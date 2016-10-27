5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The dealership was very clean and inviting. All the staff were friendly and helpful. Chris B., the used car sales manager went out of his way to help us and make the car buying process as smooth as possible. He was willing to negotiate the smaller details of our contract. Michael M., the sales consultant who sold us the care was very knowledgeable, easy to talk to and made both of us very comfortable. Through out our search for a used car we went to all the dealers in the area and Cadillac of Naperville blew all of them out of the water. There was no competition. Read more