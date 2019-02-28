1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have purchased a lot of cars over the years and this was the wost dealer I have ever encountered. I inquired over the internet to see if they had a Sonata with navigation and what the price would be. They replied that they did and invited me in and offered apporx $2000.00 off.(so far so good). When I got there I had to ask someone to help me. The salesmen or managers who ever they were were standing around doing nothing and didn't even acknowledge me walking around the showroom and sitting in cars. I finally asked someone to help me. With a glare from this tall guy with glasses who I found out later was the owner. Sorry to bother you guys isn't that what you are there for? They did not want to let me test drive a car until I committed that I would buy one THAT DAY. How do I know if I want to buy the car if I have never driven one? Should have just left when no one approached me, but I was already there so what the heck. I drove the 2011 Sonata and really liked it. They only had a few of them and said no other dealers had many either. BS They did not have one with the Navigation and that is an option I wanted. I asked if they could find me one. They said they needed a deposit and the internet price I was quoted would dissapear if they had to bring me one in.BS I asked them if they had one wioth navigation and they said they did. They also added a destination charge in so the initial price went up by over $700, not that they were gonna honor that price anyway. When I started to get mad regarding the destination charge and the fact that they told me they had a car on the lot that they didn't, the salesman went to get someone. This man named Greg comes over very condesending and says all dealers add on fees to the internet quotes and buyers should expect it. Greg was supposedly the owner. They seemed to be trying not to sell me a car. I am normally an easy going person, but it was getting ridicoulous. When I got up to leave Greg said I would not find the car I was looking for or a better price and I would be back. At that point I told him I would rather pay more somewhere else. Not only did I find the car within minutes of Gregory, I found it for less and I got treated the way someone spending over $24,000 should be treated. Gregory Hyundai and Greg himself are the reason for the negative image that car dealers have. I wish I would have seen these reviews befor wasting three hours at Gregory I found the car and treatment I wanted elsewhere and love my new Sonata. Read more