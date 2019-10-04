Sam Leman Ford

1508 Morrissey Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701
(855) 781-4751
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sam Leman Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Great service

by service on 04/10/2019

Purchased a used 2017 F250 from Sam Leman Ford. Got the truck home and discovered a tire blemish on one of the tires. Worked with service manager Rocky Griffin who actually gave me a brand new tire and provided me with a loaner car until my truck was ready. Couldn't be happier with the team at Sam Leman Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
19 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

sales Rating

2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid

by BillL on 01/29/2018

Purchased a new 2018 Fusion. Talked to Jerry Depaz and told him what I wanted. Within a couple of hours he had located the car in Indiana. I highly recommend Leman Ford and Jerry Depaz.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Exemplary service

by DonWan on 01/13/2018

I would like to commend our sales consultant, Jimmy Vanos. He made a somewhat stressful event very nearly painless. His easy going persona made both my wife and I quite comfortable during the entire process. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sam Leman Ford

by Garrett on 12/07/2017

Jerry DePaz was a pleasure to work with and ensured a smooth transaction. From beginning to end, no hassle and no nonsense. I highly recommend this dealership if you want an honest and upfront transaction without hidden fees or surprises. Because of loyalty and true customer service, I look forward to working with Sam Leman Ford again. Well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience with Curt Evans

by Tom_P on 12/05/2017

Have purchased and leased many vehicles through out the Midwest. My experience with Sam Leman Ford Bloomington, IL. and Curt Evans Sales Specialist far exceeded my expectations. If your looking for a great deal, check with Curt before you sign on the line. I drove 465 miles for my deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New truck purchase

by Slade on 12/01/2017

Purchased a new truck. Curt is a great asset to Sam Leman auto dealership. Courteous, well knowledged of products, patient and attentive go our needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Br on 11/22/2017

Was very pleased with the service I received from Mr. Curt Evans and the rest of the Sam Leman group in the purchase of my new f250.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Curt Evans from Sam Leman Ford Bloomington.

by Kimberly_brandt on 11/20/2017

Curt Evans was absolutely wonderful. This was my first time buying a new vehicle and he explained in detail everything about my vehicle, He made it a awesome experience so much that i left knowing i went to the right dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

They are the people to go to when in need of car

by Coiledvipers on 11/15/2017

Curt Evans is awesome guy. Place was closing and they stayed open for me and the wife by over an hour and half give or take 15 min. Finance guy TIM was the man aswell stayed late to get the deed done. Would buy from again real soon for the wife in the near future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Execellent Customer Service

by ExcellentService on 10/24/2017

A couple of weeks ago I applied for financing from a CC company. It was done on-line and a day later I was contacted by email and phone by one of the salesman Victor Reed. He let me know that he would assist me in trying to purchase a new vehicle. I sent him a few stock numbers from vehicles that they had on their site. Victor stayed in touch and was not pushy or bothering me everyday. A few days later on a Saturday we meet and discussed all the details, information on my trade-in, and later on that day I was out the door with the vehicle I wanted and very close to the payment that was requested. Thanks to everyone involved in the procedings. Larry Yount

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jimmy vanos

by gomezgina on 08/31/2017

My salesman Jimmy Vanos was very helpful with all of our questions. He went above and beyond to helps us find the perfect van for the perfect price. All of the staff was kind and courteous! I would recommend my friends and family go see Jimmy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Most helpful

by Logan_E on 07/19/2017

I usually have a hard time at dealerships making a choice on which car and getting a price that fits both the dealership and myselfs needs. I walked in yesterday after talking to Christian for about a week on a specific car. Through our communication back and forth, he helped me figure out what the car had as in terms of features, the engine, and even let me take it for a test drive twice. He wanted to make sure I loved the car and didn’t want me to fall in a payment without enjoying it. On purchase day, he went and got the car detailed and we filled out the paperwork in really good amount of time. Thank you Christian, will be looking forward to buying my next car here as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great place to buy a car

by JosephL on 06/02/2017

Very pleased with the salesman who helped me buy my car he helped me get exactly what I wanted for a great price. It was my first car and he made the process easy and I have had no trouble with it since. Thank you Ken Losey

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Kudos to Dave

by Heather on 05/02/2017

We recently purchased smoother vehicle to replace our 2nd vehicle that was not gonna make it much longer. Dave L was wonderful and so helpful. It was nice to see a familiar face since he sold us our2016 Ford Fusion last year. Over the weekend we purchased a 1999 Dodge Ram and couldn't be happier. Thanks Again Dave!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

The atmosphere at Leman Ford was comfortable, and relaxing.

by Todd on 04/26/2017

I am very happy with my purchase of a fine used truck from Chris Luttrell, and the sales staff at Sam Leman Ford in Bloomington. Chris let me take the vehicle that I was interested in for a good long test drive - I didn't feel pressured. The atmosphere at Leman Ford was comfortable, and relaxing. The deal that we made was quick, and easy - I do appreciate that. I highly recommend Chris Luttrell, and the fine people at Sam Leman Ford. I would purchase form them again. Todd K. - Gridley IL

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great deal - Comfortable atmosphere

by Todd on 04/25/2017

I am very happy with my purchase of a fine used truck from Chris Luttrell, and the sales staff at Sam Leman Ford in Bloomington. Chris let me take the vehicle that I was interested in for a good long test drive - I didn't feel pressured. The atmosphere at Leman Ford was comfortable, and relaxing. The deal that we made was quick, and easy - I do appreciate that. I highly recommend Chris Luttrell, and the fine people at Sam Leman Ford. I would purchase form them again. Todd K. - Gridley IL

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Used car purchase

by cfde7635 on 01/24/2017

My daughter just purchased a used 07 Ford Edge, with the help of salesman DeAndre Riley. I couldn't be happier with DeAndres help in making this a easy decision on purchasing the Ford Edge. His honesty and sincerity and communications with us helped us to take a ride 2hours from Chicago to look at the car. There where no pushy sales and car was exactly as DeAndre described it. I asked DeAndre to please look over certain areas of the car i was concerned about. He promptly got back to me with pictures and descriptions. I have no problem recommending buying a car from DeAndre at Sam Leman Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service department attempts to do unnecessary work.

by Kyle_Z_ on 11/01/2016

Stay away! The service department tries to do unnecessary repairs. I took my daughter's 2015 Focus in for transmission issues (another story) and was told that they could not even do the diagnostic tests because the battery was bad. According to them it was only reading 18 cold cranking amps and it is rated at 590 CCA. They want to sell me a new one for $179. It has never even hesitated to start. I go to the dealership to review paperwork for the extended warranty and was told by the service adviser that he "misspoke" and they were able to do the diagnostic work. I took the car immediately to Autozone and had them test the battery. Battery was fine with 100% charge and the alternator tested good also. I will travel to Heller's in El Paso before I ever go back to Leman's

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Fantastic

by bhigh888 on 08/06/2016

I purchased a new Ford Fusion from the Sam Leman Ford dealership in Bloomington. I worked both TJ and Nathaniel and it was a great experience. Not only were they great to work with during the sale but have also gone above and beyond after the sale as well. I will definetly be looking to buy from them next time as well as tell friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
280 cars in stock
183 new97 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
72 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
24 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
13 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
