Easy, patient, thorough, transparent experience.
by 08/28/2020on
Lisa M Krop is the Internet Sales Manager with whom I worked. She is personable, responsive, and respectful of my time. I had quite a few detailed questions so she asked me to email them to her all at once so that she had them in writing and could clarify if necessary. She got them right the first time. As soon as she got them, she set about getting them answered completely, quickly, and demonstrated excellent follow-through. In the rare case when she didn't have the answer, she found the right person at Infiniti of Clarendon Hills who did. Easy, patient, thorough, transparent experience.
Internet sales
by 01/13/2020on
Purchased a new 2020 QX60 from this dealership. I worked primarily with Lisa Krop who's part of their internet sales team. She was very responsive to all my questions and the dealership gave me a very competitive offer for the car. When I decided to accept their offer, it was a simple matter of working through all of the paper work with one of their sales people, Stephen Johnson.
Used car sales manager is their bad apple.
by 07/26/2018on
Used car sales managers like Joe Belmonte are the reason women dread walking into car dealerships. My daughter and I were having a lovely experience with Hani, one of the sales reps, who was quite helpful and professional. We were negotiating over the value of a trade in of a pristine Jeep Renegade with zero need for reconditioning, and as is usually the case, Hani was going back and forth to the sales manager (Belmonte) to run numbers. I had just entered my credit application on Hani's tablet and hit "submit" when Joe, visibly upset and red in the face, entered the room with Hani. Joe, who I have never met previously, proceeded to lecture, berate and belittle me for suggesting that I was trying to "equalize" the value of my (lowly) Jeep Renegade to the prestigious 2015 Q60, which is untrue, and he seemed tremendously irritated by my having the audacity to drive my Jeep onto his lot. The clear message was that he had zero interest in taking my vehicle on trade, behaving so offensively that all I could do was ask for my vehicle's keys so I could walk out the door, which I promptly did. I am a highly educated executive and was made to feel like a ditsy blonde who had no clue what I was doing. I have bought and sold more luxury vehicles than most of his staff, and needless to say, this was highly offensive. It was evident that Hani was mortified and kept apologizing profusely once Joe hurriedly left when I think he realized he had crossed the line. This dealership has very good reviews, which doesn't surprise me if the rest of the sales staff is as quality as Hani. And I'm sure the vast majority of customers don't encounter Joe, and/or aren't bringing in a trade brand that he feels is beneath him. If you are a woman and you make any attempt to negotiate, you will likely encounter this clearly sexist individual with obvious anger management issues. Joe's temper tantrum resulted in a lost future loyal customer, lost future service revenue, loss of positive word of mouth and gain of negative word of mouth. Apparently he hasn't learned that car sales are all about relationships and there is a way to say, "I don't think we'll be able to make these numbers work" professionally without bullying and humiliating the customer. What topped it all off for me was that my credit score took a hit because a credit check was run. I feel Hani was so distracted and taken aback by Joe's behavior, as was I, that we forgot all about it and what that would have done to lower the quoted high interest rate (credit score 800.) My daughter and I immediately visited another Infiniti dealer where we scored an amazing deal and much lower interest rate on the same vehicle, much better than what Joe had dug in on, and were treated with dignity and respect. All you girls out there who can smell car dealer gender bias a mile away, make sure the sales rep you are working with at Clarendon Hills Infiniti keeps Joe in the back room.
Great service
by 04/18/2018on
Hani was a pleasure to do business with. He was beyond helpful, and made the buying experience amazing. This purchase was for our son, but this experience will lead to us come back in the summer bfor our new vehicle.
New Mom can
by 02/16/2018on
I live over an hour from this dealership and found a used Sienna I was interested in. Nina G. was great about emailing me regarding all of my questions and then sending me extra pictures before I made the drive up. I had been disappointed with other vehicles at other dealerships I drove over an hour to see so wanted as much info up front. We even talked over exact out the door pricing over the phone and texts before I even stepped foot in the door which was so great having that and paperwork ready to go if I decided to buy, which I did. I did not get any run around like other dealerships just wanting you to physically go there- I got direct answers. I had been to 4 other delearships all over an hour away so was not up for anymore run around. So I was very happy with the communication. Nina was unable to be there the day I went in so Rishi helped me out with the test drive and paperwork. He was very nice and things went quickly. He was kind as I had to test every feature of the vehicle and lush every button. Everything tested out great and they even had done a front brake job and replaced the wipers prior to listing the van for sale. The van was freshly washed which was nice as it had been snow covered due to recent weather so I got to inspect the body well. Overall great experience and Im happy with my new to me van.
Poor customer servive
by 09/15/2017on
I was very unhappy with the service I received. The customer service is horrible and I would never recommend this place to anyone. I regret ever purchasing a car here. I went to get my car serviced recently and when I left , I noticed that my sonar was turned off. When I went to take it in they said it was my fault and that there was no possible way anyone from the dealership could have turned it off. They said it looked like I had maybe gotten into an accident. When I said I hadn't and that the car was never touched, they still insisted that it was my fault. The problem ended up being that a wring harness was disconnected that is only accessible by removing the bumper which I believe they did to replace my headlight. When I questioned the technician about it she said that an animal could have crawled up there and disconnected it. So my car went from being in an accident to vandalized by animals, what a joke. At the end of the day I ended up paying for this service because I was tired of arguing with them. Every time I come I feel mistreated in some way. The customer service is horrible overall! I will be buying another Infiniti in the future but I will never purchase one here.
a stress free experience
by 09/08/2017on
Our experience with infiniti of clarendon hills was very pleasant. It started with Chris Roberts who was the first to return the call with all the informtion about the model we were purchasing. Once we got to the dealership, we were introduced to our saleman, John Mekhiel. He was extrememly courteous and helpful. He didn't waste time with any gimmicks. He gave us the best possible deal. We went to two other dealerships after this--his quote was substantially better than both the other dealers. Once we decided to puirchase from them , he was very mindful of not wasting our time and got most of the paperwork done before we even got to the dealership. We are extremely pleased with our experience at infiniti of clarendon hills and definitely return to them for future purchases.
Used Car Purchase
by 06/28/2017on
We bought a 2010 used Mazda 3 that we saw on the internet.Gary Muller responded to my inquiry right away and assigned John Mekhiel to work with us. John called within 30 minutes and we were off. We set up a time to come in and see and drive the car. John was with another customer that was leasing a much more expensive vehicle but John treated us the same. I felt he gave us the same attention that he would give any customer that walked in the door. He was courteous and professional. He apologized numerous times for having to split time with us and another customer. We realized we weren't buying an expensive vehicle but that didn't matter to John or any of the staff. We were treated like we were purchasing a brand new car rather than a 7 year old used vehicle. I would highly recommend Infiniti of Clarendon Hills to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.
Awful service
by 04/15/2017on
Bad People and bad service, they lie in every word they say. Run away from costumer when there is a problem hide behind doors. service manager inexperienced at all, can't control his anger. immature sale manager, inexperienced, and refuse to face his faults. It is a shame good car brand is carried by people like this
Best car buying experience I ever had!
by 03/12/2017on
Very good experience here. Adam Fick was extremely accommodating with my any request or concerns I had. It was a pleasure to work with him throughout the process. Garret from Finance was very easy to deal with as well, Also, Andreas Korallus was very helpful with possibly buying aftermarket parts to the car. Overall, it was an incredible experience. Highly recommend purchasing from this dealer.
Outstanding Sales Team!
by 01/07/2017on
I went into this dealership looking for a new car to lease with Infiniti, and was helped by one of the car sales associates instantly. I recommend Jonny B. from INFINITI of Clarendon Hills, as he has exceptional customer service skills and experience in the automotive industry.
Greatest car buying experience!!
by 01/06/2017on
I was in the market for a new Infiniti Q50S and found the vehicle in inventory at Infiniti of Clarendon Hills. I contacted the dealership and had the pleasure of working with Bob Polanek. He provided me with all the details of the vehicle and went above and beyond to make my car buying experience pleasurable. The pricing was the most competitive I had found from other dealerships in the Chicagoland region. Never was I under the impression that I was being forced to make a decision instantly. Even after my purchase, I have had Bob P. follow up 3 times with any questions I may have with the options on my vehicle. His experience and knowledge of the vehicle was outstanding. I also had the pleasure of meeting the General Manager, whom was extremely appreciative and took the time to thank me and also gave me his contact information with any questions I may have. I would highly recommend anyone in the market for a new/used Infiniti to contact Bob Polanek at Infiniti of Clarendon Hills for the best car buying experience! Bobby C.
Busy mom purchasing a car
by 01/01/2017on
Philip Carlson helped make purchasing a car an amazing and easy experience! As a busy mom I don't have the time to sit in a dealership for a day. I let Philip know this ahead of time and he made the experience easy, quick and even went above and beyond to help keep my kids entertained and occupied. I high recommend purchasing from Infiniti of Clarendon Hills and using Philip Carlson as your saleman!
Go See Eric!
by 12/28/2016on
Go See Eric! Called the store looking for a Honda Odyssey I saw online. Eric helped answer all of my questions, set up the appointment, and I was there the next day buying my new car. My family and I couldn't be happier.
Another Great Buying Experience
by 12/27/2016on
Just purchased car number three from Eric at Infiniti of Clarendon Hills. This guy loves selling cars and you can tell. Always looking to make a deal but always making sure he is doing right by the customer. After having worked with him for so long now, I would feel uncomfortable buying a car anywhere else. See you soon for number four Eric! Pat
Good Job
by 12/22/2016on
Thank you Eric Eckert for all the help! I've never had so much fun buying a car before. Your knowledge and willingness to earn my business made everything super easy. I look forward to buying many more cars from you in the future
Thanks Brian Collins
by 12/17/2016on
Settled on a Infiniti QX80 and I started to shop around for a new car. Connected with Brian Collins and he received my business because he gave a great deal and great customer service. He was quick to respond to my calls and I felt he was working with me not against me. The Clarendon Hills dealership has a great team in place. Keep up the good work.
Thank You Eric!
by 12/16/2016on
Bought a Jeep Grand Cherokee from Eric Eckert a while ago and recently inquired on purchasing a new Infiniti truck. As always, Eric was his friendly, helpful self. He provided answers to all my questions as needed to make the right move. I will be meeting with Eric in the coming days to pick out my Infiniti!
Easy as can be
by 07/01/2016on
I really recommend jeff walker at this location. He is a very informative and makes the process super simple.
My Worst Car Buying Experience
by 06/18/2016on
This is my worst experience ever. After I selected a vehicle an appointment was set, I was very excited since I was looking for this vehicle for a long time. Anyhow when arrived at the dealership to my surprise I was told that the vehicle I have selected (and all similar models) are on a recall and I cannot purchase any of them (seriously)...if that was the case why I was not notified by a phone call or email before my planned schedule visit for the test drive? why? and on top of it all they tried to "up-sell" by telling me we have 2016 models (with no recalls)...you should look at them, why should I? ....it was memorial day weekend and I was so looking forward to get a good deal and "customer service" from this dealership...but unfortunately my experience was very negative. Finally, I bought the vehicle from another dealer with no fuss...I will not recommend this dealership.
Car for Son by Diondre and Sharonda Sweezer
by 05/05/2016on
My husband and I were looking for a car for our son and we seen a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. At first we was dealing with Jeff Walker and it was a very unpleasant experience and put a very bad test in our mouth, this was our first time at the dealership. However, Andreas Korallus save the day. He heard and listen to our concerns about the other sales rep and made sure we had the best services. He told us that he was a newer sales rep but based on his knowledge about the car that we was purchasing and his super superb customer service, you would have thought he had years experience. I will most defiantly refer others to him and the dealership and I will defiantly purchase again from him. Andreas Korallus went over and beyond to make our experience great and also made sure the car was perfect from scratches etc. before we surprised our son. He stated that he wanted to make it perfect for our son and for that I am most grateful. My son loved the car. We also will like to thank Peter Korallus for stepping in and handling the situation that we encounter with Jeff walker and Bill Harris for getting my paper work done in a timely matter as well as Andres Cordero for explaining to me different products I can add to my car. Thanks Diondre and Sharonda Sweezer