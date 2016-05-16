Mike Murphy Ford
Worst buying experience I have EVER had!
Just bought a $26,000 truck from Mike Murphy Ford through Nathan a little over a week ago. Already had to take it in once for a problem that had to be fixed got it back and the next day started having more problems. Contacted Nathan to let him know we were unhappy to of just bought this vehicle to have nothing but problems to get a simple response of "sorry to hear that". I would have thought cars would be inspected well enough to be sure you aren't selling and sending someone off with a car that has to be brought back for repairs twice within about a week of owning it. Don't seem to care much about the fact that we have had nothing but problems when contacted either. Would be nice to at least get the impression they were sorry for the issues we are having and that they want to take care of them seeing how we just bought it and shouldn't be having these problems. Nathan seemed like a nice salesman when buying but once we left and had to contact him regarding these problems quickly turned into feeling like he acts as if he never even met us or sold us a vehicle. Waiting to hear what is wrong this second time around now and if they will make it right or we will be stuck owing a bunch of money to fix a vehicle we haven't even made a payment on yet. I would NEVER buy a car at Mike Murphy Ford again and intend to put what an awful experience we have had on all of our social media so hopefully the people we connect with on social media don't ever buy there either and end up in the situation we are currently in. I have bought several cars over the years new and used and this is by far the worst experience I have ever had.
Our New Church Van
Our church is in Tennessee and when we needed a new van we went in search of a Ford Transit. We found it at Mike Murphy Ford in Morton, IL. The price was so fair it was worth the 500 plus mile drive to get it. The Transit was as exactly as described by Nathan. What a great buying experience.
No pressure, friendly atmosphere, quick purchase.
We had been looking for a car gir me to commute 69 miles round trip to work and back per day. We really liked Audi but it was out of our price range. We then looked at VW Jettas and VW Passats. We found the nicest, best priced Passat at Mike Murphy Ford of all places! It was no pressure service with a smile. The transaction was smooth and easy. Best ever service in history of car purchases!
Poor customer service
We visited this dealer twice to look at a car we were interested in. On the first visit we spent about 45 minutes in the lot looking at the car we went to see, plus a few others that caught our eye. At one point several two salesmen came to a car that we were looking at, got in it and drove it around the lot without confronting us (we were literally standing RIGHT there looking at the car). Several other salesmen walked past us and know one acknowledged us. We went back a second night to look closer at a car. When we walked in there were three people sitting at the front desk who ignored us for a few minutes before the girl very rudely asked if she could help us, and then acted very annoyed when she called a salesman to the front to help us. It took forever for the car we wanted to look at to be pulled around for us to see. Over all a very bad experience.
Great
I have enjoyed my experience with buying a car at Mike Murphy Ford. They were not pushy at all and really knew what they were talking about. Thank you especially to Paul Ekstam and Jeff Lynch. The Taurus X is a great car for us. I recommend these guys highly.