Great place to buy a car
by 06/30/2021on
Very happy with Dupage , especially Lanny Lancaster , thanks Lanny for taking care of me , for being patient and helping me find the right car. Definitely will recommend this dealer !
Great sales experience, reasonable pricing, and no pressure.
by 04/10/2021on
My wife and I walked in on a weekend. We were courteously assisted by a sales associate as we looked at a used car on the lot. Pricing was reasonable, and Dupage CDJR had performed several services necessary to have the vehicle in great shape. I went back on Monday to purchase the vehicle and the total experience was easy, quick, and hassle free. I would certainly buy from DuPage Chrysler Dodge again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I bought my new car from Dupage Dodge Jeep Ram overall a great experience
by 04/10/2021on
Dupage dodge in Glendale heights was the only dealer with inventory I liked I had been to 4 other dealers and bought the car I wanted and was out of the dealership in under 4hours it was a great experience.
Excellent service
by 04/08/2021on
Cheri was phenomenal! She kept me informed on every step. She was so friendly and just a pleasure to deal with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 04/07/2021on
Great service by Anthony and Tyler. Anthony went above expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 04/03/2021on
Donnie and Chris were great. Being a car dealer myself. I am very familiar with the workings of a dealership. I needed to buy a new Ram 3500 for my business. And got great service at DuPage CDJR. No pressure sales, very friendly people. Reminded me of the old days when dealerships were fun and friendly. Not too many left these days. I would highly recommend them to anyone and even my own customers looking for a new car. Thanks Guys ! we'll defiantly do more business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great staff
by 03/30/2021on
Staff is very helpful and knowledgeable of the cars they sell. They will work with you continuously for the right deal.
Excellent Service
by 03/30/2021on
Excellent Service, quickly & well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Advisor
by 03/28/2021on
He were very knowledgeable of product and services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All Around Great Dealership
by 03/27/2021on
I purchased my 2019 Cherokee from DuPage CDJR in July of 2018. Since then I have been getting all my service and scheduled maintenance done there. Perfect 10 from sales all the way to service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Trailhawk
by 03/27/2021on
Vehicle under warranty so quote and price are not applicable. Dealer went out of their way to accommodate our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Experience!!
by 03/27/2021on
I had an amazing experience with all the employees who were involved with the order, customer requests that were delivered, and sale of the vehicle. I would like to point out they Tyler C. had given me the best sale experience in over 15 vehicle sales with the company I work for. He was pleasant, professional, polite, respectful, helpful and much more. Thank you very much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/27/2021on
I apologize if I’m spelling her name wrong but Cheri in the service department is great, she makes the experience feel personal and like you’re an important customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great
by 03/27/2021on
Everything i asked for was taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Experience!!
by 03/24/2021on
Just recently purchased a 2021 jeep gladiator from Dupage (my second purchase with this Dealer) and it went extremely well. Rose is a fantastic sales person. She was very professional and she made the process smooth and comfortable. Ordered the Gladiator with Rose Feb 27 and received it March 20th!! She kept me informed thru the whole process. I would Highly suggest this Dealer and Rose!!. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department
by 03/22/2021on
Been going there since I bought my car which is 3+ years and the associates that work there treat you as if you just bought the car and it is your first time there no matter how long you have been going. Also they follow COVID safety rules.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!!
by 03/21/2021on
Great salesperson; they explain every detail to Us.
SERVICE WAS EXCEPTIONAL
by 03/20/2021on
I had a great experience from the scheduling all the way through to the pick up after my vehicle was serviced. Eddie Ramirez took the time to understand everything I needed looked at and he kept me informed every step of the way throughout the repair process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/20/2021on
Zuly was phenomenal... a true professional.
Maintenance
by 03/16/2021on
Fast and amazing service super friendly staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
?
by 03/16/2021on
Ray Calamia was absolutely the most courteous, professional, knowledgeable, and proficient manager. I feel very comfortable dealing with him. Great asset!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes