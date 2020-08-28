Excellent Sales Experience!
by 08/28/2020on
Purchasing a new vehicle can be quite stressful. That said, our salesman, Jaafar (Jeff) Ibrahim, made the experience quite a pleasure! His kind and patient demeanor immediately put us at ease. I appreciated that he took the time to answer all of our questions honestly and without pressuring us to make a purchase. It was refreshing to have a salesman whom we genuinely trusted! Over the decades, we have purchased many new vehicles. I have to say, I have never once experienced this degree of customer care! Jaafar took the time to explain all the new technology with which our vehicle is equipped. He has even reached out to us, reassuring us to feel free to contact him if we have any additional questions, whatsoever. An acknowledgment should be made to Jon Kreatsoulas, our Finance Manager. Jon, too, treated us honestly & very kindly and helped us to get the best financing possible! We thank Golf Mill Ford for hiring people with Integrity, who are so Gracious & Kind!
BuyersBeware
by 08/21/2020on
Mario Sosnowski and Muhammad are classic “used car salesmen.” Not are they [non-permissible content removed], but they are unprofessional ones. They offered me a terrible deal on trade-in, I said fine as I wanted the new car. Essentially, they told me my money wasn’t good enough because I couldn’t come until the next day and he had someone else looking at it later that evening. I was willing to PAY IN FULL, SIGHT UNSEEN, and they told me I should look elsewhere. So, not only did I call and say I wanted to go through with WHAT YOU OFFERED ME, then they said no! Then, I said I would pay the full retail price that it’s listed for sight unseen, no deposit and no trade-in. Classic car salesman, entitled and unintelligent...
It's all about the people you work with
by 08/03/2020on
I worked with Nick in Sales and Wesley in finance. They make a great no pressure team. Nick took plenty of time showing us multiple vehicles so we could make an informed decision. It was a very low stress buying process.
Great Customer Service
by 07/30/2020on
We were very happy and satisfied with our experience at Golf Mill Ford. Our salesman, Saleem Malik was knowledgeable, attentive and accommodating to our needs. Wesley Polo was great in making financing go smooth and easy. All around great experience buying a car. Would highly recommend this dealership to everyone.
Dealer and sales people of very low integrity!!
by 07/24/2020on
Subject: Re: Tell us about your Ford Fusion Hybrid To Golf Mill Ford , Below you will find the summary of my experience with your dealership and I will not stop sending this message to anyone and everyone in Detroit including the CEO and chairman of the board until I hear from your sales manager Nick. I want to make this as the attached will explain Omar is not at fault . Unsatisfied Joe Shepke Mr Sfikas, I appreciate your concern over me be completely satisfied with my transaction at your dealership. In that light I am not!! First of all my wife found the car on line for $23196 after dealer discounting which peaked our interest. Living in Elburn I did not want to drive 50 plus miles to get the deal so I called your sister store Hawk Ford in St Charles Illinois. I spoke with a young lady named Kaylee and asked if she had a similar car for that price. She told that a similar car would be about $30,000 unless I qualified for all the stacked rebates your dealership was offering. I then decided to call your dealership to see what the deal was actually going to be. I spoke with Jackie who I thought was a sales person about the car .She informed that $23,196 was actually the price without rebates. I truly hope you record your customer incoming calls to verify my claims. I went on to ask Jackie what additional or hidden charges I may encounter and she stated that without a trade in I would be responsible for $250 document fee and $250 for transferring my existing plates plus local county and state taxes. Figuring out my total cash output I came up with $25,262.92 using the current Kane county tax for new cars at 7.1%.When I got to your dealership I was shocked that what Jackie had told me was not accurate and in order to get that price I had to qualify for three rebates. I don't fault Omar your sales person but rather I fault the lack of coaching or training for your internet people!! I was ready at that point to go home and totally reconsider another car. Omar said let me see what I can do to make this right. After much back and forth over hours we did get up and walk to the only to be stopped by your sales manager promising to work with me to a point of agreement. Frustrated and having driven over 50 miles in pouring rain I was ready to JUST GET IT OVER!!!! The final frustrated pricing came out to be $26,900 or $1637.08 over what I had planned for paying for the car. The key learning for your dealership is to train your internet people to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth to potential customers!! Under the circumstances of the deal I could never recommend your dealership to anyone and I will copy this letter to the Ford Motor company for review. Unsatisfied Joe Shepke P.S. Also the mileage certificate I signed said the car had 10 miles on it when it actually had over 200 miles on the odometer once I got it home and figured out where the odometer actually was. I really would have not driven over 50 miles to your dealership if I knew this was going to be my experience!!
