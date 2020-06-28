Highly Recommend Roesch - ask for Joe Peterson
by 06/28/2020on
My fiance and I just made our first car purchase together and initially our thoughts were everywhere on what we wanted. We were fortunate to be connected to Joe Peterson at Roesch and he immediately began consulting us to find the right fit. We couldn't be happier with our purchase, and it was due to the time Joe took to make sure we had considered all aspects of the vehicle. I highly recommend making the trip to Roesch - and if you do ask for Joe.
Thank you Jaime & Steve!
by 05/05/2020on
Thank you to Jaime Havrilla and Steve Paulson for making my buying experience enjoyable. I had an appointment early Saturday afternoon, and they stayed, I'm sure later than they had planned, until they were sure they had covered everything and that I was completely satisfied. One of my best experiences ever buying a car!
2016 Fiat 500X
by 04/15/2020on
We bought a Fiat 500x for our daughter from Larry Roesch. Joe Peterson was fantastic and very accommodating. Travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus prevented us from picking up this car earlier. We wanted to make this transaction as smooth as possible and spend very little time at the dealer. Joe had the car detailed and sanitized including the keys. We came in and took it for a quick spin and I walked in and signed on a couple of documents and we were done. Hassle free and they met our expectations fully. Thank you Joe and Larry Roesch!
New Jeep Purchase
by 03/18/2020on
I researched my purchase of the Jeep Cherokee limited. I knew what I wanted, but unfortunately it was not available. That was not a problem for this professional staff. Ed assisted me in ordering my vehicle, which arrived 3 weeks ahead of schedule. The final purchase was done by John Gomes -- another of the wonderful staff at this dealership. I was driving home in my new car within 2 1/2 hours of arriving. Wood highly recommend purchasing your car here.
Don't give up - go here!
by 02/11/2020on
After three years and six dealerships, I had given up hope of ever owning my dream Jeep. I went into Roesch very skeptical on Saturday afternoon. I insisted before we got there that I was NOT going home with a new vehicle that day. We were greeted quickly and warmly. I refused to test drive my vehicle until we worked out pricing and financing. Kyle Bromm completely understood my concerns. Once they were able to work out the deal, I finally did a test drive. I fell in love with my Wrangler which had more features than I ever thought that I needed (but of course, I do need those features!). We worked with Frank to sign the loan docs and I went home with my beautiful, sparkling clean dream Wrangler. I honestly can't stop smiling when I see it. As a woman, I was treated well and not spoken down to as some dealerships tend to do. The customer service is excellent at this dealership. Kyle was down to earth and very easy to work with - no pressure at all. The entire process from sales to finance was explained well and nothing was hidden - very honest and upfront. I feel that they worked hard to get me into my vehicle at terms that I could afford. I'm very happy to highly recommend Kyle and Roesch Jeep to everyone that I know or meet. I usually take the dealership license plate holder off my vehicle as soon as I get home, but this time, I am leaving it on. This was honestly the best car buying experience that I have had in about 20 years. Thank you to Kyle and Frank and the Roesch team!
Shop Local
by 11/23/2019on
Professional service, outstanding knowledge, and clear understanding of their customer's needs. Fantastic experience with our first purchase - from top down, managers Paul/Karl and sales consultant Louie. Happy to be a part of the Roesch family!
Purchased a new Promaster Van
by 11/21/2019on
They are extremely professional, great prices and delivered in a timely manner. They truly go above and beyond for their clients and I'm not easy to please! You would be crazy to consider going anywhere else! Thank you for such excellent service and excited about my new Promaster!
Awesome.
by 11/18/2019on
Brad Miller and Sean Wood got me the car I wanted at the right price and gave me enough for my trade to make it work. No hassle. In and out in around 2 hours. Awesome.
Anthony Mendoza
by 10/30/2019on
Affordable Cabinets would like to thank Anthony for his outstanding service. He was informative about the product and carried himself in a well polished manner. We hope to recommend our community to do business with Larry Roesch.
Customer First
by 10/16/2019on
I was looking at a variety of Jeep Wranglers and Mike Kania helped me find the right one for our family. Mike was attentive and walked me through the history of Jeep and the culture. I was a first time jeep buyer. I appreciated the content and details covered.
Fast, simple, easy and transparent purchase process
by 09/03/2019on
Buying a new car has traditionally been a stressful and aggravating process. Joe Provenzano, my sales guy made it simple, transparent and quick. Went in to Larry Roesch CJDR unannounced at 7:15 PM on a Tuesday night and left with a new Renegade at 9:PM. The price advertised on the website is at or near the price you pay provided you, the buyer, do your part. As an employee of another brands local dealership I can not say how different dealerships can operate and how some dealerships learn and adapt to the current marketplace and others try to operate like the internet and market is not in control, "business as usual". I have never purchased a car in such a short amount of time with so little negotiation needed. It was a pleasure Joe. Thank you!
