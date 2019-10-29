Excellent Service
by 10/29/2019on
Moe was amazing! he worked very hard to find me the best deal for my Car! Iryna was very helpful with all my questions during and after the purchase.
Excellent Service
by 10/29/2019on
Moe was amazing! he worked very hard to find me the best deal for my Car! Iryna was very helpful with all my questions during and after the purchase.
I trust Jennings and I LIKE Jennings!
by 04/17/2019on
I can't imagine buying a car anywhere else. Walking into Jennings is like walking into a family picnic. Everyone says hi and everyone remembers you. They also remember things about you. Arek Anezko greeted me and got me started even though he was promoted! Then he brought over Mario Cardenas who took it from there and did a fabulous job showing me every car I wanted to see and going over every single feature and detail. Great experience with Mario! And mike from Finance talked me through the options and he is GREAT! Then the Finance Manager wrapped it up woth great discussion and laughs. ALWAYS a great experience at Jennings!! And I love my cars I get from you. Thank you.
Used Car Purchase with Trade In
by 03/26/2019on
Jennings Volkswagen was great to work with and went above and beyond to customize our buying agreement and experience. Friendly staff and responsive to questions and concerns we had. Love the car we purchased and would do business with them again!
It was worth the drive!
by 12/10/2018on
We traveled the extra distance to only see a color on the Atlas but from the second we walked into the dealership we knew we'd be buying from Jennings. Arpod was succulent, professional and personable. We had a test drive, quote and understanding of stock within an hour. It couldn't hav e been easier.
Excellent dealership with outstanding staff!
by 07/23/2018on
This is the third card we've purchased from Jennings. Our last two were a used VW Passat and most recently, a brand new VW Atlas. We can't say enough about Arpad and Moe. Arpad is an experienced product specialist and Moe is a financial wizard business manager They are the most knowledgeable, honest and friendly dealership employees we've ever dealt with throughout the years. Their experience and dedication exceptional. No pressure, you never feel rushed and they're able to answer all of your questions. They aim to please and you feel that they are dedicated to making sure you drive away with a vehicle you want at a price you are comfortable with!
False advertising
by 01/15/2018on
in the last week I brought my vw in after receiving a text with a promotion. My family has owned dozens of vws. I was pleasantly surprised by the great price and how quickly I was able to schedule an appointment by replying to the text. When it was time to pick up my car, the cost was about 40% more than what was promised via text. When I inquired, thinking it's clearly a misunderstanding, the service director told me he doesn't know how I got that and that's all. They refused to investigate or accommodate me, even though they clearly had me scheduled. False advertising! So unprofessional. Would never return or recommend. Too bad I can't give 0 stars. I will also be filing a corporate complaint with corporate. The fees were not reviewed with me prior to services at the time of drop off. The services director was very disrespectful.
Awesome dealership experience
by 08/26/2017on
Arpad Simo and the rest of the staff at Jennings were fantastic in helping us with getting a new VW. They were honest, transparent, and I felt like they were trying to sell me the car I wanted and could afford. Arpad spent time talking through our different options, and made sure I was well aware of what I was getting for my money. Everyone at Jennings was friendly and did their best to make this experience a pleasant one. Jennings is the only dealership I'll go to because they have a good stock of cars and excellent customer service!
Kind, Honest Service with High Quality Vehicles
by 05/15/2017on
I was planning on buying a new car, but fluke car troubles pushed that plan a month early. Jennings and Arek were fabulous, honest, kind, and personable through the whole experience. I was incredibly nervous, because this was my first time buying a vehicle by myself. I waited a while to write this review because I'm a cynic at heart; I figured, when is the other shoe going to drop? But I was wrong! There was no bad side to this whole experience, other than the car trouble proceeding my time at Jennings. A+ services, vehicles, and customer support after the fact. I've already recommended Jennings to others, and will definitely be going back for my next vehicle. Thanks so much!
Extremely Excellent Sales and Service
by 03/16/2017on
Listening and hearing are what counts this service department and dealership have given us great experiences with our cars. Well nothing is cheap in life and usually you get what you pay for. So as much as I gripe about costs I will still purchase and bring my cars here for all maintenance needed on our Tiguan and Passat. Lisa Prat, Claire Ash, and Mayjourio Pope are the best service consultants I've worked with.Shipped: Your Amazon package with Exuviance Eye Contour, 0.5 Ounce will be delivered Fri, Mar 17. Track at w
Great Experience with Arpad at Jennings Volkswagen!
by 03/03/2017on
We just purchased from Arpad at Jennings Volkswagen and had a wonderful experience! He was courteous and made the entire experience easy and stress free. From the first time we met, to the test drive, through the negotiation process - Arpad was informative and incredibly pleasant. We have purchased from other Volkswagen dealerships in the past and always had to wait around and often felt as though we were being "played" when it came to price negotiations. But Arpad and the Jennings team have now reset the bar when it comes to customer service! We would recommend them to anyone and will absolutely continue to do business with them in the years to come.
Quick, easy, painless, great buying experience
by 01/22/2017on
This is the 5th car we have purchased and / or leased from Jennings VW in Glenview and every time they do not disappoint. It is helpful that the same sales person is still there year to year that we buy from. This is very unusual in the car industry. Arek knows what we want and always offers helpful suggestions on how to do things more efficiently and / or offers insight on to why we may want or not want certain features or amenities thus saving us money. Great buying experience.
