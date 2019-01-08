Fletcher Jones Audi

Fletcher Jones Audi

1523 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
(888) 860-3309
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fletcher Jones Audi

4.9
Overall Rating
(75)
Recommend: Yes (74) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

new car review

by newcar on 08/01/2019

It was great working with Dexter. He took his time, let me test drive 3 different cars, no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

257 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Service

by 2 Audi Family on 07/27/2020

Audis are great cars but need TLC to keep them running and meeting your driving expectations. You get what you pay for. Great service and attention to detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Ron J on 07/23/2020

I was quite pleased with the service I received and the service technician, Tony Prusak. Tony was able to have my 75K service covered by Audi Care even though it had expired just recently. He took the time and effort to deal with headquarters to honor the Audi Care. I am extremely pleased with Tony and Fletcher Jones! Thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Anne Merritt on 07/20/2020

Courtesy car given. Timely communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Did me a solid

by JCD on 07/17/2020

My service rep Tim went to bat for me to get our service covered under a prepaid warranty that had expired unused. thanks Tim

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome experience

by Carlin Lee on 07/15/2020

The staff was very sweet and professional. They service was definitely a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Top flight dealer, top flight service

by d1wtdgun on 07/07/2020

Everything was done as agreed upon and on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Tony was great

by Drews on 07/03/2020

Tony made everything easy. Car was ready when I got back. Communication great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

mr

by Arthur Norment on 06/21/2020

Appreciated friendly and knowledgeable service agent. Was in and out very fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Rich Anselmo on 06/17/2020

Alex K was great. Attentive, knowledgable with a pleasant demeanor and delivery. Job completed as described and on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service

by Doug on 06/10/2020

Great customer service every time. Special thanks to Tony and Tim for exceptional communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great

by Repstein on 05/28/2020

super helpful, very efficient, great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tire Service

by pete on 04/28/2020

Dealer reached out to remind me to swap out winter tires for summer tires. Scheduled the appointment; retrieved the tires; were ready for me when I arrived; took excellent safety precautions given the pandemic environment; and finished early with my service. Highly recommend Fletcher Jones Audi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by T on 04/21/2020

Took my car in for it’s 50,000 mile service. It was a great experience. Tech explained all that was going to be done. He answered all my questions. I received a loaner. Overall great customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Lori on 03/31/2020

Quality staff and clean facility. Very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

commitment

by rlb424 on 02/19/2020

Theo and Jorge were spot on in their help. It made a frustrating morning relatively simple. They were on target regarding time and cost. Terrific people. Good PR for Audi

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Q3

by RM on 02/09/2020

Took a little longer than expected. But overall great service. Did clean inside windshield

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Lemon Audi Q5 - Exaggerated Cerified Pre-Owned Certificate

by Lance Lashley on 02/02/2020

I would assign a lower rating if I could. Customer service at Fletcher Jones needs a lot to be desired. We bought an Audi Q5 pre-owned certified in October 2019. We have grown extremely dissatisfied with the quality. Shortly, after purchasing the pre-owned certified vehicle we discovered cigarette burns on the headliner and carpet to both driver and passenger sides. There was also damage to part of the back to the front driver seat. The door locking mechanism was inoperable and the key fob was the only way to lock or unlock the vehicle. Upon discovery of these issues, my wife left a voice mail message for the sale representative but never received a response. My wife brought the vehicle in for repairs but remains dissatisfied. The repair to the headliner and carpet was not effective in remedying the damage. Shockingly, their service representative informed my wife that the damage to the seat was not covered by warranty. We would have to pay to have it fixed, but after much discussions they have agreed to replace it. Still waiting for an appointment. After these discoveries, we reviewed the inspection checklists. It stated that these items were satisfactory; we find it hard to believe that these clearly visible damages were not discovered and addressed. Based on this experience, we have serious reservations about the fidelity of AUDI certified pre-owned program. We requested an appointment to speak to a manager via our sales representative Channing Greene. We did not get a prompt response therefore we had to place a phone call to Channing. A few minutes later I received a call from David Soth, Pre-Owned Manager. He was aware of the issues, he stated they went above and beyond trying to fix the burn damage. He added that they were not required to remedy the situation since we did not bring the car back immediately. I explained that we are busy professionals and got the car back as early as humanly possible. I told him that we wanted to return the car. He flatly stated that Fletcher Jones would do so only if we agreed to a trade-in. I asked to speak to the General Manager. Mr. Soth assured me that I would receive a call from Brandon Moore, General Manager. I never received a call back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Quick and efficent service

by GraceHawk on 01/15/2020

Gerardo and everyone in the service center were so helpful in fixing our 2 tires. It was finished quickly and our car was clean and shiny when we picked it up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great work

by C on 01/09/2020

Fast, courteous and efficient. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quality service

by IK on 12/23/2019

Work was completed in the promised timeframe. Accommodations were also made for transportation. Good waiting environment as well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by PNaylor on 12/23/2019

I have had my Audi serviced by Fletcher Jones a few times now and every time they are professional, courteous, and on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