Excellent service
by 06/18/2019on
Everything from scheduling, arrival, communication, and service delivery are exceptional.
Purchased a new 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X
by 04/03/2019on
I had a great buying experience at Larry Roesch CJDR from start to finish. I called to make an appointment to test drive a Jeep with only a couple hours notice and they were able to accommodated me. My sales man, John Gomes, was very friendly and personable, and was able to answer all my questions about the Jeeps' features. John clearly demonstrated that he is a very experienced and knowledgeable sales man. John was never overbearing during the sales process and didn't push me into the higher trim package (Overland) that I was considering, but ultimately did not choose. John also provided me with good information about aftermarket accessories for the Jeep I eventually purchased. I received a courtesy call from John the day after I purchased the Jeep, which I greatly appreciated.
Outstanding Experience @ Roesch
by 04/03/2019on
Bought a great Jeep at a great price. Joe Vallejo was an awesome sales consultant! He narrowed down our needs and wants and found the perfect Jeep vehicle for our family. Joe was friendly, courteous, professional and honest. Finance guy Frank is hilarious and got us in and out quickly and painlessly. Would buy another from Joe at Roesch, for sure.
Excellent Customer Experience
by 02/28/2019on
Great Sales experience while working with Larry Campbell who was knowledgeable and supportive.
FIRST TIME BUYER & I HAD THE BEST EXPERIENCE EVER!!
by 02/04/2019on
Our experience at Larry Roesch was unbelievable. We were greeted with enthusiasm as we walked in. Our salesperson Maribeth Dempsey was very professional, friendly and helpful, she was very patient also with my husband - answered all our questions and helped us with what we were looking for. We were looking for a New car but wasn’t sure what we wanted. She showed us our options and we picked our favorite. The experience from choosing, test riding, & negotiating a price was so painless. Even Finalizing the deal with the help of Jason the manager was smooth going. I can not thank Maribeth, & Frank, for making our car buying a wonderful experience. You can be sure we will pass our story on to friends and family and will be buying cars from Larry Roesch in the future Thanks All for your great Experience!!!
Great experiance
by 01/30/2019on
I bought my new truck here. First time buyng a truck out of state. The whole team expainedthe process to me and it all was exactly as explained. The price of the truck was as advertised on line. Thank you Anthony M!
Amazing service.
by 01/20/2019on
Went in for just an oil change and during there multipoint inspection they preform they found not only one but two nails in my tire. And where able to help get a new tire and install it for a reasonable price and in fashionable time as well. Will definitely be going back for all my service needs.
Anthony is the best
by 08/28/2018on
Came in late in the day no appointment,tony did the service quickly and even gave the car a wash. Very friendly greeted me promptly, have recommended dealer to friends for service and sales. Thanks again tony
Great place!
by 07/23/2018on
I'm so happy with our experience! My husband and I recently made our first big purchase together in buying him a new to us car. He'd been driving around a 2007 Mercury with over 200,000 miles on it, and for our trade in, we received over KBB value! We found the car we wanted online the night before, went in the next morning to test drive that one and another, and bought it-- all in under 3 hours! No haggling or games were needed for a great price and great customer service. The only thing I'd change would be that our interior of the car was wiped down before we brought it home-- it was a little dusty in there. Really enjoyed working with our salesman Kyle Bromm and the finance manager. We're very happy with our new car!
Best Experience Ever
by 07/21/2018on
I cant even begin to describe how happy I am with Larry Roesch and my Salesman Scot Boyle. I had a unique situation where I was buying a vehicle from out of state and it was a surprise for someone else there in Chicago. I had been trying for over a week to buy a new van. I had 2 very frustrating experiences with 2 other Chrysler Dealers in the area who wouldnt help me or even take me serious due to me not being able to be there in person. Scot called me back after my internet inquiry on a Van and I explained my situation he immediately jumped into action and made it happen for me. He answered all my millions of phone calls that I made to him trying to work everything out. I even ended buying a more expensive Van than I had planned on because of the great deal they had on a newer model. Scot also helped me pull off an epic surprise for someone very special to me and even got it on video since I couldnt be there myself. Please extend my thanks to all the Staff that helped in anyway to make this happen. Scot your amazing and I am so Thankful for all you did to make this such a wonderful experience!