Thank you Mark G. and Damian for my new 2020 Ford Escape SEL!!
by 06/06/2020on
I could not have been happier with buying my new 2020 Ford Escape SEL from Mark G., Jon K. and Damian S. at Golf Mill Ford in Niles, IL. From start to finish I recieved exceptional customer service and I got an unbelievable deal too!
Golf mil ford
by 06/03/2020on
Thank you once again Bryan for getting the best deal and a reliable Ford for me and my son thank you to the rest of the team !
Salesman Jorge
by 04/29/2020on
Jorge was an excellent salesman and he was truly very professional. He made me feel very comfortable and he was able to answer all my questions with ease. I really appreciate the experience I had with the purchase of my new car.
Nice Job!
by 02/11/2020on
Again, great service from Bryan Fulton and crew. Our 7th vehicle from Golf Mill Ford! A 2020 Ford Explorer...
New 2019 F150
by 01/26/2020on
Fantastic truck, great service, minimal haggling end result satisfied customer
Another Excellent Experience!
by 10/30/2019on
This is my second car from Golf Mill Ford. Great experience as I expected. Issac was awesome to work with. He was very patient, very accommodating, and helpful with everything. I test drove 3 different cars and decided on a Ford Edge. I will be back when the time comes for my next car.
Wonderful
by 10/18/2019on
Mark Gurgone was wonderful. Very knowledgeable and found me exactly what I was looking for! Stunning car, perfect price and was an absolute pleasure to work with. Went above and beyond every step of the way! Perfect car, perfect salesperson!
Edge
by 09/25/2019on
I want to thank Mark Gurgone he found the perfect car for me I love my new Ford edge I highly recommend Mark Gurgone and Golf Mill Ford to all my family and friends .
buying a truck
by 07/24/2019on
Bryan was our truck salesman. He did a great job helping us. Mike was our financing person. He was efficient and funny. Overall a great experience.
A Satisfied mind
by 12/09/2018on
The salesman Mike Patytyskyy who sold me my 2018 edge very kind as well as knowledgeable with all of the ford models as well as doing everything he said He was going to do in the deal . The 2018 ford edge he sold me makes car number 4 that I have purchased from Golf Mill Ford
WHITE is all she asked for
by 10/17/2018on
We needed to purchase a car for our 18 year old daughter and all she wanted was a white exterior...sedan, SUV...she was not picky! Jimmy G showed patience with us and called us as soon as he had a white small suv come in to Golf Mill Ford. After looking at MANY cars at MANY dealerships, we kept returning to this salesperson and dealer. We never felt pressured! Instead they listened and helped us find the right fit vehicle for us. We selected a vehicle that was literally half the cost of another car we nearly purchased. Jimmy G treated us as valuable customers regardless of what we spent. We, especially our daughter, are VERY happy with our purchase. THANK YOU Jimmy G and everyone that helped make the dreaded used car shopping absolutely pleasant! Highly recommend!!
Great offers.
by 08/16/2018on
It was a good experience to buy a car, the people who work there are great. I recommend the dealer.
Mr
by 08/14/2018on
It was my first new vehicle purchase, It took a bit longer than I expected. I was pleased overall, with the experience and purchase.
Very happy!
by 07/25/2018on
Had a great experience at Golf Mill Ford. Iâm a longtime Ford customer and just picked up a new Explorer from Golf Mill Ford from my salesman Nino. He did a great job finding me the perfect car and did it quickly. Easiest experience Iâve ever had at a dealer, will def recommend to friends and family!!
