River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

200 Hansen Blvd, North Aurora, IL 60542
(888) 471-3381
Customer Reviews of River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

4.7
Overall Rating
(31)
Recommend: Yes (29) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

dodge journey

by river front chrysler on 08/13/2020

They worked well getting the sale done and I had not so good credit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
42 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Chrysler Recall

by Chrysler 200 on 08/26/2020

Great service, and having a loaner car while service was being done, was way beyond expectations

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by RT on 08/19/2020

Fast and courteous service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Reliable Service

by Tony Cantrell on 08/16/2020

Good service, low hassle, efficient & courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional Service and Courtesy

by Donald B on 08/14/2020

The best recommendation I can give is that I would send my mother here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Shannon elizondo on 08/13/2020

Brandon Huff was a pleasure to work with. He truly was an educated professional and met all my needs for a new Jeep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easiest work van purchase!

by Great experience all around on 08/13/2020

Phil made this purchase as smooth as could be! Found the vehicle online, spoke with Phil who gave us all the details on the truck. Within 2 days (because he was off one day) we had the truck in fleet! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Friendly Quick Service

by Paula on 08/05/2020

Always friendly and service has never let me down.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Nancy Tyl on 08/05/2020

Purchasing my new car from Mr. Dan Spooner was a very pleasant experience. He made sure I found the perfect vehicle for me. He went above and beyond explaining the entire purchasing process. At the time of delivery, Mr. Spooner showed me all of the cars features, connected my phone, helped me set up all of the dash instruments and more. He truly cared about me and made sure I felt comfortable and safe in my new car. If I could give Riverfront ten stars I would. I am so glad I purchased my car at Riverfront Chrysler !!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

River Front

by River Front on 07/22/2020

This place is why I buy Jeep, professional, courteous and my needs come first.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Bill S on 07/21/2020

Great experience from start to finish. Rob was extremely pleasant to work with. He was knowledgeable, efficient, and very accommodating. Truly 5 star service all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional service

by Krissy Rasmussen on 07/17/2020

I worked with Rob Goldman who did a fantastic job. Followed by Frank, Jim and Vinnie in the sales process. All were patient, easy to talk to and very helpful. Exceptional interaction with the sales team at River Front. Will definitely recommend them! I love my 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Innovative Service Offering

by David J on 07/16/2020

I recently took advantage of the valet service at River Front to have my vehicle serviced. During these times, it was an advantage for me to limit my exposure to others, by not having to personally take my vehicle to the dealership. They picked it up and returned it after all the work was completed. All service was performed promptly and I was in contact with staff about any suggested repairs. Everyone involved was helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

New car purchase

by Jason S on 07/16/2020

I bought my new Dodge Challenger and I love the car. Faith and Rob really took care of me. Would highly recommend buying a vehicle from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick Service

by Robert Mason on 07/16/2020

Good Service and good customer care in a very quick time frame.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Happy customer

by Dave Byers on 07/15/2020

Easy to get an appointment, work was done very professionally, neat and clean when done. Finished on time as promised. Very happy customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall

by Bartko on 07/15/2020

2016 Jeep was recalled. Able to get quick appointment. Had routine maintenance also in a timely manner. Everyone friendly and practicing social distance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional

by Service on 07/15/2020

Always happy to deal with service staff. They are courteous and always helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Rich was helpful

by Scott on 07/15/2020

Rich was helpful and kept me informed. Even figured out my window problem was caused by water bottle in back and not the Jeep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service team top notch

by Service team top notch on 07/15/2020

The service team is one of the best, if not the best. They always make me feel welcome and take care of me as if I am their most valued customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fair Price and Kind Staff

by HAPPY HAPPY on 07/11/2020

Brandon was my sales rep. He was knowledgeable, patient (this is a big one) and just a really pleasant guy to deal with. I felt the price for my ram 1500 limited was great. I would say it was about 1000 less then competition. Post sale Brandon has still been helping me with a few things needed with the truck. Overall a very low pressure and fun buying experience. I would buy from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
