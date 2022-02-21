Skip to main content
River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

200 Hansen Blvd, North Aurora, IL 60542
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

4.9
Overall Rating
4.91 out of 5 stars(91)
Recommend: Yes (77) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
Exceptional dealership!

by Jennifer on 02/21/2022

River front is by far the best dealership I've worked with. From the moment we walked in the door, our Sales Rep Tracey Cooley was so genuine & friendly. He was so patient through the process, answered all of my 10,000 questions & was so patient throughout it all. Marilyn in financing made the process smooth & quick. No hidden agenda at this dealership, they really are about their customers! Tracey has a lifetime customer for sure!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
91 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great people, Great job aligning wheels

by randvan on 04/01/2022

I am totally pleased with treatment from all the folks at this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and Efficient

by Denise on 03/22/2022

Went in for an oil change, I was greeted promptly and told I would have approximately a 45 minute wait for the service to be completed. As promised I was back on the road within 45 minutes. All went smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

new 2022 Jeep Rubicon 4xE

by Claudia C Gutierrez on 02/18/2022

Brandon Huff, Bob Walker, Marylyn Imparato and Dave Semp, I just wanted to thank you for the great service I received from you. All of you are geat.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Dan Davis on 01/13/2022

It was easy to schedule the oil change on my 2019 Ram online. I arrived on time and was checked in within minutes. I was out in less than an hour. A perk of getting my oil changed here at River Front, where I purchased my Ram, is the Loyal Customer discount.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

It was a great experience

by Marvis Cox on 01/11/2022

Steve Helped is a lot, great pricing. And over all pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine Maintenance

by Dan on 12/31/2021

Work went well. Heated seat problem was addressed with Jeep engineering and new module was ordered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional service

by Scott on 10/30/2021

See John P, you wont be disappointed. A+ service from beginning to end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Clockspring

by John on 08/31/2021

Service department knew what the problem was when I described the situation and fixed my Jeep within a day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Service was outstanding on 07/28/2021

All repairs were addressed and fixed. Vehicle was returned cleaned. Very satisfied with the service staff and technicians ability to repair vehicle in a timely matter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

?

by Cathy on 06/29/2021

Team was quick and efficient as well as Paul

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Date 06 23 2021

by Mrs Sarah V on 06/24/2021

I was in for an oil change. I noticed more help in the service drive. Finally, I did not have to wait over an hour for quick lane service. The male service advisor was very helpful, and I felt he answered my questions. I have been a customer here since 1998. I enjoy seeing the familiar faces at Riverfront!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department has no time for scheduled appointment

by Chris on 02/24/2021

This review is strictly for the Service Department. I scheduled an appointment for a door that won't open whether locked or unlocked. It should take about 10 minutes to diagnose a broken cable inside the door. I was told, "drop if off and it should be ready at 2 or 3 PM." I called at 4:00 PM and waited on hold long enough to go to voicemail. I left a message for a return call...nothing. I show up at the dealership at 5:00 PM and learn all the technicians have gone home and nobody looked at the vehicle. Isn't that the point of scheduling a service visit? What was their remedy? Clearly mistakes happen, but I wouldn't be leaving this review if they offered something in return, a loaner, an oil change, something better than "Sorry, it happens. There's nothing I can do." I suggest you find a Service Department that values your time.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional as always!

by Kyle on 02/23/2021

Riverfront service dept. always does a great job and honors our extended warranty with no problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overland

by Joan Ayorinde on 02/20/2021

Everyone was very helpful and we appreciated that the sales team was not pushy at all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful service as usual

by Donald Haines on 02/18/2021

My wife and I have both been dealing with River Front for many years. Always friendly and professional. In all the years, we have never had ab unpleasant experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service and care

by Sherri on 02/11/2021

Always receive excellent service, very personable customer service/techs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dodge Ram

by Jerry Chase on 02/11/2021

I am disappointed in the reliability of the air suspension system, but the service performed was very good. Courteous and helpful tech supervisor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Smooth process

by AndyA on 01/26/2021

Bob was very helpful and made my Jeep purchase quick and easy. Would definitely go back to but from River Front again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast prompt service

by grinstb on 01/25/2021

Easy to deal with service department, never need an appointment drop off and done some day always with no appointment needed. Never feel i am pressured into service I do not need. No complaints and have had 5 different vehicles serviced her over the last 20 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience-twice in a month!

by Jack on 01/20/2021

I purchased a 2020 Grand Cherokee without playing games, the price was right, nothing added on, nothing I didn't understand. The Jeep was delivered 6 hours after my call. 3 weeks later I purchased a 2020 Promaster Van, again, great price and no nonsense. I can't recommend this place enough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
152 cars in stock
97 new55 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
18 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
Jeep Grand Cherokee WK
17 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
5 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
