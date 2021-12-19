Customer Reviews of Bill Jacobs BMW
Purchase of x7
by 12/19/2021on
Harry was great to work with…made the process seamless
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NEVER GO TO THIS SHOWROOM
by 03/09/2022on
NEVER GO TO THIS SHOWROOM first visit: I recently visited this showroom for oil change and key replacement. I scheduled appointment and scheduled a shuttle drive back to home. The service advisor name is Mo ALi, he welcomes you warmly and treats you great! Explains how the service will be down and asks to do some additional servicing like injection cleaning, etc. apart from oil change which is around 1500$. This is a new car and I bought recently, the moment I said I came only for oil change and I do not need anything right now, he treats you like a pauper and asks you to wait in the Lobby, the car will be done in 1 hour. I had shuttle scheduled, but he kept me waiting in the lobby for around 2-4 hrs, he did not wash my car, did not refill windshield liquid. Gives the car and says key will be done in 1 week. Jacobs BMW took 1 month to get back to me on the Key. Second Visit: I visited second time after 1 month, asked about car wash. They did wash my car but it was same dirty and same stains, gave the car with no wiper blades (wiper blades were there before the service). I didn't notice there were no wiper blades, on the same day on my way to home from airport there was heavy rain, I was shocked seeing no wiper blades. It was really hard to drive in the heavy rain without wiper blades but luckily I came home. If I call them they said they will check the videos and get back to me, and after 3 days they say might have lost in car wash. What if some accident happens in the heavy rain without wiper blades ? Save yourself, I strongly recommend to not visit this showroom.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best ever
by 11/29/2020on
Just purchased a new BMW and brought it in for its 1st service and Jacob Murrar and his Forman did a great job explaining everything to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Mike Collins
by 10/18/2019on
Just wanted to say thanks to Mike Collins for the great service. You make servicing my car as easy as possible. Thanks for always getting my car cleaned
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bill Jacobs is the BEST
by 10/15/2019on
I've been servicing my car at Bill Jacobs for 15 years. Deanna is always a pleasure to work with. She makes sure that my car is in top condition to be out on the road. Thank you Deanna and Bill Jacobs for your dedication to excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!
by 10/15/2019on
Thank you to Deanna in service for always helping me in a quick and timely manner!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service!
by 09/26/2019on
Mike A. of Bill Jacobs BMW is always friendly, accountable and knowledgeable! He is consistent in providing 5 star service with each visit. He helps Bill Jacobs standout from other dealerships. Thank/you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 09/24/2019on
Thank you Mike A for the exceptional service. You always go above and beyond. Very knowledgeable and professional at each service visit. .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Experience
by 06/05/2019on
Worked with John Stout on a recent service appointment. Very helpful, kind, and professional. Was really pleased with the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 06/04/2019on
Thank you to Mike A at Bill Jacobs BMW. You always make my service experience carefree with your expert knowledge.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/13/2019on
Mike A. At Bill Jacobs BMW always provides 5 star service. He is very knowledgeable, professional, and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 01/12/2019on
Mike A at Bill Jacobs BMW is the best. Very knowledgeable and experienced in handling all my service needs. Thanks Mike
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Visit
by 12/10/2018on
Brought my vehicle in today to perform the airbag recall. Alex Flinn in service did a great job and answered all my questions. Fast and easy. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Failed to disclose costs
by 01/13/2018on
Charged my wife $500 for a tire rotation and balance without first disclosing to her that the cost would be 5x any other normal location.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent sales and service
by 09/19/2017on
Brought my 2012 X5 in for a factory recall and decided to look at trading it in. The service department quickly handled the repair and handed us over to the Client Advisor Dept where we meet Joshua Schneider. His knowledge of options and inventory was terrific, he was very personable and easy to work with. His number one goal was to make sure we were 100% satisfied and he did an amazing job. We are happy to continue bringing our business to Bill Jacobs BMW due to their excellent service and sales departments.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Abood
by 08/13/2017on
Mike was very helpful and a pleasure to work with through the sales process. He addressed all my questions and was very good at following up with me on the progress of some minor work to be completed prior to finalizing the sale on a certified pre-owned vehicle. I would definitely recommend Mike to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Memorable new car purchase experice
by 07/26/2016on
The sales team were very exceptional in attending to me -through the car test driving, explanation of the features of the car models that I was interested in, with finally that leading to the car purchase process. Rob and John were very prompt in following up through and provided me with their best service during the car buying process. Very next day after the delivery I had a small problem with Intelligent Safety Feature of my BMW X3 related to front windshield camera, however sales team of Rob and John were very prompt in taking action on fixing it and providing me with loaner vehicle for the duration of the fix even though it was fixed within couple of hours after they took it. I had nice experience and I hope it continue to be that way through the course of future services of the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Service Department Sells Cars
by 07/14/2016on
I brought my 5 Series in for service for a few mechanical issues. Deanna Decarlo was the service manager assigned to my appointment. She provided an excellent customer experience. She guided me through the technical issues and gave me an estimate for the repairs. I decided it was time to get a new car. I shared with Deanna that I was either going to purchase a E350 or a 528ix. Deanna got me into a 2016 528ix courtesy car to help me make my decision. This was the exact car I was interested in purchasing. Deanna's excitement about the car and dealership convinced me to seriously consider buying a new car from Bill Jacobs. Deanna connected me with Bill Earnest from the sales dept. I ended up buying a 2016 528ix. I appreciate Deanna and Bill's team work to make my overall experience second to none.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service from start to finish!
by 07/14/2016on
I brought my 650i in for service with Deanna and had been treated professionally and courteously by the entire staff. My issues were explained and my loaner was ready. A new issue came up when I picked up the car but that too was taken care off to my satisfaction. Great service, great service advisor and support staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Great service at Bill Jacob BMW
by 05/03/2016on
I moved here from Houston. I had the chance to use Houstons BMW dealership. Let me tell you..... worst service i have ever had from any car place... including used car lots. In contrast, Bill Jacobs BMW was completely opposite. The service here was beyond great. First let me say that i have a fairly older Bmer. A 2004 645ci. Luckily i have extended warranty. My service adviser (Jeff) treated me like a customer walking in with a bran new car. He was ultra polite (in fact everyone i talked to at this dealership was) and was genuinely interested in getting my car fixed properly. They immediately gave me a loaner car to drive and were quick to get me in and out. My adviser called me everyday to let me know where my car was in the repair process. He was very straight forward and honest and i never felt like i didnt know what was going on with my car. Their mechanics missed a leak in the coolant and i had to take it back the next day. They were ultra apologetic and again gave me a high end BMW loaner to drive. They didn't waste my time and had me in and out. The next working day my car was done and i came in to pick it up. The leak was from the coolant reservoir cap, they replaced it at no charge. I feel strongly that BMW corporate should be aware of who their good and bad dealers are... maybe they should have Bill Jacobs BMW teach Momentum how to treat customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely Helpful Sales Team
by 04/07/2016on
I worked with Sean Kavney and he was great. Very helpful and very knowledgeable. Would gladly work with him again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
