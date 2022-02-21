1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This review is strictly for the Service Department. I scheduled an appointment for a door that won't open whether locked or unlocked. It should take about 10 minutes to diagnose a broken cable inside the door. I was told, "drop if off and it should be ready at 2 or 3 PM." I called at 4:00 PM and waited on hold long enough to go to voicemail. I left a message for a return call...nothing. I show up at the dealership at 5:00 PM and learn all the technicians have gone home and nobody looked at the vehicle. Isn't that the point of scheduling a service visit? What was their remedy? Clearly mistakes happen, but I wouldn't be leaving this review if they offered something in return, a loaner, an oil change, something better than "Sorry, it happens. There's nothing I can do." I suggest you find a Service Department that values your time.