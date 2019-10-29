sales Rating

I purchased my first new car with Jennings in 2004. Also used their service department for 12+ years. You won't feel intimidated and all of their service reps are very welcoming and helpful. I recently and unexpectedly had to give up my Touareg (was getting old) so I was very bummed and stressed out but Juliana helped me get through a very tough weekend. She took her time and guided me to a comfortable decision that worked for my situation. She wasn't all about "getting the sale". She was genuinely attempting to help my situation first and foremost. She was also fun to be around! Mike finished up our transaction. He was great to deal with and got us through the boring part pretty quickly. Also provided some good advice throughout the decision process. Jennings has a great team. I shopped around at 3 other dealers only to end up back at Jennings. Everyone else just feels like they're trying to "get the sale". I feel at home at Jennings! Read more