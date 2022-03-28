5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

From the moment we encountered Matthew our experience was great! My wife and I stopped by Audi after leaving Land Rover. We did not have an appointment and Matthew just happened to be at the reception desk before leaving for lunch. Once he heard that we were interested in the A8, he said I will help them because he was one of two people who really knew that car. We walked around looked at a few and then I said we need to test drive. Matthew said ok and we drove the the car off the showroom floor. During the test drive Matthew really demonstrated his expertise regarding the A8! After driving and experiencing the power and luxury of the A8L, I was sold. A8 is the perfect executive car. It combines all the convenience the a c-level ride and the muscle of a sports car. Read more