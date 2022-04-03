5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife’s 2006 Jeep Liberty was starting to fall apart and she needed a new vehicle. We did a lot of research and decided on a Honda Pilot. After a terrible, multi-hour experience at Honda of Lisle (where we ended up walking away from), we stumbled on a Honda Pilot at the Infiniti dealership in Clarendon Hills, just 10 miles down the road. When we walked in, we were greeted by Gary Muller, the Internet manager. We had previously talked on the phone to see if the Pilot was still on the lot and he personally went out and verified that it was as he didn’t want to waste any of our time. This was, of course, much appreciated by us! He continued to get to know us and, once the car was pulled around, Gary introduced us to Bauti Yarbrough, our sales representative. Bauti showed us the car, gave us some of the main features and allowed us to do our own examination. The car was immaculate, inside and out and really well taken care of. You could really tell that Infiniti did a great job detailing the inside as well as the outside. Bauti navigated us through the test drive, all while telling us more about the car. Back in his office, we negotiated a fair price, got the paperwork put together and signed. We then went to see Jacob Lubinski, the finance manager, in order to get my title and plates. They were very concerned about my car being taken care of (as the manufacturer’s warranty had expired) and presented a comprehensive warranty plan. When I discussed with Jacob that I did not have enough money to pay for the plan in full, he offered a payment plan that was very reasonable and acceptable. It gives me the peace of mind that I can take care of a vehicle that my wife is going to need to keep her life going. Gary even caught up with us before we left to make sure that everything had gone well. The entire process was streamlined, everyone was extremely professional and all of our concerns were met. I would definitely recommend Infiniti of Clarendon Hills to anyone interested in buying a new car! Read more