Great service
by 04/10/2019on
Purchased a used 2017 F250 from Sam Leman Ford. Got the truck home and discovered a tire blemish on one of the tires. Worked with service manager Rocky Griffin who actually gave me a brand new tire and provided me with a loaner car until my truck was ready. Couldn't be happier with the team at Sam Leman Ford.
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid
by 01/29/2018on
Purchased a new 2018 Fusion. Talked to Jerry Depaz and told him what I wanted. Within a couple of hours he had located the car in Indiana. I highly recommend Leman Ford and Jerry Depaz.
Exemplary service
by 01/13/2018on
I would like to commend our sales consultant, Jimmy Vanos. He made a somewhat stressful event very nearly painless. His easy going persona made both my wife and I quite comfortable during the entire process. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a vehicle.
Sam Leman Ford
by 12/07/2017on
Jerry DePaz was a pleasure to work with and ensured a smooth transaction. From beginning to end, no hassle and no nonsense. I highly recommend this dealership if you want an honest and upfront transaction without hidden fees or surprises. Because of loyalty and true customer service, I look forward to working with Sam Leman Ford again. Well done.
Great Experience with Curt Evans
by 12/05/2017on
Have purchased and leased many vehicles through out the Midwest. My experience with Sam Leman Ford Bloomington, IL. and Curt Evans Sales Specialist far exceeded my expectations. If your looking for a great deal, check with Curt before you sign on the line. I drove 465 miles for my deal.
New truck purchase
by 12/01/2017on
Purchased a new truck. Curt is a great asset to Sam Leman auto dealership. Courteous, well knowledged of products, patient and attentive go our needs.
Great service
by 11/22/2017on
Was very pleased with the service I received from Mr. Curt Evans and the rest of the Sam Leman group in the purchase of my new f250.
Curt Evans from Sam Leman Ford Bloomington.
by 11/20/2017on
Curt Evans was absolutely wonderful. This was my first time buying a new vehicle and he explained in detail everything about my vehicle, He made it a awesome experience so much that i left knowing i went to the right dealer.
They are the people to go to when in need of car
by 11/15/2017on
Curt Evans is awesome guy. Place was closing and they stayed open for me and the wife by over an hour and half give or take 15 min. Finance guy TIM was the man aswell stayed late to get the deed done. Would buy from again real soon for the wife in the near future.
Execellent Customer Service
by 10/24/2017on
A couple of weeks ago I applied for financing from a CC company. It was done on-line and a day later I was contacted by email and phone by one of the salesman Victor Reed. He let me know that he would assist me in trying to purchase a new vehicle. I sent him a few stock numbers from vehicles that they had on their site. Victor stayed in touch and was not pushy or bothering me everyday. A few days later on a Saturday we meet and discussed all the details, information on my trade-in, and later on that day I was out the door with the vehicle I wanted and very close to the payment that was requested. Thanks to everyone involved in the procedings. Larry Yount
Jimmy vanos
by 08/31/2017on
My salesman Jimmy Vanos was very helpful with all of our questions. He went above and beyond to helps us find the perfect van for the perfect price. All of the staff was kind and courteous! I would recommend my friends and family go see Jimmy!
Most helpful
by 07/19/2017on
I usually have a hard time at dealerships making a choice on which car and getting a price that fits both the dealership and myselfs needs. I walked in yesterday after talking to Christian for about a week on a specific car. Through our communication back and forth, he helped me figure out what the car had as in terms of features, the engine, and even let me take it for a test drive twice. He wanted to make sure I loved the car and didn’t want me to fall in a payment without enjoying it. On purchase day, he went and got the car detailed and we filled out the paperwork in really good amount of time. Thank you Christian, will be looking forward to buying my next car here as well!
Great place to buy a car
by 06/02/2017on
Very pleased with the salesman who helped me buy my car he helped me get exactly what I wanted for a great price. It was my first car and he made the process easy and I have had no trouble with it since. Thank you Ken Losey
Kudos to Dave
by 05/02/2017on
We recently purchased smoother vehicle to replace our 2nd vehicle that was not gonna make it much longer. Dave L was wonderful and so helpful. It was nice to see a familiar face since he sold us our2016 Ford Fusion last year. Over the weekend we purchased a 1999 Dodge Ram and couldn't be happier. Thanks Again Dave!!!!
The atmosphere at Leman Ford was comfortable, and relaxing.
by 04/26/2017on
I am very happy with my purchase of a fine used truck from Chris Luttrell, and the sales staff at Sam Leman Ford in Bloomington. Chris let me take the vehicle that I was interested in for a good long test drive - I didn't feel pressured. The atmosphere at Leman Ford was comfortable, and relaxing. The deal that we made was quick, and easy - I do appreciate that. I highly recommend Chris Luttrell, and the fine people at Sam Leman Ford. I would purchase form them again. Todd K. - Gridley IL
Used car purchase
by 01/24/2017on
My daughter just purchased a used 07 Ford Edge, with the help of salesman DeAndre Riley. I couldn't be happier with DeAndres help in making this a easy decision on purchasing the Ford Edge. His honesty and sincerity and communications with us helped us to take a ride 2hours from Chicago to look at the car. There where no pushy sales and car was exactly as DeAndre described it. I asked DeAndre to please look over certain areas of the car i was concerned about. He promptly got back to me with pictures and descriptions. I have no problem recommending buying a car from DeAndre at Sam Leman Ford.
Service department attempts to do unnecessary work.
by 11/01/2016on
Stay away! The service department tries to do unnecessary repairs. I took my daughter's 2015 Focus in for transmission issues (another story) and was told that they could not even do the diagnostic tests because the battery was bad. According to them it was only reading 18 cold cranking amps and it is rated at 590 CCA. They want to sell me a new one for $179. It has never even hesitated to start. I go to the dealership to review paperwork for the extended warranty and was told by the service adviser that he "misspoke" and they were able to do the diagnostic work. I took the car immediately to Autozone and had them test the battery. Battery was fine with 100% charge and the alternator tested good also. I will travel to Heller's in El Paso before I ever go back to Leman's
Fantastic
by 08/06/2016on
I purchased a new Ford Fusion from the Sam Leman Ford dealership in Bloomington. I worked both TJ and Nathaniel and it was a great experience. Not only were they great to work with during the sale but have also gone above and beyond after the sale as well. I will definetly be looking to buy from them next time as well as tell friends.