sales Rating

Just had one of the WORST car buying experiences in years at this dealership. Test drove and decided to purchase a car from Bill Jacobs VW Naperville. I was told by the salesman and his manager that they had an "out of state" buyer who was coming in to purchase the car later in the day and had left a deposit, but if I acted now I could purchase the car. I felt that, if true, that was a very unscrupulous way to do business (especially to the party that had left a deposit and driven from out of state to buy a car they would expect to be waiting for them at Bill Jacobs), but I felt it was a lie to get me to move on the car, so I ignored it. The salesman (I believe his name was Josh) completed a detailed sales sheet in which it detailed a fee of $299 for what he termed protection insurance. That reminded me of an unscrupulous sales tactic called "cramming" we used to see in the 1990's in the telecommunications industry. I caught it, and he indicated he could remove it. I wondered silently how many of their customers have been ripped off by this practice. They allowed me to begin a negotiation on the car itself, and I soon found that they were employing a tactic commonly referred to as "bidding against yourself" wherein you would make an offer, and they would state they couldn't accept it for any number of reasons, and allow you to make another bid, always higher, while they hold at the original sales price. Realizing they were doing this, I simply went to their price and asked for a reduction.. any reduction, so that we could negotiate a price. They refused, stating that they had the car priced at what it was worth, and couldn't come off the sales price listed. After adjusting my lower price in an attempt to get a concession, the salesman brought in his manager who agreed to a concession of $100. Thats it, a hundred bucks. As I got up to walk out, the salesman asked me if I wanted to speak to his General Manager. I didn't see harm in this, and thought it could be a last minute move to keep me from walking, so I agreed. A few minutes later the salesman came back and said the GM wasn't available to talk to me. That summed up how poorly my customer service interaction with this dealer went. Incidentally, this was my second dealing with Bill Jacobs this year, and while I was able to reach an agreement earlier this year, in both cases I felt they employed unscrupulous practices. One involved a reporting issue they suggested that would have led to inaccurate CarFax reporting. While the reporting would have been to my favor, I felt it violated ethical standards of conduct in a business transaction, and while it would surprise no one for a small sales lot to employ a deceitful practice such as this, I was taken aback that a large dealership would suggest such a thing. Needless to say, I've decided to discontinue my use of their sister facility in Naperville for the service needs for my other car going forward. Read more