sales Rating

After going to McGrath Hyundai and getting treated like dirt not to mention all the lying regarding their prices I decided to go to Gregory. I dealt with Roland and one of the managers and got exactly what I wanted. Roland answered all my questions and was easy to deal with. I got the car I wanted at a very fair price and didn't leave with brain damage. I would suggest if you go to Gregory you ask for Roland. Just a little info about him, he was very straight forward and at first I wasn't too sure about the guy, but after spending a little time working with him he was very easy to understand and his personality was just that, honest and straight forward. He actually knows his stuff and wont push you in a direction. He will ask the right questions and guide you to an educated decision. Thanks Roland, I love my car. Read more