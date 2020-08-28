service Rating

If there were a way to rate negative stars, I would. I tried out this service department due to them being able to fit me in prior to the 2 dealerships closer to home. Worst decision I've made in the 3-1/2 years of owning my Ford Escape. The first time I went in, the axle and sway bar were replaced (under extended warranty). The noise that caused me to bring my car in to begin with continued to occur after getting the car back. So, bring on take two....Dropped the car off Tuesday after work. Didn't hear anything on Wednesday....Nothing by lunch Thursday so I message the service adviser, Bill Cotton and he tells me they put about 5 miles on the car and haven't heard the noise since the car had been back. He said they'd try one more time on Friday. I message him Friday afternoon and they still can't hear the noise. I said "OK I'll come pick up the car" and I go after work. (Keep in mind, each trip is 10-15 miles each way depending on home or work and all during rush hour!) They wash the car and bring it up front. When I climb in the car, the noise (a clicking type sound) happens clear as day without even putting the car in gear, just turning the steering wheel. I stand around waiting for Bill to come back, go in and ask someone to call him back over or ask for someone to come out and help and they say "He should be back shortly." 20 mins later....still waiting.....I go ask again and the cashier and runners explain service is closed at 6 so what is going on. (Thanks for telling me after waiting over 30 mins!!!!) I then explain to the quick lanes service adviser what is going on and he writes out another RO for the car to be left and worked on Saturday. Next morning, first thing - text from Bill (service adviser) saying I needed to come in Monday because they aren't hearing this sound and they can't do anything if they don't hear anything. (Understandable.) So I go in a couple hours later (Saturday) and hop in the car and there's no noise. Great! I take the car home. Saturday around 6:30- CLICK CLICK CLICK! I have my boyfriend take a video of the noise and I send it out to Bill. I don't expect a reply until Monday seeing as it's after hours Saturday and closed on Sunday but I didn't get a call or message or anything by Monday at lunch. Monday during lunch, the car is making the noise again so I set my phone to record the noise on video and send it out (11:30 am?) Haven't heard anything back by 5 so I call and leave a message for Bill. Then I call and leave a message for Dean (Service Manager). Follow up Tuesday with a text - no reply by end of day so I call again with no answer. Wednesday - same thing, so I call the service director, Bill and leave a message as well as Bill. STILL NO REPLY! Thursday at 2:51 PM I get a text saying "Hi Alison I swear I just seen this. I am sorry I was not ignoring you. That bing (*being) said Dean and I both listened to the video twice and really did not hear what you are talking about. I have to find one of my own loaners for you because i cannot put you back in an enterprise because you are out of days. and the speed you were going is definitely not parking lot speed. (I had to drive from one lot to another....note: when dropping off the car, I explained that the noise happens when turning the wheel when stopped or moving slowly.) When I get a loaner in. probably be Saturday bring it back in please. i will text you tomorrow and tell you if i have a car." At this point, I AM DONE! I paid my deductible for a problem you haven't solved. I want to go to a RELIABLE service dealership and I'm not paying again. I've requested a refund so I can have another dealership take a look under the warranty and was told "unfortunately not the claim has been submitted". So now I have to go somewhere else to have my car looked at and diagnosed because after dropping off the car the second time the only thing this service department did was put 5 miles on the car, park it, and wash it. I've filed my complaint with Ford Corporate. Here's one review. Expect as many more as I can possibly make. Send me my refund and be done with it!!!!!! The only thing that was fair here was the price and that's due to the extended premium care warranty. Oh and not to mention, they tried to get me to spend another nearly $500 on service that they shouldn't even have known I needed based on the problem I went in for! This place will do anything for a buck!! NEVER returning. Read more