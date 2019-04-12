service Rating

I TRULY WISH YOU COULD RATE NO STARS!! I came in just to have an antenna system replaced and a key fob configured. After (6)!!! days and over (30)!!! hours of time sitting at their facility, I get my Corvette back and not only does the new antenna not work, my radio does not work, my cars door locks are all screwed up, I have major electrical issues going on all of which started the day I pulled out of your lot with the new antenna which worked for 10 minutes and then everything went dead. I bring it back and the first day, they could not get to it in the 6 ADDITIONAL hours I was there. I made another appointment and after 7 HOURS MORE!!!, the car is given back to me with nothing fixed and told it was nothing they did and told me I had to find a part that is discontinued.The part I was told to get DOES NOT EXIST!!! I have called and spoken to Mike Lewis (ONCE) who said he would call me RIGHT BACK after he spoke to the Tech who checked out the car but he did not!! I called numerous times after and was told he was busy and would call me back and I also left to many voicemails to count with no return call. I had absolutely NO ISSUES with any of the the above stated problems until the service dept at Webb Chevrolet Oak Lawn got a hold of my car ((My Radio And Antenna Still Worked, Antenna Had A Slight Bend And You Can Not Replace Just The Antenna I Was Told So I Had To Replace The Antenna Motor Also)) and now they are freezing me out and failing to fix problems I am now told by a shop that does nothing but work on Corvettes that it is a certainty that the problems were caused by the Webb service dept as I explained how I watched the installer actually install the antenna through a window on a over head door and he stated (he had to use the braille method,IE, install the lower components by touch as a lift was not available for my car so he crawled under a Corvette. That's about 8-10 inches of space and he is screwing things and connecting things with out even being under the car to see what he's doing!! I am going to continue and try and work this out for a few more days (I will be going into their shop one of those days)and will update if I am successful. Wish Me Luck But I Am Not Holding My Breath For A Breakthrough!! Read more