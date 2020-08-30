It was a wonderful and smooth process from start to finish. Despite national shutdown and length of order the car arrived in perfect condition and timely! Customer communication and the staff were wonderful and accommodating.
Tim, Jon and Ed made sure I had a great experience! They made the process of buying a new vehicle painless. I couldn’t thank Tim more for helping me get approved at a comfortable payment. This dealership has an amazing atmosphere! Ed even helped me get insurance! Alex Ortiz did an amazing job in the business office as well. He was very quick and he was detailed. I could not have asked for a better car buying experience!
Great communication with the sales people. Reassured me all the way throughout the experience about the status of the car. Best part is they delivered my car to our home and we are 2 hours away from the dealership! Amazing experience!!!
John and his crew delivered top notch customer service. My vehicle was evaluated and the work was completed promptly. I have never been someone who has taken my vehicles to a dealership for maintenance because I thought it was a waste of money. Kia of North Aurora has changed my mind and I will exclusively be taking my vehicle there from now on. Keep up the fantastic customer service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Kyle listened to my request and did a great job in finding a vehicle for me. I traded in a vehicle I bought in February of this year (it was too big for me) and Kyle and the entire team gave me a more than fair deal! I highly recommend this dealer!
I'm very pleased. I arrived early, was greeted promptly. My paperwork was processed and I was given a time that I could expect the work completed. My vehicle was done way before I expected it to be and that was after cleaning and washing.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
