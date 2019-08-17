Customer Reviews of Bill Jacobs Volkswagen
Opposite of Typical Used Car Salesman
by 08/17/2019on
I don’t normally believe in “signs”. The receptionist had the same name as me, Bill is my brother’s name, the person we talked to on the phone was busy when we got to the dealership, so we were nicely handed off to Chris VerHagen. Turns out his sister works with us and we both know her (about an hour and a half drive North). Then we opened the trunk and saw Weather Tech floor mats for this car. Our daughter had been in a car accident and her car was totaled and she was sadly mourning that she couldn’t find a car like hers to be able to use her Weather Tech floor mats. In addition to all the ‘signs”, Chris and the rest of the staff were very nice to work with and we only spent two and a half hours from the time we got to the Dealership. Best buying experience ever. Carol (& Megan)
Successful car purchase
by 08/08/2019on
Thank you Chris Verhagen and Craig for your patience while my wife and I came to our car purchase decision. It took us a while but we got there. Auto purchasing is always a stressful and difficult event. Your patience and good spirits made it a successful event for us all.
Unscrupulous sales tactics
by 10/02/2018on
Just had one of the WORST car buying experiences in years at this dealership. Test drove and decided to purchase a car from Bill Jacobs VW Naperville. I was told by the salesman and his manager that they had an "out of state" buyer who was coming in to purchase the car later in the day and had left a deposit, but if I acted now I could purchase the car. I felt that, if true, that was a very unscrupulous way to do business (especially to the party that had left a deposit and driven from out of state to buy a car they would expect to be waiting for them at Bill Jacobs), but I felt it was a lie to get me to move on the car, so I ignored it. The salesman (I believe his name was Josh) completed a detailed sales sheet in which it detailed a fee of $299 for what he termed protection insurance. That reminded me of an unscrupulous sales tactic called "cramming" we used to see in the 1990's in the telecommunications industry. I caught it, and he indicated he could remove it. I wondered silently how many of their customers have been ripped off by this practice. They allowed me to begin a negotiation on the car itself, and I soon found that they were employing a tactic commonly referred to as "bidding against yourself" wherein you would make an offer, and they would state they couldn't accept it for any number of reasons, and allow you to make another bid, always higher, while they hold at the original sales price. Realizing they were doing this, I simply went to their price and asked for a reduction.. any reduction, so that we could negotiate a price. They refused, stating that they had the car priced at what it was worth, and couldn't come off the sales price listed. After adjusting my lower price in an attempt to get a concession, the salesman brought in his manager who agreed to a concession of $100. Thats it, a hundred bucks. As I got up to walk out, the salesman asked me if I wanted to speak to his General Manager. I didn't see harm in this, and thought it could be a last minute move to keep me from walking, so I agreed. A few minutes later the salesman came back and said the GM wasn't available to talk to me. That summed up how poorly my customer service interaction with this dealer went. Incidentally, this was my second dealing with Bill Jacobs this year, and while I was able to reach an agreement earlier this year, in both cases I felt they employed unscrupulous practices. One involved a reporting issue they suggested that would have led to inaccurate CarFax reporting. While the reporting would have been to my favor, I felt it violated ethical standards of conduct in a business transaction, and while it would surprise no one for a small sales lot to employ a deceitful practice such as this, I was taken aback that a large dealership would suggest such a thing. Needless to say, I've decided to discontinue my use of their sister facility in Naperville for the service needs for my other car going forward.
Great experience!
by 08/31/2018on
We were looking for a Touareg for awhile and finally found the one! Frank Rossi was very helpful and professional.
I shouldn't have to work this hard to buy a car.
by 01/17/2018on
Their internet sales manager was incapable of providing me with the information I required to make an informed decision. I don't care to make their name public information because I don't believe that will serve anyone else other than some silly need to feel self-satisfied, but I will leave the date and time so that Bill Jacobs may review and retrain the employee on how not to do business. Unless being shady and not upfront with their prices and fees is part of their business model, in which case, I owe this person thanks for keeping my feet off their lot. All I asked for was an out the door price on a particular model and trim, with this price broken down. Pretty Simple. I have received quotes from 4 other dealerships without issue. I was sent no OTD price, quotes on trims I did not ask for. It shows that my emails were not read. When confronted, I was met with a curt; 'Sir, I have answered all of your questions.' Then, as if to prove my reaction correct, I was then sent an apology after their error had occurred them, also asking me for the county I live in, which I had already included in my first email. /sigh. 12:21 PM on 1/17/2018.
Very good sales man
by 02/23/2017on
Ricardo echeverria . Is been my sales man for more than 20 years.. He always find for me really good cars and really good deals.... It's some one I can trust...
Used Car Purchase
by 02/15/2017on
The staff at Bill Jacobs VW was very professional and friendly. Many thanks to Cesar Mendoza, our sales person. He was so easy to work with along with all other staff we encountered.Their pricing was very competitive. So much so, that we flew from Dallas to Chicago to purchase our 2016 Touareg. Thanks again for a pleasant experience.
