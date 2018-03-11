service Rating

Came in for an oil change. Everything was working fine on my vehicle until I visited this dealer. I know they mess something else up and my truck is acting funny. I told them about it and pretty much said they can’t do anything, go back to the dealership you bought it at. Also when I can in for the oil change, they performed a tire rotation which I didn’t even ask for and now my tire leaks air. They won’t fix it, again telling me to go to the dealer I bought it from. Worst thing after the whole check up, they didn’t even fill in air in my tire to Atleast let me drive with a temp fix. Read more