Worst Service EVER
by 07/20/2018on
If there were a way to rate negative stars, I would. I tried out this service department due to them being able to fit me in prior to the 2 dealerships closer to home. Worst decision I've made in the 3-1/2 years of owning my Ford Escape. The first time I went in, the axle and sway bar were replaced (under extended warranty). The noise that caused me to bring my car in to begin with continued to occur after getting the car back. So, bring on take two....Dropped the car off Tuesday after work. Didn't hear anything on Wednesday....Nothing by lunch Thursday so I message the service adviser, Bill Cotton and he tells me they put about 5 miles on the car and haven't heard the noise since the car had been back. He said they'd try one more time on Friday. I message him Friday afternoon and they still can't hear the noise. I said "OK I'll come pick up the car" and I go after work. (Keep in mind, each trip is 10-15 miles each way depending on home or work and all during rush hour!) They wash the car and bring it up front. When I climb in the car, the noise (a clicking type sound) happens clear as day without even putting the car in gear, just turning the steering wheel. I stand around waiting for Bill to come back, go in and ask someone to call him back over or ask for someone to come out and help and they say "He should be back shortly." 20 mins later....still waiting.....I go ask again and the cashier and runners explain service is closed at 6 so what is going on. (Thanks for telling me after waiting over 30 mins!!!!) I then explain to the quick lanes service adviser what is going on and he writes out another RO for the car to be left and worked on Saturday. Next morning, first thing - text from Bill (service adviser) saying I needed to come in Monday because they aren't hearing this sound and they can't do anything if they don't hear anything. (Understandable.) So I go in a couple hours later (Saturday) and hop in the car and there's no noise. Great! I take the car home. Saturday around 6:30- CLICK CLICK CLICK! I have my boyfriend take a video of the noise and I send it out to Bill. I don't expect a reply until Monday seeing as it's after hours Saturday and closed on Sunday but I didn't get a call or message or anything by Monday at lunch. Monday during lunch, the car is making the noise again so I set my phone to record the noise on video and send it out (11:30 am?) Haven't heard anything back by 5 so I call and leave a message for Bill. Then I call and leave a message for Dean (Service Manager). Follow up Tuesday with a text - no reply by end of day so I call again with no answer. Wednesday - same thing, so I call the service director, Bill and leave a message as well as Bill. STILL NO REPLY! Thursday at 2:51 PM I get a text saying "Hi Alison I swear I just seen this. I am sorry I was not ignoring you. That bing (*being) said Dean and I both listened to the video twice and really did not hear what you are talking about. I have to find one of my own loaners for you because i cannot put you back in an enterprise because you are out of days. and the speed you were going is definitely not parking lot speed. (I had to drive from one lot to another....note: when dropping off the car, I explained that the noise happens when turning the wheel when stopped or moving slowly.) When I get a loaner in. probably be Saturday bring it back in please. i will text you tomorrow and tell you if i have a car." At this point, I AM DONE! I paid my deductible for a problem you haven't solved. I want to go to a RELIABLE service dealership and I'm not paying again. I've requested a refund so I can have another dealership take a look under the warranty and was told "unfortunately not the claim has been submitted". So now I have to go somewhere else to have my car looked at and diagnosed because after dropping off the car the second time the only thing this service department did was put 5 miles on the car, park it, and wash it. I've filed my complaint with Ford Corporate. Here's one review. Expect as many more as I can possibly make. Send me my refund and be done with it!!!!!! The only thing that was fair here was the price and that's due to the extended premium care warranty. Oh and not to mention, they tried to get me to spend another nearly $500 on service that they shouldn't even have known I needed based on the problem I went in for! This place will do anything for a buck!! NEVER returning.
Very pleased
by 01/12/2018on
I recently purchased a certified 2015 used car from Golf Mill Ford, and I was pleased with the experience. Darwin Linsangan was a pleasure to deal with. There were a couple of final details we agreed to when I purchased the car, and Darwin scheduled an appointment at my convenience and lived up to his end of the bargain, proving to be a man of his word. Golf Mill Ford delivered on everything they promised, with great customer service. They even got me a better interest rate through Ford Credit than my bank was able to offer. Next time I am in the market for a new car, I plan to seek out Darwin at Golf Mill Ford once again!