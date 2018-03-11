Bad service.
Came in for an oil change. Everything was working fine on my vehicle until I visited this dealer. I know they mess something else up and my truck is acting funny. I told them about it and pretty much said they can’t do anything, go back to the dealership you bought it at. Also when I can in for the oil change, they performed a tire rotation which I didn’t even ask for and now my tire leaks air. They won’t fix it, again telling me to go to the dealer I bought it from. Worst thing after the whole check up, they didn’t even fill in air in my tire to Atleast let me drive with a temp fix.
Costco to the rescue - Escalade ESV
Worked with Greg H and Brad T to put us in our AMAZING new 2106 Escalade ESV Luxury. Look.. GO in knowing what you want to pay, what you can live with and what your options are. Leverage Edmunds and every other piece of info so you know your options. Brad T helped us get to a good deal while leveraging Costco Pricing for some cash back.. VERY happy with our experience - they went out of their way to make it work!
Horrible Experience!
Purchased a Cadillac Escalade off the internet. Drove 750 miles round trip to get it to find out the back bumper was crushed. What was worse was how they handled it. Gave them a chance to "make it right" and they failed miserably. Expect better from a buy-here-pay-here lot. Brad Tustin shouldn't be trusted.
Old time Car Rip off Men
I am convinced that any positive review I see on this dealership is fake, they have to be. They use all the old time car sales tricks to try to get you to make a hasty and uninformed decision. Big time [non-permissible content removed] and it is premeditated.They are not interested in customers, just making as much on the sale as they can and ignoring you after that. I not only would not recommend them I warn anyone in the market for any car stay far away from [non-permissible content removed]. You will thank me!
Smooth Sailing
The dealership was very clean and inviting. All the staff were friendly and helpful. Chris B., the used car sales manager went out of his way to help us and make the car buying process as smooth as possible. He was willing to negotiate the smaller details of our contract. Michael M., the sales consultant who sold us the care was very knowledgeable, easy to talk to and made both of us very comfortable. Through out our search for a used car we went to all the dealers in the area and Cadillac of Naperville blew all of them out of the water. There was no competition.
Recommendation A
From my family & our business, we recommend this dealership and rate it an A. The sales staff is well versed and cater to us every step of the way. Service is just as good, and handled our Cadillac ESV & Hummer H1 with the care we expect from a top notch dealer. Suggestions: faster oil changes and much faster free car washes. From Naperville Vacuums & my family, thank you for taking care of our company cars!
Poor Service Dept. response to problems.
Problem with NorthStar V8 engine. With only 42,000 miles on my STS the head gaskets were leaking between cylinders. I was told this was normal on a Northstar engine and it would cost $10,000. to repair. Vehicle was six years old and always serviced at this dealership. I would never buy another vehicle here.
