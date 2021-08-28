2 out of 5 stars service Rating

1. My wife took her car to the Leman Toyota service a few months back. She wasn't told until she dropped it off that it would be a two day job. I just had the same thing at Leman ford. The people booking the service should know if you're booking more than a one day amount of work so that you can plan accordingly. The amount of work isn't really reviewed until a mechanic looks at the work ticket. 2. I just got the works which includes a tire rotation. They said on the phone it includes a tire rotation and a pressure check. It says on the bill that it included a tire rotation and a pressure check. They didn't do either. I drove off the lot and my dash showed my front left tire at 42 PSI and the others between 32 and 35 psi. I had a screw in my tire a week before. I didn't have a pressure gauge and had over inflated the front left tire and had been keeping my truck on the pressure screen to see if the plug held. When work doesn't get performed, you wonder "did they even change my oil?" I had this at 1 star, but I raised it to 2 because after calling them with the issue they sent someone right over to get the truck and take it back for the tire rotation. Their manager doesn't show any empathy for their mistakes. Just his style or a strategy I guess. Real dry, almost glib. Never apologizes or "we made a mistake". More like. "oh, we need to get that done". If you say you don't want to be inconvenienced into driving there to fix the issue... he'll almost cut you off with "I get that". Read more