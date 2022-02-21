River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Exceptional dealership!
by 02/21/2022on
River front is by far the best dealership I've worked with. From the moment we walked in the door, our Sales Rep Tracey Cooley was so genuine & friendly. He was so patient through the process, answered all of my 10,000 questions & was so patient throughout it all. Marilyn in financing made the process smooth & quick. No hidden agenda at this dealership, they really are about their customers! Tracey has a lifetime customer for sure!
Great people, Great job aligning wheels
by 04/01/2022on
I am totally pleased with treatment from all the folks at this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and Efficient
by 03/22/2022on
Went in for an oil change, I was greeted promptly and told I would have approximately a 45 minute wait for the service to be completed. As promised I was back on the road within 45 minutes. All went smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
new 2022 Jeep Rubicon 4xE
by 02/18/2022on
Brandon Huff, Bob Walker, Marylyn Imparato and Dave Semp, I just wanted to thank you for the great service I received from you. All of you are geat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 01/13/2022on
It was easy to schedule the oil change on my 2019 Ram online. I arrived on time and was checked in within minutes. I was out in less than an hour. A perk of getting my oil changed here at River Front, where I purchased my Ram, is the Loyal Customer discount.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
It was a great experience
by 01/11/2022on
Steve Helped is a lot, great pricing. And over all pleasant experience.
Routine Maintenance
by 12/31/2021on
Work went well. Heated seat problem was addressed with Jeep engineering and new module was ordered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Exceptional service
by 10/30/2021on
See John P, you wont be disappointed. A+ service from beginning to end.
Clockspring
by 08/31/2021on
Service department knew what the problem was when I described the situation and fixed my Jeep within a day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 07/28/2021on
All repairs were addressed and fixed. Vehicle was returned cleaned. Very satisfied with the service staff and technicians ability to repair vehicle in a timely matter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
?
by 06/29/2021on
Team was quick and efficient as well as Paul
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Date 06 23 2021
by 06/24/2021on
I was in for an oil change. I noticed more help in the service drive. Finally, I did not have to wait over an hour for quick lane service. The male service advisor was very helpful, and I felt he answered my questions. I have been a customer here since 1998. I enjoy seeing the familiar faces at Riverfront!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department has no time for scheduled appointment
by 02/24/2021on
This review is strictly for the Service Department. I scheduled an appointment for a door that won't open whether locked or unlocked. It should take about 10 minutes to diagnose a broken cable inside the door. I was told, "drop if off and it should be ready at 2 or 3 PM." I called at 4:00 PM and waited on hold long enough to go to voicemail. I left a message for a return call...nothing. I show up at the dealership at 5:00 PM and learn all the technicians have gone home and nobody looked at the vehicle. Isn't that the point of scheduling a service visit? What was their remedy? Clearly mistakes happen, but I wouldn't be leaving this review if they offered something in return, a loaner, an oil change, something better than "Sorry, it happens. There's nothing I can do." I suggest you find a Service Department that values your time.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptional as always!
by 02/23/2021on
Riverfront service dept. always does a great job and honors our extended warranty with no problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overland
by 02/20/2021on
Everyone was very helpful and we appreciated that the sales team was not pushy at all
Wonderful service as usual
by 02/18/2021on
My wife and I have both been dealing with River Front for many years. Always friendly and professional. In all the years, we have never had ab unpleasant experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service and care
by 02/11/2021on
Always receive excellent service, very personable customer service/techs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dodge Ram
by 02/11/2021on
I am disappointed in the reliability of the air suspension system, but the service performed was very good. Courteous and helpful tech supervisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth process
by 01/26/2021on
Bob was very helpful and made my Jeep purchase quick and easy. Would definitely go back to but from River Front again!
Fast prompt service
by 01/25/2021on
Easy to deal with service department, never need an appointment drop off and done some day always with no appointment needed. Never feel i am pressured into service I do not need. No complaints and have had 5 different vehicles serviced her over the last 20 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience-twice in a month!
by 01/20/2021on
I purchased a 2020 Grand Cherokee without playing games, the price was right, nothing added on, nothing I didn't understand. The Jeep was delivered 6 hours after my call. 3 weeks later I purchased a 2020 Promaster Van, again, great price and no nonsense. I can't recommend this place enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes