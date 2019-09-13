Read this before buying from Ray Lefevour McCarthy Ford
If you are thinking of working with Ray Lefvour and McCarthy Ford you must read this 1st! Ray Lefvour called and asked me to come into the dealership for a sale he was having the Escapes. I came in Lefvour wasn’t in. We had bought a couple of Ford’s from Lefvour before. LeFevour team took over they were very pushy and wouldn’t even look at the preapproval I came in with. On September 6th of this year, I bought a 2019 Ford Escape from McCarthy Ford. On Monday the 9th I sent Lefvour an email saying how I wasn’t happy how I was treated. Lefvour called right back and left on my voice mail how he didn’t want to do business with me and that he had ripped up our contract and to bring the car back in. I sent Lefvour an email telling me he could rip up our contract but I intended to keep the car and since he ripped up the contract and I wasn’t I was obliged to bring the car back. Well Lefvour went into a rage he called me 6 more times a couple from different cell numbers. He demanded I bring the car right back or he was calling the police. Lefvour sent email after email saying I stole his car and that I would be arrested in front of my family. We called Ford they said there was nothing they could do. Once Lefvour called again I answered this time I asked Lefvour whose number was [contact info removed]? LeFevour said how should I know? I asked him again you never called me this number? Lefvour again said no. I said I called that number and you answered and said I had the wrong number. I told Lefvour I got that number from you calling earlier and you answered and said that wasn’t you didn’t know any Ray remember? He said sorry pal I never talked to you from that number. I said, no Ray? Who is Kelly Lefvour from [contact info removed], Illinois? Lefvour then said he works at the dealership. I asked if that is your brother? Lefvour wouldn’t answer. I said you don’t know your brother's number? I said Ray you just lied 7 times in a minute and a half. Lefvour then went into a tirade and called me names that can’t be printed here . LeFevour was screaming so loud over the phone my wife came in the close the windows. My wife asked if she could speak to Ray, to see my he was screaming so much. When my wife asked Lefvour what his problem was he told my wife that “your husband is a [non-permissible content removed] and I am going to show you how much”. My wife took that as a threat and called the police. The police came over and called Lefvour and asked him why he lied and said the police would arrest me for theft when we had a contract and that this is a civil matter. Lefvour told the policeman that he didn’t understand that it is yearend sales and needs to get out all the old cars to make room for the new 2019’s. The officer then said listen to me if call or text or email these people even 1 more with another lie or threat or even to say good morning I am coming over and you won’t like it. The officer then asked if he understood. LeFevour said he understood. After Lefvour said he tore up the paper work we went to another Ford dealer and told the story a few of the salesmen came up and said this kid has HUGE problems Huge problems and that he finally went off the deep end. The kid is not a bad kid but he has to admit he has a problem and get some help. If you are thinking of buy a Ford stay away from McCarthy Ford and Ray Lefvour! Btw…even though Lefvour said he was ripping up the paperwork somehow the paperwork ended up in the lender's hand.
Service
Brought my 2010 Edge for brakes. Excellent service and prices. Everything was explained to me on the work needed and the price for the work. Good service advisers and mechanics. Have alway brought my car here for all service since it was new. Recommend McCarthy Ford for sales and service to friends and family. Russ
Excellent people
Very good dealer for car purchase. Upfront on price went very smooth not a long dragged out process. Purchased 2 cars here and recommended to other people that also purchased a car here.
Had a great experience
I had a great esperience with McCarthy Ford. I live in a city 380 miles from McCarthy Ford. My wife had picked out a color of a new Ford Escape Titanium that had to have certain equipment. I didn't want to pay $1500 for a sun roof. My local dealer could not locate that vehicle in his dealer search without the sun roof. I went to the internet and searched dealers in a 200 mile radius of my city, Paducah, KY. I couldn't find the vehicle so I expanded my search to Chicago. McCarthy Ford had dozens of Ford Escapes and I found two matching what my wife wanted. I made an internet contact and got a call back from Pete G. within a few minutes. We talked and agreed to talk again after he got some numbers together. Anyway, Pete gave me a fair price on his car (I realize dealers have to make a profit to stay in business so I try not to be rediculous in my offers). I also was given the rebates that Ford offered plus Pete agreed to buyout a leased car that we had. The buyout was probably below market value of the car, but, still you can't expect to get retail on your trade-in. I had emailed Pete pictures of the leased car. I also have good credit and got the 0% interested being offered by Ford at this time. So......I get in the leased car and drive the 380 miles to Chicago. I got to the dealership and was immediatly greeted by Don H. who handled the transaction with me. The deal was just as I had been promised without any problems what so ever. By not having to pay for the sun roof on the cars on my area, I saved $1500. I'll drive to Chicago everyday to make $1500.
Very Happy with purchase process
I purchased a 2012 Ford Explorer Limited with a 302 a package. I was very happy with the price and the service I received. 2012 Exployer is one of the best cars on the road today. I have owned two BMW's in the past and this car makes them look bad.
SCAMMED ME INTO PAYING MORE THAN STICKER PRICE!
Hi, I purchased a Ford Mustang from McCarthy Ford. I will NEVER buy a car from this dealer again. I plead you to go to a different Ford dealer if you are going to buy a Ford. Here is my story: Ford was offering $2.500 cash back on a new Mustang. We negotiated our price and when the papers were on the table, They raised the price of the car by $2.500 and then gave me the incentive. So in the end I did not get an incentive, because of this deceptive practice. The salesman there are all [violative content deleted]. The manager let this happen, so he is [violative content deleted] too. The way you can tell you are dealing with [violative content deleted] is if they ask you this question: "How much of a monthly payment were you looking to pay/afford?" This question seems innocent enough, but do not answer it!!! THey are trying to hide the price of the car and the interest rate from you when they ask this. They also tried to add rust protection without my consent. This dealer has to be one of the worst Ford dealers in all of America. THEY WILL TRY EVERYTHING TO RIP YOU OFF!!! This goes double for women. Please I beg of you go to a different dealer. The icing on the cake: the McCarthy family doesnt even own this dealership. The [violative content deleted] that bought it kept the name, to deceive customers into thinking they are working with McCarthy family. They did this to keep long time repeat customers. I Beg of you, please save yourself a huge headache, heartache & all that. Go to a different Ford dealer, any Ford dealer. If you value your cash, do not shop at McCarthy Ford.
