5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have purchased multiple new vehicles at many different dealers in the past. This last new vehicle purchase I actually interacted with two other dealers before buying at Wickstorm. The overall experience here at Wickstrom has been the best by far. From my initial inquiry until actually purchasing my new Chrysler Pacifica I dealt with Keith Miller. When I submitted my inquiry online Keith called back to answer my questions. He was very professional and was able to answer all my questions. The buying experience did not feel like previous buying experience at other dealers. I felt no pressure to make the purchase actually felt respected throughout the whole process. Once we had come to an agreement the interaction with finance department was great, thanks Nick. After the purchase was done I felt like part of the family. I would recommend Wickstrom to anyone looking to buy a vehicle. Keep up the great work. Read more