sales Rating

After three years and six dealerships, I had given up hope of ever owning my dream Jeep. I went into Roesch very skeptical on Saturday afternoon. I insisted before we got there that I was NOT going home with a new vehicle that day. We were greeted quickly and warmly. I refused to test drive my vehicle until we worked out pricing and financing. Kyle Bromm completely understood my concerns. Once they were able to work out the deal, I finally did a test drive. I fell in love with my Wrangler which had more features than I ever thought that I needed (but of course, I do need those features!). We worked with Frank to sign the loan docs and I went home with my beautiful, sparkling clean dream Wrangler. I honestly can't stop smiling when I see it. As a woman, I was treated well and not spoken down to as some dealerships tend to do. The customer service is excellent at this dealership. Kyle was down to earth and very easy to work with - no pressure at all. The entire process from sales to finance was explained well and nothing was hidden - very honest and upfront. I feel that they worked hard to get me into my vehicle at terms that I could afford. I'm very happy to highly recommend Kyle and Roesch Jeep to everyone that I know or meet. I usually take the dealership license plate holder off my vehicle as soon as I get home, but this time, I am leaving it on. This was honestly the best car buying experience that I have had in about 20 years. Thank you to Kyle and Frank and the Roesch team! Read more