Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Gerald Subaru of North Aurora

Gerald Subaru of North Aurora
Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
205 Hansen Blvd, North Aurora, IL 60542
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gerald Subaru of North Aurora

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(2118)
Recommend: Yes (781) No (5)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by Kaitlyn on 04/07/2022

Everyone was super friendly and made buying a car a fun and easy experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

2118 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Dayle on 04/08/2022

Service is quick and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service was great

by Michael on 04/07/2022

Kayla was excellent. Very professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great dealership

by Kenneth on 04/07/2022

Great quick service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Angela on 04/06/2022

Staff was very friendly and welcoming. Garage was clean and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Robert on 04/05/2022

Helpful service reps. Very friendly. Always making sure to check in. Also waiting room is very nice and stocked with water, coffee, and snacks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Well Done 👏

by Patrick on 04/02/2022

Did the basics brilliantly!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Department

by Nancy on 03/30/2022

Pleasant waiting area, helpful staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Always!

by Nancy on 03/29/2022

car ready when promised. Check in very pleasant. ☺

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

?

by Julie on 03/28/2022

I like that I see the same people each time I go for service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lori

by Lori on 03/26/2022

It was quick & painless. Everyone was friendly & helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First time here

by Roger on 03/26/2022

I liked seeing photos of the parts they were replacing (eg. dirty filters) and photos of a leak area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excellent dealership

by Dawn on 03/26/2022

always friendly great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience

by Sean on 03/26/2022

The salesman Owning was very willing to make a deal, and worked with me until we came to a number I was comfortable with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gerald Subaru

by Robert on 03/24/2022

Efficient and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Chauncey on 03/24/2022

Check-in was efficient, service was done in a timely manner, communication was frequent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I would buy here again

by Richard on 03/23/2022

Kenny Nicholson was very friendly, helpful and honest. He answered all our questions. Jay, the Manager, was also very friendly, helpful and honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Patricia on 03/22/2022

As always the customer service was excellent!! K Selga was my service advisor; she was friendly and knowledgeable. I have Subaru dealers closer to my home , I make the drive to North Aurora because of the level of customer service that I consistently receive. I referred my daughter to the service dept for her Subaru ascent , and now this is the only dealership she will go to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Subaru Forester

by Brian on 03/22/2022

Eric the salesman did a great job negotiating the sale of the Subaru Forester I bought.Very friendly and easy to work with. Stayed within my price range and did not try to sell me a more expensive car. He also had vast knowledge of the features and operation of the car. Nicole in Financing was a joy to work with. Very reputable dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Review

by Xavier on 03/21/2022

Nice staff. Took longer than what I was told however.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a good experience

by Deborah on 03/19/2022

It was easy to set up the appt, the waiting area is very nice

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

519 cars in stock
41 new478 used0 certified pre-owned
Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback
13 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru Crosstrek
18 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Ascent
Subaru Ascent
3 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Gerald Subaru of North Aurora is a full-service Subaru dealership that proudly serves Naperville, IL, and its surrounding communities. Our Subaru dealership offers a great vehicle selection at the right price, with departments handling auto parts, service, and a body shop. With such incredible customer service, we strive to be a good neighbor towards our local customers.

what sets us apart
JD Power Dealer of Excellence
Edmunds 5 Star Award - 3 Years in A Row
Subaru Love Promise Customer & Community Commitment Award
Hesed House Homeless Shelter
Top 5% in Consumer Satisfaction in the Country for Service
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

