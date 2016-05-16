1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just bought a $26,000 truck from Mike Murphy Ford through Nathan a little over a week ago. Already had to take it in once for a problem that had to be fixed got it back and the next day started having more problems. Contacted Nathan to let him know we were unhappy to of just bought this vehicle to have nothing but problems to get a simple response of "sorry to hear that". I would have thought cars would be inspected well enough to be sure you aren't selling and sending someone off with a car that has to be brought back for repairs twice within about a week of owning it. Don't seem to care much about the fact that we have had nothing but problems when contacted either. Would be nice to at least get the impression they were sorry for the issues we are having and that they want to take care of them seeing how we just bought it and shouldn't be having these problems. Nathan seemed like a nice salesman when buying but once we left and had to contact him regarding these problems quickly turned into feeling like he acts as if he never even met us or sold us a vehicle. Waiting to hear what is wrong this second time around now and if they will make it right or we will be stuck owing a bunch of money to fix a vehicle we haven't even made a payment on yet. I would NEVER buy a car at Mike Murphy Ford again and intend to put what an awful experience we have had on all of our social media so hopefully the people we connect with on social media don't ever buy there either and end up in the situation we are currently in. I have bought several cars over the years new and used and this is by far the worst experience I have ever had. Read more