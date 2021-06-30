5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Donnie and Chris were great. Being a car dealer myself. I am very familiar with the workings of a dealership. I needed to buy a new Ram 3500 for my business. And got great service at DuPage CDJR. No pressure sales, very friendly people. Reminded me of the old days when dealerships were fun and friendly. Not too many left these days. I would highly recommend them to anyone and even my own customers looking for a new car. Thanks Guys ! we'll defiantly do more business. Read more