate for the waiting time. Henry
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service
by 08/07/2016on
Excellent informative service writers. One of them went out of his way to find me the best deal on tires.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service.
by 07/31/2016on
I purchased ford Fiesta 2013. Mr Harris was excellent. I referred my son to Mr Harris and he purchased 2017 ford fusion.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 07/29/2016on
I brought in my truck for an oil change to the quick lane service for the first time. Your staff was very friendly and helpful with all my questions. I wanted to sure my brakes were still good since I have almost 50,000 miles and they have not been changed yet. Your team not only checked them but assured me that they did not need changed yet. I appreciate that they did not try to push new brakes on me and were honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome job
by 07/27/2016on
It's has always been a great experience from the day I bought my new edge and from every time I bring it in to have routine maintenance done on it. Your service department has the best staff and Aldo is always there for help about my edge. Hennessy has earned my business for every future vehicle. Great job guys keep up the work and great deals.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Experience Everytime!
by 07/26/2016on
Ryan and Jesse are always so helpful and courteous. They always give me the services I need, unlike some places I've been to in the past that would try to fluff up the bill. I appreciate you guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
amazing customer service!
by 07/26/2016on
Jesse was amazing he took great care of me and my needs. He was honest with what I needed. He sooo gained my trust. He should be rewarded for his excellent customer service skills. Drew wworked on my car was also great. He worked hard and should also be rewarded for great customer care. I recommend every one to your dealership. My son recently bought a car from you because I told him you guys were great. He also had a wonderful experience. Thank you to all for your great customer care! Maureen Duggan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service..
by 07/13/2016on
I had my car in to replace my CAT. Again, I worked with Jason B and again he was wonderful to work with. He kept me updated on my cars progress, and answered all my questions. On the day I was suppose to pick up my car (July 1), we had a family emergency and wasn't able to pick up my car until the following week. Jason was very understanding and accommodating. My family and I have purchased more than 15 cars from you and because of Jason B and Gary Weathers we'll continue to do so.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/01/2016on
Very happy with my purchase this is my second edge in seven years and so far so good. All around everyone was very nice and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and professionalism
by 06/30/2016on
Great service provided at the new Quick Lane. I will only use this location to service my Ford Explorer going forward. Jesse Cepeda was very helpful and extremely professional. The servicing done by Jesus was succinct and minor defects were all fixed in a timely manner. The customer service standards and professionalism at Hennesy's River View Ford exceeded my expectations and are far beyond any other dealership (Ford or otherwise) that I have visited. Thanks to the whole team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes