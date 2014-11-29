McGrath Nissan
Customer Reviews of McGrath Nissan
Arrogant sales people
by 11/29/2014on
Was at the dealer today looking for an Altima, wasn't sure if I wanted new or used. Young Hispanic sales guy nicely dressed approached us and I asked about seeing the certified inventory of Altima's. He showed us on the computer but from the get go we could feel him feeling bothered to make the effort. He said nothing as we looked at the computer screen. When we went outside to look on the lot, again he said nothing except I can make you a good deal if you buy today. Not seeing anything we liked out of maybe 5-6 Altima's I asked to see the new Altima's. At that point he pointed to the back lot and said "have fun" and walked away never to be seen again. He was smug, arrogant and let us know he wasn't going to spend any time with us as I presume he didn't think we were a potential sale. Should have taken the time to see the general manager about him but didn't.
Great Experience
by 09/23/2013on
There is a reason that I just purchased/leased my third car from this dealership. I continue to receive first class treatment from the time I walk into the door from sales, management, and service. If you are looking for a pressure free professional dealership this is the place
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer beware!!
by 06/19/2012on
The internet department will quote you a good price just to lure you in. If you read the fine print on the e-mail, it states that the price is valid only for the car, not for any accessories. So what they do is, they will throw on some wheel locks and door guards, and then try to hose you on them. For example, I was quoted $109 for wheel locks which are actually $45 in their own parts department. I was quoted $699 on door edge gaurds, which you can probably do yourself for less than $100; you get the point!! When they realised that I was not falling for their games, they just stopped all communication with me, no returned calls or e-mails. I guess I will be buying my next car elsewhere. Luckily, I am in no rush. Do NOT go into this dealership unprepared; or just go elsewhere!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
One of the first in Chicago for the Nissan LEAF
by 09/12/2011on
Although have not yet taken delivery (car expected in during November) McGrath Nissan was one of the first Nissan dealers to go through being certified to sell the all-new electric LEAF so contacted them with a quote request. Todd Tifft, is their Internet Mgr. as was able to confirm the selling price quickly via email; and this past Saturday was able to take a test drive as they are again one of the first to get a LEAF demo in. Overall, I would rate this dealer highly in the pre-sales and hopefully will not have any reason to rate them any less once I take delivery later this year but will post that as well -- with a high demand, low supply car, some dealer's are gouging, I can say that is not the case at McGrath.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Classic Bait and Switch
by 10/31/2010on
After visiting a few car dealers, I went back to Nissan McGrath and met again with the sales person, Mollie McGrath, she was the nicest and friendliest of all the others. I again told her the number that I could afford and she was eager to help out. After receiving many phone calls from this dealer, we agreed on a final number. Mollie sent me an email confirming the final price, with all the discounts/incentives and cash back. This price included tax/license and plates. It was the amount that "I had to write the check to bring the car home". I went back there to pay and drive the new car home. Unfortunately you have to meet with Keith, their financial manager and by far the most arrogant person around. He presented me with the papers, and to my surprise it was almost U$2.000,00 (Two thousand dollars) higher than the agreed amount. I tried to explain that it was not the right price, but Keith would not hear it nor did he care. Even though he had the email that was sent to me in his hands, he would not honor that price, his answer was " you were given the wrong price, too bad, this is the right price". UAU! Great way to make business. Classic Bait and Switch. If you really want to buy a Nissan, go to a different dealer. SAY NO TO MCGRATH.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
