sales Rating

I would assign a lower rating if I could. Customer service at Fletcher Jones needs a lot to be desired. We bought an Audi Q5 pre-owned certified in October 2019. We have grown extremely dissatisfied with the quality. Shortly, after purchasing the pre-owned certified vehicle we discovered cigarette burns on the headliner and carpet to both driver and passenger sides. There was also damage to part of the back to the front driver seat. The door locking mechanism was inoperable and the key fob was the only way to lock or unlock the vehicle. Upon discovery of these issues, my wife left a voice mail message for the sale representative but never received a response. My wife brought the vehicle in for repairs but remains dissatisfied. The repair to the headliner and carpet was not effective in remedying the damage. Shockingly, their service representative informed my wife that the damage to the seat was not covered by warranty. We would have to pay to have it fixed, but after much discussions they have agreed to replace it. Still waiting for an appointment. After these discoveries, we reviewed the inspection checklists. It stated that these items were satisfactory; we find it hard to believe that these clearly visible damages were not discovered and addressed. Based on this experience, we have serious reservations about the fidelity of AUDI certified pre-owned program. We requested an appointment to speak to a manager via our sales representative Channing Greene. We did not get a prompt response therefore we had to place a phone call to Channing. A few minutes later I received a call from David Soth, Pre-Owned Manager. He was aware of the issues, he stated they went above and beyond trying to fix the burn damage. He added that they were not required to remedy the situation since we did not bring the car back immediately. I explained that we are busy professionals and got the car back as early as humanly possible. I told him that we wanted to return the car. He flatly stated that Fletcher Jones would do so only if we agreed to a trade-in. I asked to speak to the General Manager. Mr. Soth assured me that I would receive a call from Brandon Moore, General Manager. I never received a call back. Read more