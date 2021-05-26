Larry Roesch Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Larry Roesch Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Pathfinder
by 05/26/2021on
In a very difficult market for both used and new cars due to the pandemic, Joe Peterson did an amazing job with my family and I. Attentive, effective, efficient... went the extra mile for us. Thank you so very much for helping us!
Call Kyle Bromm at Larry Roesch
by 05/20/2021on
My experience at Larry Roesch Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM is by far the best I have had at any dealership. I have bought 20 plus cars at 10 plus car dealerships in my life and I will only go back to Larry Roesch. The salesman I would heavily recommend would be Kyle Bromm. Dealing with him was easy, fair, and an enjoyable experience every time. I have bought 4 trucks from Kyle and will only call on him for my future needs as should you.
Smooth and quick
by 05/11/2021on
I thought Joe Peterson did an amazing job. He had all of the paperwork ready for me. I’m from out of state, so he made sure I had submitted everything I needed for finance before I got there. He took pictures of the car and was open about the condition of it. I wasn’t surprised at all when I got there. Thanks Joe!
Awesome Service!
by 05/08/2021on
Had such a great experience when purchasing a 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Black Edition yesterday! Our salesperson, Joe Peterson, was AMAZING and so easy to work with! From start to finish the experience was top notch and seamless! Frank the finance man was awesome and made completing all the paperwork super easy. Will highly recommend our friends and family to purchase through this Larry Roesch dealership!
Joe Peterson for the win!
by 09/30/2020on
We worked with Joe Peterson on a factory order Pacifica and we had a wonderful experience! He was so easy to work with, was super responsive during the entire process and continues to be even after we received our vehicle, answering questions and making sure we are 100% satisfied (which we are)!. We could have ordered our vehicle at any dealership but we chose Larry Roesch Chrysler Jeep in Elmhurst because of Joe. We would recommend him to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Thank you Joe-you’re the best!
Highly Recommend Roesch - ask for Joe Peterson
by 06/28/2020on
My fiance and I just made our first car purchase together and initially our thoughts were everywhere on what we wanted. We were fortunate to be connected to Joe Peterson at Roesch and he immediately began consulting us to find the right fit. We couldn't be happier with our purchase, and it was due to the time Joe took to make sure we had considered all aspects of the vehicle. I highly recommend making the trip to Roesch - and if you do ask for Joe.
Thank you Jaime & Steve!
by 05/05/2020on
Thank you to Jaime Havrilla and Steve Paulson for making my buying experience enjoyable. I had an appointment early Saturday afternoon, and they stayed, I'm sure later than they had planned, until they were sure they had covered everything and that I was completely satisfied. One of my best experiences ever buying a car!
2016 Fiat 500X
by 04/15/2020on
We bought a Fiat 500x for our daughter from Larry Roesch. Joe Peterson was fantastic and very accommodating. Travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus prevented us from picking up this car earlier. We wanted to make this transaction as smooth as possible and spend very little time at the dealer. Joe had the car detailed and sanitized including the keys. We came in and took it for a quick spin and I walked in and signed on a couple of documents and we were done. Hassle free and they met our expectations fully. Thank you Joe and Larry Roesch!
New Jeep Purchase
by 03/18/2020on
I researched my purchase of the Jeep Cherokee limited. I knew what I wanted, but unfortunately it was not available. That was not a problem for this professional staff. Ed assisted me in ordering my vehicle, which arrived 3 weeks ahead of schedule. The final purchase was done by John Gomes -- another of the wonderful staff at this dealership. I was driving home in my new car within 2 1/2 hours of arriving. Wood highly recommend purchasing your car here.
Don't give up - go here!
by 02/11/2020on
After three years and six dealerships, I had given up hope of ever owning my dream Jeep. I went into Roesch very skeptical on Saturday afternoon. I insisted before we got there that I was NOT going home with a new vehicle that day. We were greeted quickly and warmly. I refused to test drive my vehicle until we worked out pricing and financing. Kyle Bromm completely understood my concerns. Once they were able to work out the deal, I finally did a test drive. I fell in love with my Wrangler which had more features than I ever thought that I needed (but of course, I do need those features!). We worked with Frank to sign the loan docs and I went home with my beautiful, sparkling clean dream Wrangler. I honestly can't stop smiling when I see it. As a woman, I was treated well and not spoken down to as some dealerships tend to do. The customer service is excellent at this dealership. Kyle was down to earth and very easy to work with - no pressure at all. The entire process from sales to finance was explained well and nothing was hidden - very honest and upfront. I feel that they worked hard to get me into my vehicle at terms that I could afford. I'm very happy to highly recommend Kyle and Roesch Jeep to everyone that I know or meet. I usually take the dealership license plate holder off my vehicle as soon as I get home, but this time, I am leaving it on. This was honestly the best car buying experience that I have had in about 20 years. Thank you to Kyle and Frank and the Roesch team!
