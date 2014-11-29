1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After visiting a few car dealers, I went back to Nissan McGrath and met again with the sales person, Mollie McGrath, she was the nicest and friendliest of all the others. I again told her the number that I could afford and she was eager to help out. After receiving many phone calls from this dealer, we agreed on a final number. Mollie sent me an email confirming the final price, with all the discounts/incentives and cash back. This price included tax/license and plates. It was the amount that "I had to write the check to bring the car home". I went back there to pay and drive the new car home. Unfortunately you have to meet with Keith, their financial manager and by far the most arrogant person around. He presented me with the papers, and to my surprise it was almost U$2.000,00 (Two thousand dollars) higher than the agreed amount. I tried to explain that it was not the right price, but Keith would not hear it nor did he care. Even though he had the email that was sent to me in his hands, he would not honor that price, his answer was " you were given the wrong price, too bad, this is the right price". UAU! Great way to make business. Classic Bait and Switch. If you really want to buy a Nissan, go to a different dealer. SAY NO TO MCGRATH. Read more