Could not be any happier
by 02/28/2019on
Josh Ryoo was great. Very professional throughout the entire process. We came to purchase a Hyundai Elantra for my daughter. Josh took the time to explain the electronics in the 2019 version to her which was very helpful. She loves her new Hyundai and I loved how the dealership handled everything and took the time to explain every step to me. We will definitely be shopping there again. Sincerely, D. Heinz 2/27/2019
Highly Recommend
by 09/01/2018on
Recently purchased a car from Gregory Dealership, and they helped make it very easy. Great deals, no scams or tricks, and willing to help make the process as smooth as possible. General manager, Marcin, was very friendly and showed an amazing interest in meeting our needs. Thank you for making our experience a great one! Highly recommend this dealership!!!
Auto Purchase Made Easy
by 10/28/2017on
We recently purchased a 2017 Santa Fe from Gregory Hyundai. The sales staff was courteous, knowledgeable, and personable. Our questions were all answered thoroughly by the sales staff and technicians. We were introduced to the owner who took a personal interest in our satisfaction and purchase of a car. We could not be more pleased with the entire experience. This was the easiest car purchase we have ever made. The new innovations of the model were explained to us in depth. Thank you Gregory Hyundai for making our purchase so very easy.
5 Stars
by 10/25/2017on
Went to see a used car after speaking with a salesperson over the phone. The car was exactly as described and the price was more than fair. Great experience from start to finish!
5th Hyundai in family from Gregory
by 05/08/2016on
Most recently purchased my Santa Fe this past December. In February my low tire pressure light came on. I drove in and the service staff filled up my tires. That was great cause I don't own a compressor and the the gas station pumps were broken. I went for my first service 2 weeks ago. I was in and out in 54 minutes (I timed it cause I was told I would be out in less than an hour). Fantastic job guys keep up the great work!
Great service!
by 02/28/2016on
The service department is great! They are very knowledgeable on their product. I had a problem with my Bluetooth and they fixed fast!
Never Return
by 10/29/2015on
John in the service dept is [non-permissible content removed], and I will never be giving the dealership any future business! Completely unprofessional.
Edmunds and Gregory
by 08/27/2015on
Edmunds helped me by giving me a rough number for my cars value and the cost of the car I wanted to purchase. Barry Orlov was my salesman and was very helpful and respectful and we got a nice deal done.
Highly Recommend
by 04/27/2015on
I don't usually write reviews, but Gregory Hyundai truly is a top notch dealership. In the market for a new car, had walked out of two other dealerships due to lies and tricks. We dealt with salesman Sergio and Rita in the finance department. They are both fair, honest, no games and truly a joy to deal with. Highly recommend to check this dealership out first and don't waste your time with game playing at other places. Will definitely to to Gregory Hyundai for our next car purchase.
Better than expected
by 03/14/2015on
We went to see and test drive 2 used cars we saw online. Our salesperson, Bram, was courteous, helpful, knowledgeable and NOT pushy. Besides the wait to complete paperwork, the experience was fast and painless. In less than 3 hours, we were driving our "new" car home.
Got the car I love
by 03/09/2015on
I was looking for a used car with my parents. Bram helped us and he was very friendly and cool. The car we ended up buying was pricier than we were hoping for, but was not a bad value for the quality of the vehicle. I'm very happy with it.
Very helpful and Honest
by 02/28/2015on
After going to McGrath Hyundai and getting treated like dirt not to mention all the lying regarding their prices I decided to go to Gregory. I dealt with Roland and one of the managers and got exactly what I wanted. Roland answered all my questions and was easy to deal with. I got the car I wanted at a very fair price and didn't leave with brain damage. I would suggest if you go to Gregory you ask for Roland. Just a little info about him, he was very straight forward and at first I wasn't too sure about the guy, but after spending a little time working with him he was very easy to understand and his personality was just that, honest and straight forward. He actually knows his stuff and wont push you in a direction. He will ask the right questions and guide you to an educated decision. Thanks Roland, I love my car.
Deceptive Practices & Shady Tactics
by 09/10/2014on
Went in to look at a specific car. Was given the high sell to buy. Took it on a test drive, found brake issues. Asked for an estimate of costs to fix, was given the runaround and told service manager had to write estimate and was gone for the day. Told to leave deposit and would receive a written estimate. Was called back next day by salesman who said car was in bad shape and gave me hard sell to NOT buy the car. When I asked for the copy of the estimate, was told it would be sent. 3 minutes later, sales manager called, again giving hard sell to NOT buy the car. When I agreed not to buy it, was told they would not refund the deposit until 10 BUSINESS days after they had proof check had cleared. Absolutely abysmal business practices and I only wish I could have rated it ZERO. Avoid at all costs.