Shop Local
by 11/23/2019on
Professional service, outstanding knowledge, and clear understanding of their customer's needs. Fantastic experience with our first purchase - from top down, managers Paul/Karl and sales consultant Louie. Happy to be a part of the Roesch family!
Purchased a new Promaster Van
by 11/21/2019on
They are extremely professional, great prices and delivered in a timely manner. They truly go above and beyond for their clients and I'm not easy to please! You would be crazy to consider going anywhere else! Thank you for such excellent service and excited about my new Promaster!
Awesome.
by 11/18/2019on
Brad Miller and Sean Wood got me the car I wanted at the right price and gave me enough for my trade to make it work. No hassle. In and out in around 2 hours. Awesome.
Anthony Mendoza
by 10/30/2019on
Affordable Cabinets would like to thank Anthony for his outstanding service. He was informative about the product and carried himself in a well polished manner. We hope to recommend our community to do business with Larry Roesch.
Customer First
by 10/16/2019on
I was looking at a variety of Jeep Wranglers and Mike Kania helped me find the right one for our family. Mike was attentive and walked me through the history of Jeep and the culture. I was a first time jeep buyer. I appreciated the content and details covered.
Fast, simple, easy and transparent purchase process
by 09/03/2019on
Buying a new car has traditionally been a stressful and aggravating process. Joe Provenzano, my sales guy made it simple, transparent and quick. Went in to Larry Roesch CJDR unannounced at 7:15 PM on a Tuesday night and left with a new Renegade at 9:PM. The price advertised on the website is at or near the price you pay provided you, the buyer, do your part. As an employee of another brands local dealership I can not say how different dealerships can operate and how some dealerships learn and adapt to the current marketplace and others try to operate like the internet and market is not in control, "business as usual". I have never purchased a car in such a short amount of time with so little negotiation needed. It was a pleasure Joe. Thank you!
Excellent service
by 06/18/2019on
Everything from scheduling, arrival, communication, and service delivery are exceptional.
Purchased a new 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X
by 04/03/2019on
I had a great buying experience at Larry Roesch CJDR from start to finish. I called to make an appointment to test drive a Jeep with only a couple hours notice and they were able to accommodated me. My sales man, John Gomes, was very friendly and personable, and was able to answer all my questions about the Jeeps' features. John clearly demonstrated that he is a very experienced and knowledgeable sales man. John was never overbearing during the sales process and didn't push me into the higher trim package (Overland) that I was considering, but ultimately did not choose. John also provided me with good information about aftermarket accessories for the Jeep I eventually purchased. I received a courtesy call from John the day after I purchased the Jeep, which I greatly appreciated.
Outstanding Experience @ Roesch
by 04/03/2019on
Bought a great Jeep at a great price. Joe Vallejo was an awesome sales consultant! He narrowed down our needs and wants and found the perfect Jeep vehicle for our family. Joe was friendly, courteous, professional and honest. Finance guy Frank is hilarious and got us in and out quickly and painlessly. Would buy another from Joe at Roesch, for sure.
Excellent Customer Experience
by 02/28/2019on
Great Sales experience while working with Larry Campbell who was knowledgeable and supportive.
FIRST TIME BUYER & I HAD THE BEST EXPERIENCE EVER!!
by 02/04/2019on
Our experience at Larry Roesch was unbelievable. We were greeted with enthusiasm as we walked in. Our salesperson Maribeth Dempsey was very professional, friendly and helpful, she was very patient also with my husband - answered all our questions and helped us with what we were looking for. We were looking for a New car but wasn’t sure what we wanted. She showed us our options and we picked our favorite. The experience from choosing, test riding, & negotiating a price was so painless. Even Finalizing the deal with the help of Jason the manager was smooth going. I can not thank Maribeth, & Frank, for making our car buying a wonderful experience. You can be sure we will pass our story on to friends and family and will be buying cars from Larry Roesch in the future Thanks All for your great Experience!!!
