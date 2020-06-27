sales Rating

I recently purchased a vehicle from Fiat of Naperville and it was the best car-buying experience of my life. The staff was very professional, courteous, friendly and customer obsessed! They went above and beyond to assist me with my purchase - ensuring that I received the best deal possible to allow for affordable monthly payments. I am truly grateful for the team at Fiat of Naperville. Edin, Rich and Kathryn were phenomenal! And the owner Joe was so gracious and helpful. I cannot thank them enough. If you are in the market for a vehicle, I highly recommend Fiat of Naperville. They are a highly respected dealership that operates with the utmost integrity and provides a range of luxury vehicle options at affordable prices. An A+ dealership! Read more