Most awful experience in my 23 years of buying cars
by 08/21/2014on
Boy, it was a mistake to trade my Honda Civic for a 2013 Chevy Impala from Gregory Hyundai. I found missing parts after signing the loan papers. My bad. My VERY bad. It turns out the tilt steering lever as well as the bottom housing to the steering column was missing. Called dealership several times, including a talk with Sales Manager Mark F., but absolute refusal to help/replace missing parts. I was told, "We are not a Chevy dealership and don't have the parts". I asked if they would order the parts AT LEAST and ship them to me or a local dealer but they would not. I wasn't willing to drive to Illinois and spend money on fuel to get a face-to-face refusal, so my only option is to help others. Do NOT buy from this dealer. Lastly, in 2,000 miles since I have owned this Chevy, there are engine and stabilitrak issues. Fortunately I can take the car to a local Chevy dealer for warranty work. Never waste your time and money at Gregory Hyundai. You and your family are worth better.
STAY AWAY
by 06/29/2013on
Do not trust Greg, the Owner-he is [non-permissible content removed]. I cannot imagine why the State of Illinois has not closed him down and put him in jail....
Quick and Painless Car Purchase
by 08/30/2011on
Experience was relatively quick and painless. Greg was personable and took a no nonsense, no gimmicks approach. One of the finance guys called in so there was a little wait on that but the one who ended up taking care of us was sharp and got us in and out pretty fast. Car looked great but I did laugh that it didn't come with a full tank of gas! Not a deal breaker, obviously. I would definitely recommend your dealer to friends and family.
Super Service
by 01/15/2011on
I brought my car for service to Gregory Hyundai due to my check engine light. The service assoicate who assisted me Mike Krueger was very helpful. Before any work was done he took the time to tell me what was wrong and what the options were. While the service took a little longer than I expected (of course I am not a mechanic) they made sure to call me with status updates and again explain my options! It is difficult to find great service, but I have found a dealership who is polite and very infomative. They don't try to sell you what you don't need and only tell you what could be done to improve your vehical. They are never pushy and at all times keep you updated on what is happening with your vehical. I found this extreamly refreshing!
Could not be happier
by 12/25/2010on
I began searching for a new vehicle in late October knowing that my lease would be up on January 1st. My husband picked a few to consider. Because of health reasons he was not able to accompany me on dealer visits. My first stop was Gregory Hyundai for two reasons: we has interest in the Tucson and the dealer is situated in my suburb. I test drove the Tucson and obtained a price quote. I told Ray, my salesman, that I would not be ready to purchase until late December. He said not problem, come back when you are ready. No pressure, just friendliness and professionalism. I relayed my husband how well my visit had gone, how much I liked the car, and that I had no interest in researching others. So I went back on December 23rd for my Tucson....which....unfortunately, was sold. Kevin the sales manager worked hard to secure my car from another dealer and I took possession on Christmas Eve. Needless to say, Gregory Hyundai gave us a special present this year! Thanks for your hard work!
Gregory Hyundai is GREAT!!!
by 12/03/2010on
Buying a car can be stressful to say the least but the salespeople at Gregory Hyundai made it such a pleasant experience from start to finish. Aronn, Kevin and Greg were great and throughout the whole process we never felt like we were being pressured. Their goal was to make sure we were happy with our purchase and to answer all of our questions. My husband did a lot of research and we feel like we got a luxury car for a great value. When we went to pick up our 2011 Sonata, Aronn spent as much time as we needed to walk us through how the car works, showed us all of the features, paired our cell phones etc. We are not technologically savvy and Aronn and Kevin were so patient with us. We were also introduced to Miriam the service manager. Everyone we met at Gregory Hyundai made us feel like we were family. I would highly recommend Gregory Hyundai to anyone looking to buy a car. Great people and a great experience.
I love this dealership!
by 12/02/2010on
I have purchased two cars at Gregory Hyundai and my family has also purchased several cars. I have always found the sales department AND the service department to be honest and caring. Both my cars were purchased at a reasonable rate and all promises were kept. The service department even helped me out when my car was no longer under warranty. They got the manufacturer to fix my car and no cost and I didn't even have to ask! I was told that the part should not have broken and they petitioned Hyundai for assistance! I love the loaner program and they ALWAYS wash my car! What more could you ask for?
Purchase Experience- they come no better than at Gregory Hyundai
by 11/22/2010on
My wife and I decided to purchase a new car for our two daughters this past weekend. Knowing how frustrating any new car purchase process is, my expectations were not high. Ultimately, we narrowed our choices to a Toyota and a Hyundai. I must say that this was the first time that I can say my auto purchase decision was based not only the car to be selected but the dealership and all of the people involved in the purchase experience. From the Sales Person to the Owner and ultimately the Finance Manager- the entire process was outstanding. I am positive that my next car purchase will be made at Gregory Hyundai. Not only did we feel great about the entire purchase experience, our sales person was nice enough to give us balloons and a big bow to put on the car for an extra special delivery to our daughters. I would highly recommend this dealership.