Another Positive Experience
by 01/09/2017on
This is my 3rd time either buying or leasing a car from Jennings VW, and my experience was once again, outstanding! I was interested in something that they did not have on their lot, but I explained to Amir what I was looking for, and sure enough, he had it for me less than a week later! Dennis was great to work with, and I will recommend that all my friends and family ask for him when they go to Jennings for there next vehicle. I would also like to thank Ken, Mike (S.G.), and Robert Lynn for making my experience with Jennings a positive experience. Thanks again guys!
Team Approach
by 06/04/2016on
This is our seventh VW from Jennings. We cannot say enough good words about the process of buying a car from this locally-owned business. We are most satisfied with the team approach of Jennings. Everyone has their specialty, either in the features of the cars and ownership of the relationship (Arek), or the financing and leasing (Mike), or the service expectations (John McGowan), or the business transaction (Paula) or the management of the team and process (Ken). We feel family to them and they feel like family to us. Thank you for another truly wonderful experience! Sharon and Kevin
Above and beyond
by 05/22/2016on
I leased a Tiguan today from the internet. Great price with no hassle service. Easy delivery. I forgot my Ipass in my old vehicle only to discover they had already installed it in the new one. Kudos to Craig, Ken, Keith, and Mike. Thanks for making it easy.
Been w/Jennings since 2004. Excellent team!
by 03/14/2016on
I purchased my first new car with Jennings in 2004. Also used their service department for 12+ years. You won't feel intimidated and all of their service reps are very welcoming and helpful. I recently and unexpectedly had to give up my Touareg (was getting old) so I was very bummed and stressed out but Juliana helped me get through a very tough weekend. She took her time and guided me to a comfortable decision that worked for my situation. She wasn't all about "getting the sale". She was genuinely attempting to help my situation first and foremost. She was also fun to be around! Mike finished up our transaction. He was great to deal with and got us through the boring part pretty quickly. Also provided some good advice throughout the decision process. Jennings has a great team. I shopped around at 3 other dealers only to end up back at Jennings. Everyone else just feels like they're trying to "get the sale". I feel at home at Jennings!
Couldn't be happier!
by 11/24/2015on
Arek and Keith were excellent resources. All my questions and concerns were addressed quickly and the purchase of my 2016 Jetta Sport was a breeze. The staff at Jennings is second to NONE... From sales to service you will not find a better dealer!!!
LOVE Jennings Sales and Service!
by 09/22/2015on
I bought my 2009 VW bug from Jennings VW and the experience was OUTSTANDING (<3 Fuad!) Sadly, the dealership is an hour away from my home. When I needed my headlights serviced, I went to a closer dealership (Pugi VW) where I was horribly treated. After a terrible experience at Pugi, I drove all the way out to Jennings to get my car fixed. Not only did Jennings treat me with respect, courtesy and professionalism, they were empathetic over my recent ordeal at Pugi. It is worth the hour long drive to get outstanding service. I will buy my next car from these fine folks! PS: They have the largest parts supply in the midwest! No waiting for parts to arrive-- just love these folks!
Excellent Dealership and Outstanding price!
by 09/19/2015on
I highly recommend you contact Arek Anesko when you are considering purchasing a new car. He is a is a great product specialist that is knowledgeable and passionate about the vehicles he sells. My experience during what many consider a stressful situation could not have gone better. Jennings Volkswagen has been top notch through the entire process. Keith Burns, internet manager, was fast at responding to my initial calls and questions that I had prior to arriving at the dealership. He put me in contact with Arek who went out of his way to walk me through all the features of the car I was purchasing. After going through the vehicle I met with Mike Fezatte the business manager. He patiently walked me through all the paperwork required and answered any questions that I had. I was very impressed with the entire process from start to finish. I would recommend purchasing your next vehicle at Jennings Volkswagen.
Great Experience and the right car for a great price
by 07/19/2015on
Our salesperson, Arpad Simo, was a pleasure to work with from the first time we came in. Jennings definitely takes a new-age approach to selling cars; not the traditional pushy salesman that leaves a bad taste in your mouth. He was very knowledgeable and accommodating, letting both my wife and me drive several cars to get a feel for what we really wanted. In the process of shopping around we had to make return trips several times as we tried to choose which car we wanted, and Jenning's employees were always patient and polite. Overall it was a great experience and we got the car we wanted at a fantastic price.
Outstanding!!!
by 05/10/2015on
I have nothing but good things to say about my experience with Jennings VW. Internet Sales Manager Keith Burns and Product Specialist David Proux were easy to deal with and responsive to all my inquiries. They did an excellent job of making me feel that my business was valued and appreciated. General Sales Manager Ken Lyon went out of his way after the sale was completed to ensure my satisfaction and address any remaining concerns I had. I've purchased half a dozen new cars over my lifetime and this was easily my best car buying experience ever. Most importantly, Im very pleased with the price I paid for my 2015 GTI (I got a great deal!!!). Jennings VW deserves my highest recommendation. I give it without any reservations.
Thank You Jennings
by 11/22/2014on
I was working with three Volkswagon Dealerships. I drove from Detroit, Michigan to purchase my car from Jennings in Glenview, Illinois. They made the whole purchase process comfortable and stress free. Arek Aneszko my Product Specialist was awesome. Arek was very knowledgable and covered every detail.