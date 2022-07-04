Customer Reviews of Gerald Subaru of North Aurora
Great customer service
by 04/07/2022on
Everyone was super friendly and made buying a car a fun and easy experience.
Service
by 04/08/2022on
Service is quick and friendly
Service was great
by 04/07/2022on
Kayla was excellent. Very professional and friendly.
Great customer service
by 04/07/2022on
Everyone was super friendly and made buying a car a fun and easy experience.
Great dealership
by 04/07/2022on
Great quick service!
Excellent Service
by 04/06/2022on
Staff was very friendly and welcoming. Garage was clean and efficient.
Oil Change
by 04/05/2022on
Helpful service reps. Very friendly. Always making sure to check in. Also waiting room is very nice and stocked with water, coffee, and snacks.
Well Done 👏
by 04/02/2022on
Did the basics brilliantly!!!
Great Service Department
by 03/30/2022on
Pleasant waiting area, helpful staff
Great Service Always!
by 03/29/2022on
car ready when promised. Check in very pleasant. ☺
?
by 03/28/2022on
I like that I see the same people each time I go for service
Lori
by 03/26/2022on
It was quick & painless. Everyone was friendly & helpful.
First time here
by 03/26/2022on
I liked seeing photos of the parts they were replacing (eg. dirty filters) and photos of a leak area.
excellent dealership
by 03/26/2022on
always friendly great service
Good Experience
by 03/26/2022on
The salesman Owning was very willing to make a deal, and worked with me until we came to a number I was comfortable with.
Gerald Subaru
by 03/24/2022on
Efficient and friendly
Great Service
by 03/24/2022on
Check-in was efficient, service was done in a timely manner, communication was frequent.
I would buy here again
by 03/23/2022on
Kenny Nicholson was very friendly, helpful and honest. He answered all our questions. Jay, the Manager, was also very friendly, helpful and honest.
Excellent Service
by 03/22/2022on
As always the customer service was excellent!! K Selga was my service advisor; she was friendly and knowledgeable. I have Subaru dealers closer to my home , I make the drive to North Aurora because of the level of customer service that I consistently receive. I referred my daughter to the service dept for her Subaru ascent , and now this is the only dealership she will go to.
My Subaru Forester
by 03/22/2022on
Eric the salesman did a great job negotiating the sale of the Subaru Forester I bought.Very friendly and easy to work with. Stayed within my price range and did not try to sell me a more expensive car. He also had vast knowledge of the features and operation of the car. Nicole in Financing was a joy to work with. Very reputable dealer.
Review
by 03/21/2022on
Nice staff. Took longer than what I was told however.
Always a good experience
by 03/19/2022on
It was easy to set up the appt, the waiting area is very nice
