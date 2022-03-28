Customer Reviews of Fletcher Jones Audi
Pleasant experience
by 03/28/2022on
Stephen Donohoe made our purchase experience easy and pleasant. He listened to all our needs and was able to put together a deal that was exactly what we wanted. The management team presented a reasonable trade-in offer and the paperwork process for the sale and financing efficient and fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Audi Dealer in USA
by 03/23/2022on
on March 15, I purchased a 2022 Audi RS Etron GT from Fletcher Jones Audi in Chicago. I worked with Jack Broder and was outstanding explaining and detailing all the features in the all new Audi EV. Everything was perfect from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service
by 03/22/2022on
Wonderful people with great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Audi Lease buyout
by 02/17/2022on
Great team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience!
by 02/04/2022on
Karen H. is a great sales team member. She helped me with my vehicle issues in a very quick and efficient manner and got me into a new lease at a great rate and for a great car. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Sales Person
by 01/29/2022on
From the moment we encountered Matthew our experience was great! My wife and I stopped by Audi after leaving Land Rover. We did not have an appointment and Matthew just happened to be at the reception desk before leaving for lunch. Once he heard that we were interested in the A8, he said I will help them because he was one of two people who really knew that car. We walked around looked at a few and then I said we need to test drive. Matthew said ok and we drove the the car off the showroom floor. During the test drive Matthew really demonstrated his expertise regarding the A8! After driving and experiencing the power and luxury of the A8L, I was sold. A8 is the perfect executive car. It combines all the convenience the a c-level ride and the muscle of a sports car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Audi Q5 e
by 01/28/2022on
Exceptional experience with Audi Fletcher Jones, thank you to Channing Greene for the wonderful service and for going above and beyond. Happy to finally be running on electric and having an amazing 2022 Audi Q5 e plug in hybrid for the remainder of the Winter, 6 inches of snow here in Chicago !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience at Fletcher Jones
by 12/26/2021on
As a first time car buyer, we had low expectations of the sales process in getting a new car, especially in the current market with all the issues related to the supply chain. The team at Fletcher Jones, with Channing as the main contact, were both friendly and professional in helping us in our journey. We are pleased with our experience and our beautiful E-tron and would recommend all people looking for a luxury electric car to go this route.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 12/14/2021on
Andrew was thorough and nice to work with. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MMI and Axel Service
by 11/28/2021on
After spending thousands of dollars over 8 service visits and failed repairs of the MMI and axle at Audi Westmont I decided to change service dealers. Fletcher Jones was able to find the problems and fix both for me on the first visit. Thank you Fletcher Jones!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer
by 11/28/2021on
The services and service person, per usual, were terrific! They are always courteous, professional, and competent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 11/26/2021on
Another overall great experience at FJ Audi. Follow up was excellent as usual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 11/22/2021on
Thank you to the entire Audi team. S/o to Jared. He was very attentive, informative & super helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always good
by 11/20/2021on
I always have a great experience at Fletcher Jones. I feel secure that I am driving away with a safe car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase A5
by 11/19/2021on
Great experience at Fletcher Jones with sales rep Karen. She was knowledgeable, friendly and no high pressure. Fair price for the car we bought and also my trade in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fairly efficient
by 11/19/2021on
I appreciated the comprehensive nature of the 20K assessment and recommended work. The initial estimate was rather confusing, but in the end the charges seemed reasonable. The work took longer than I would have expected (i.e., I expected to be able to get the car back within a single day).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and inspection
by 11/18/2021on
Excellent timely service as always
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car service
by 11/15/2021on
Very professionals and Excellent service ! After service car driving like new The teams are very professionals and helpful Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful, patient, and professional
by 11/13/2021on
Tony was so helpful and great to work with! As I stated in the title, he was patient, personable, and maintained the utmost professsionalism throughout!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient, friendly, and simple purchase experience
by 11/09/2021on
The purchase process was simple and efficient. The communication with the sales team after making an inquiry online was timely and direct. The negotiation regarding terms of the purchase were transparent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Customer service
by 11/09/2021on
Excellent service; Tim Mettille
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