Bug
by 07/21/2016on
I purchase a used car for Bill Jacobs Volkswagen and must say it was a pleasure to deal with this team. Casey Mountain stepped in when my original salesperson was off and went above and beyond to make sure my transaction went smoothly. From the time I entered the Dealership to the time I left with my Daughters car I was pleased with all of the staff I encountered. Thank you for making a stressful experience so smooth. John Lindquist
Rodney Garmon
by 05/16/2016on
Rodney is a very professional salesman. He answered any and all questions. I really didn't have that many questions as Rodney did a very good of explaning. Great job Rodney! Thank you. Donna Mussatto
Rodney Garmon
by 05/09/2016on
My experience there was very professional yet personable! Rodney made me feel comfortable and confident with my purchase of 2014 Passat! Ask for Rodney I promise you don't be disappointed!
Smooth!!
by 05/09/2016on
Thanks Rodney G. from sales for making my purchase a smooth and hassle free experience. Thanks Sunil K
The worst ever...
by 01/16/2015on
Bought a car for my son from them recently and everything went well except for the finance and insurance manager who was very pushy for me to get financing and extended warranty (both were declined as I had the funds to pay plus the car was certified with 2 years/24000 bumper to bumper warranty). The big problem came when I had to pay. They do not take cashiers checks (only cash or personal checks or finance thru them). I do not have a personal checking account so the only choice left for me was to pay cash. I had to go to the bank escorted by the salesman and after telling the bank manager I needed x amount of thousands of dollars in cash, he almost fainted and could not believe the dealer would not take a cashier's check. He had to scramble to get all that money and count it with me. I had to travel with all that cash to the dealership exposed to be robbed and waste at least half an hour counting all that money in an unsecure location as the manager will not offer a safe office to do that (counted near the customer service in front of everybody). This was the first time I buy a car under these conditions. I had bought cars from other dealers and they all accept cashiers checks with no problems. This dealer made me feel like I was not valued and also felt insulted in the way I was treated (like a criminal as they probably prejudged in a very weird way that I was going to use a fake cashiers check plus the extreme pushiness to get a loan and sell me an extended warranty). So, unless you plan to pay using their own financing or a personal check and want to be treated like you are stupid for not buying their extended warranty, do not go there. There are plenty of other dealers that will treat you with respect and accept your legal cashier's check for your purchase.
Matt M, the greatest of all time.
by 12/20/2014on
I really can't say enough great things about the staff at Bill Jacobs VW in Naperville, and especially Matt M. He made my car buying experience way more fun than I had ever thought it would be. He was really personable and answered every question that I had. Well, I really only had one question. "How many bodies can I fit in this trunk?". But he answered it right away. This guy knows his stuff.
Great car,great people
by 12/12/2014on
I got a Vw Jetta at the end of October and i was very happy with everything, especialy with Rodney Garmon,the salesman who helped me with the paperwork.
Wonderful experience
by 07/07/2014on
After caught off guard with expensive car repairs, I decided to lease a new vehicle that same day. Rodney G. was nothing but helpful, pleasant and a pleasure to work with during this time. He provided a very detailed explination of all the features of the vehicle and answered all my questions very clearly. Thank you for such a wonderful experience...and a new car!
Eventually worked it out...
by 02/17/2014on
Saw the car I wanted listed - think it may have been on this site. Contacted dealership and went in to purchase. Everything didn't go as well as it should have and, per the legal agreement, I'll just say it was all settled.
2014 VW Passat TDI SE
by 11/21/2013on
My experience at Bill Jacobs was very good. Caesar was my sales associate. What I was quoted was exactly what I received. I live in Lombard and my trip to Naperville was well worth it. No pressure.....No problem
very pleased
by 02/02/2013on
My husband was looking for a used truck, he found one on Bill Jacobs Volkswagen web site. We worked with a gentleman named Steven S., he was verynice and efficent. All the people we worked with there where very efficent and easy to work with it was one our best exprence buying a car or truck.
Pleasant Purchase
by 01/31/2013on
Great experance with Steve S. and other mangers. Fast and efifient.
No Hassle Jetta Puurchase
by 12/06/2008on
My wife and I were shopping several dealers in the Naperville Area and were quite tired with regular high pressured sales tactics. When we entered Bill Jacobs VW we were treated in a proffesional manner and were presented all the options. What a relief, we bought a 09 Jetta Wolfsburg last week and love it. We would gladly recommend our family or friends to Bill Jacobs VW.
Mislead by Extended Warranty
by 09/04/2008on
The salesman told me that the warranty I bought was a VW warranty that extended the bumper to bumper warranty. The first time I went to use the warranty I found out that it didn't cover anything that my car was brought in for. In fact, the bill was enormous! I couldn't believe it! Watch yourself with these extended warranties!!
