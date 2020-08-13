River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Customer Reviews of River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.7 Overall Rating (31)
on river front chrysler 08/13/2020
They worked well getting the sale done and I had not so good credit.
sales Rating
on Chrysler 200 08/26/2020
Great service, and having a loaner car while service was being done, was way beyond expectations
service Rating
Fast and courteous service.
service Rating
on Tony Cantrell 08/16/2020
Good service, low hassle, efficient & courteous.
service Rating Exceptional Service and Courtesy
on Donald B 08/14/2020
The best recommendation I can give is that I would send my mother here!
sales Rating
on river front chrysler 08/13/2020
They worked well getting the sale done and I had not so good credit.
sales Rating
on Shannon elizondo 08/13/2020
Brandon Huff was a pleasure to work with. He truly was an educated professional and met all my needs for a new Jeep.
sales Rating Easiest work van purchase!
on Great experience all around 08/13/2020
Phil made this purchase as smooth as could be! Found the vehicle online, spoke with Phil who gave us all the details on the truck. Within 2 days (because he was off one day) we had the truck in fleet! Thank you!
service Rating Great Friendly Quick Service
Always friendly and service has never let me down.
sales Rating
on Nancy Tyl 08/05/2020
Purchasing my new car from Mr. Dan Spooner was a very pleasant experience. He made sure I found the perfect vehicle for me. He went above and beyond explaining the entire purchasing process. At the time of delivery, Mr. Spooner showed me all of the cars features, connected my phone, helped me set up all of the dash instruments and more. He truly cared about me and made sure I felt comfortable and safe in my new car. If I could give Riverfront ten stars I would. I am so glad I purchased my car at Riverfront Chrysler !!!!
service Rating
on River Front 07/22/2020
This place is why I buy Jeep, professional, courteous and my needs come first.
sales Rating
Great experience from start to finish. Rob was extremely pleasant to work with. He was knowledgeable, efficient, and very accommodating. Truly 5 star service all around.
sales Rating
on Krissy Rasmussen 07/17/2020
I worked with Rob Goldman who did a fantastic job. Followed by Frank, Jim and Vinnie in the sales process. All were patient, easy to talk to and very helpful. Exceptional interaction with the sales team at River Front. Will definitely recommend them! I love my 2020 Jeep Gladiator Overland!
service Rating Innovative Service Offering
I recently took advantage of the valet service at River Front to have my vehicle serviced. During these times, it was an advantage for me to limit my exposure to others, by not having to personally take my vehicle to the dealership. They picked it up and returned it after all the work was completed. All service was performed promptly and I was in contact with staff about any suggested repairs. Everyone involved was helpful and friendly.
service Rating
I bought my new Dodge Challenger and I love the car. Faith and Rob really took care of me. Would highly recommend buying a vehicle from them.
service Rating
on Robert Mason 07/16/2020
Good Service and good customer care in a very quick time frame.
service Rating
on Dave Byers 07/15/2020
Easy to get an appointment, work was done very professionally, neat and clean when done. Finished on time as promised.
Very happy customer!
service Rating
2016 Jeep was recalled. Able to get quick appointment. Had routine maintenance also in a timely manner. Everyone friendly and practicing social distance.
service Rating
Always happy to deal with service staff. They are courteous and always helpful.
service Rating
Rich was helpful and kept me informed. Even figured out my window problem was caused by water bottle in back and not the Jeep.
service Rating
on Service team top notch 07/15/2020
The service team is one of the best, if not the best. They always make me feel welcome and take care of me as if I am their most valued customer.
sales Rating Fair Price and Kind Staff
on HAPPY HAPPY 07/11/2020
Brandon was my sales rep. He was knowledgeable, patient (this is a big one) and just a really pleasant guy to deal with. I felt the price for my ram 1500 limited was great. I would say it was about 1000 less then competition. Post sale Brandon has still been helping me with a few things needed with the truck. Overall a very low pressure and fun buying experience. I would buy from them again.
See less