5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The easiest and most pleasant car buying experience I ever had!! Eric Jensen and his manager were incredibly helpful. I was coming from a really bad experience in another Chrysler dealer close to home, as I was already a Chrysler customer. But I contacted Eric because they had a Pacifica as well, so he discussed my options with me over the phone, he listened to what I needed and what I wanted. He delivered above expectations, and was honest from the first moment we talked. Nothing he said was pushy, nor deceptive, and they kept every one of their words through the entire process. I highly recommend this dealer, even if far from your location. It is VERY worth it.