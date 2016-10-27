Cadillac of Naperville
Customer Reviews of Cadillac of Naperville
Costco to the rescue - Escalade ESV
by 10/27/2016on
Worked with Greg H and Brad T to put us in our AMAZING new 2106 Escalade ESV Luxury. Look.. GO in knowing what you want to pay, what you can live with and what your options are. Leverage Edmunds and every other piece of info so you know your options. Brad T helped us get to a good deal while leveraging Costco Pricing for some cash back.. VERY happy with our experience - they went out of their way to make it work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Experience!
by 11/26/2015on
Purchased a Cadillac Escalade off the internet. Drove 750 miles round trip to get it to find out the back bumper was crushed. What was worse was how they handled it. Gave them a chance to "make it right" and they failed miserably. Expect better from a buy-here-pay-here lot. Brad Tustin shouldn't be trusted.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Old time Car Rip off Men
by 02/04/2015on
I am convinced that any positive review I see on this dealership is fake, they have to be. They use all the old time car sales tricks to try to get you to make a hasty and uninformed decision. Big time [non-permissible content removed] and it is premeditated.They are not interested in customers, just making as much on the sale as they can and ignoring you after that. I not only would not recommend them I warn anyone in the market for any car stay far away from [non-permissible content removed]. You will thank me!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Smooth Sailing
by 08/19/2014on
The dealership was very clean and inviting. All the staff were friendly and helpful. Chris B., the used car sales manager went out of his way to help us and make the car buying process as smooth as possible. He was willing to negotiate the smaller details of our contract. Michael M., the sales consultant who sold us the care was very knowledgeable, easy to talk to and made both of us very comfortable. Through out our search for a used car we went to all the dealers in the area and Cadillac of Naperville blew all of them out of the water. There was no competition.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recommendation A
by 08/12/2014on
From my family & our business, we recommend this dealership and rate it an A. The sales staff is well versed and cater to us every step of the way. Service is just as good, and handled our Cadillac ESV & Hummer H1 with the care we expect from a top notch dealer. Suggestions: faster oil changes and much faster free car washes. From Naperville Vacuums & my family, thank you for taking care of our company cars!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes