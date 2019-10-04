sales Rating

I usually have a hard time at dealerships making a choice on which car and getting a price that fits both the dealership and myselfs needs. I walked in yesterday after talking to Christian for about a week on a specific car. Through our communication back and forth, he helped me figure out what the car had as in terms of features, the engine, and even let me take it for a test drive twice. He wanted to make sure I loved the car and didn’t want me to fall in a payment without enjoying it. On purchase day, he went and got the car detailed and we filled out the paperwork in really good amount of time. Thank you Christian, will be looking forward to buying my next car here as well! Read more