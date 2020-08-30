Awarded 2017, 2018

Gerald Kia of North Aurora

Awarded 2017, 2018
201 Hansen Blvd, North Aurora, IL 60542
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gerald Kia of North Aurora

4.9
Overall Rating
(376)
Recommend: Yes (373) No (3)
sales Rating

Great Overall Experience

by Christine on 08/30/2020

It was a wonderful and smooth process from start to finish. Despite national shutdown and length of order the car arrived in perfect condition and timely! Customer communication and the staff were wonderful and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

547 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service department was on time and professional

by Barbara on 09/02/2020

Very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

service Rating

Oil Change

by Rosemarie on 09/02/2020

greeted promptly. Work taken care of quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Quick service

by Tammay on 08/28/2020

Clean atmosphere to wait in. They were timely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

sales Rating

Our lease trade in deal was awesome

by Joseph on 08/26/2020

Got a good deal on a new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Buy from Gerald Kia of North Aurora!

by Thomas on 08/19/2020

Tim, Jon and Ed made sure I had a great experience! They made the process of buying a new vehicle painless. I couldn’t thank Tim more for helping me get approved at a comfortable payment. This dealership has an amazing atmosphere! Ed even helped me get insurance! Alex Ortiz did an amazing job in the business office as well. He was very quick and he was detailed. I could not have asked for a better car buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Gerald Kia of North Aurora

by Eric on 08/16/2020

Local dealer easy to get to and work with and very knowledgable about the cars on the lot. They provided excellent overview of the features and capabilities of the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great Experience!

by RLH on 08/14/2020

Oscar was very personable, not pushy or aggressive, attentive, and was very knowledgeable. Great following up with us to make sure we were happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great sales experience at Gerald Kia!!!

by Joanna on 08/14/2020

Great communication with the sales people. Reassured me all the way throughout the experience about the status of the car. Best part is they delivered my car to our home and we are 2 hours away from the dealership! Amazing experience!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great Costomer Service

by Katherine on 08/13/2020

Friendly staff, great customer service, clean waiting area, and a safe environment with social distancing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Kia purchase

by Christopher on 08/10/2020

Our Salesman was polite, friendly and put no pressure on us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

OK

by Cory on 08/10/2020

Was able to get in and out of the appointment in a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Gerald Kia of North Aurora, outstanding service.

by Cathy on 08/06/2020

John and his crew delivered top notch customer service. My vehicle was evaluated and the work was completed promptly. I have never been someone who has taken my vehicles to a dealership for maintenance because I thought it was a waste of money. Kia of North Aurora has changed my mind and I will exclusively be taking my vehicle there from now on. Keep up the fantastic customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Awesome Dealership

by Ron on 08/06/2020

Fast very nice people to deal with everything is clean at dealership. Explained things well and gave time frame which was more then service actually took and washed and vacuumned car when done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

John

by John on 08/05/2020

Knowledgeable sales person. Was willing to work with me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

I appreciated the upsell in service

by Sharon on 08/04/2020

Upsell to the next maintenance package so it's done. I was 5,000 miles from it. I appreciated the suggestion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Gerald Kia of North Aurora

by Karen on 08/03/2020

Kyle listened to my request and did a great job in finding a vehicle for me. I traded in a vehicle I bought in February of this year (it was too big for me) and Kyle and the entire team gave me a more than fair deal! I highly recommend this dealer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Great dealership

by Sarah on 08/03/2020

Our Sales person Scott was great and we love the service we have had over the years with the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Telluride

by Bruce on 07/29/2020

Service performed accurately and timely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

I'm a fan!

by Steve on 07/29/2020

I'm very pleased. I arrived early, was greeted promptly. My paperwork was processed and I was given a time that I could expect the work completed. My vehicle was done way before I expected it to be and that was after cleaning and washing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Top Notch Service

by R_Patrizi on 07/27/2020

Jamie is one of the most professional, knowledgeable and kind services people I have ever met. He always greets us with a smile and takes great care of us throughout the services process!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

