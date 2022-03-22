Wickstrom Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Wickstrom Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Wonderful Wickstrom
by 03/22/2022on
From my first phone call to Jared Nelson about a new Jeep Wrangler the communication and service was top notch and very much appreciated! Now after all this i find myself in a new vehicle extremely satisfied with a recommendation to any potential buyer to take advantage of a premium professional car dealership! Jared was very attentive sincere knowledgable and professional! Thank you again Nick in the finance department was also very helpful friendly and very detailed! Thank you Wickstrom for my best car buying experience after 25 years since i came to America
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great dealership
by 03/21/2022on
Our family recently purchased our 2nd vehicle from Wickstrom Auto. Andrew was our salesman for both transactions. He’s calm, kind and very knowledgeable. We love our new Ram! 🐏
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Jeep Cherokee
by 03/14/2022on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing my new Jeep Cherokee. The process was stress free and pleasant. Eric Jensen was very thorough and knowledgeable. He was able to find me the car I wanted at a great price. I highly recommend working with Eric.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service
by 03/08/2022on
Eric Jensen was great. He answered my questions and finalized the deal over the phone. Once I arrived at the dealership things were completed in a timely manner. In and out of the dealership quickly. Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Highly recommend
by 02/26/2022on
I 100% recommend this dealership and my car salesman, Jared, was amazing. Best salesman I have ever had. Thank you so much!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thank you Jared
by 02/15/2022on
I had some horrible experience at other dealerships like probably a lot of other people. I came back to this one after one year and I drove out with new jeep that I was dreaming of for many many years. Thanks to Jared and the whole team I can truly appreciate all their help. Team that is very professional, friendly and with lots of knowledge about their cars. Never felt pressured to buy the car. I am happy to be their costumer and be a part of this dealership in future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome Experience!
by 02/04/2022on
Car shopping can be a horrid. We contacted Wickstrom as finding new vehicles, especially vans is close to none. We were in contact with one person from sales, who was awesome. We went in the next day and spoke to Eric. Eric showed us two vehicles that we expressed interest in. No pressure! Between the arrival to departure, everything was awesome. If you are looking for a Chrysler product, go to Wickstrom!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The Best car buying experience ever
by 01/29/2022on
The easiest and most pleasant car buying experience I ever had!! Eric Jensen and his manager were incredibly helpful. I was coming from a really bad experience in another Chrysler dealer close to home, as I was already a Chrysler customer. But I contacted Eric because they had a Pacifica as well, so he discussed my options with me over the phone, he listened to what I needed and what I wanted. He delivered above expectations, and was honest from the first moment we talked. Nothing he said was pushy, nor deceptive, and they kept every one of their words through the entire process. I highly recommend this dealer, even if far from your location. It is VERY worth it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wickstrom Jeep Rocks!!!
by 01/26/2022on
I had been shopping at multiple dealers and looking at different types of vehicles. The reason for purchasing my vehicle from Wickstrom was for their unbelievable customer service, fair pricing (during these crazy times) and the best car for the price. They were sensitive to my situation and made the process so smooth and accommodating. This is the second car purchased from this dealership and I know for sure my next one will be as well. They have a customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 01/24/2022on
Had a great experience shopping here. The environment was relaxed and we were never put in a high pressure sales situation. Eric Jensen helped us find the right vehicle to fit our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 01/07/2022on
Excellent customer service, and great prices on both financing and vehicles, especially given today’s auto market. I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone. Eric Jensen is the salesman I worked with and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Five stars
by 01/03/2022on
Jared Nelson, and the team at Wickstrom, were an absolute PLEASURE to do business with. During these trying times, it is a challenge to find a car you love (that is available) and to have a positive purchasing experience. From start to finish, Jared and David made my entire experience exceptional. I cannot recommend Jared Nelson and Wickstrom enough, and I will continue to be a loyal customer. I LOVE my new Jeep Grand Cherokee L!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Get Your Care Here!!
by 12/31/2021on
I’ve had great experiences with Wickstrom. I’ve never felt pressured or scammed. Jared Nelson is the most professional salesman I’ve ever worked with, no games and always straight forward. He’s knowledgeable, helpful, and patient. I’m a repeat customer and will continue to be. The team treats me and my time respectfully.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and easy
by 12/30/2021on
Went in to get a new car after looking at a few places Nick Gerling was able to help me out and made the sales process extremely quick compared to other places in the past. Enjoyed the excellent service and will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experienc
by 12/20/2021on
Purchased my second Jeep at Wickstrom and it was again a good experience! Keith was great to work with!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great buying experience!
by 12/20/2021on
I had a great experience buying from Eric Jensen at Wickstrom Jeep. Eric was knowledgeable and supportive during the process and he and his management helped me deliver the vehicle to my home, which was a great touch. The dealership facility is one of the nicest Jeep dealerships I've ever been to. Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience!
by 12/07/2021on
I bought a 2017 Ram 2500 from Keith. I was an out of state buyer and the transaction was very smooth. I would highly recommend Keith for not only during the sale process, but after as well. I left something in my trade. Keith answered my call right away and mailed me it out immediately. I plan on doing business again with Keith and Wickstrom Chrysler Jeep Dodge. -David
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 11/29/2021on
I have been buying all my vehicles from Michelle for 15 years. She always makes it an awesome experience and goes above to ensure we get the exact vehicle we want. I recommend Michelle to everyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Michelle Goss
by 11/29/2021on
I have been buying my cars at Wickstrom for 18years. My first salesperson was Michelle Goss and I have used her since the very first time we met and the countless care I have bought. Michelle is by far the best I’ve ever dealt with and I refer all friends and family to Wickstrom and to ask for her. Best experience everytime we are there. She is AWESOME!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Eric Jensen/Wickstrom = Five Stars
by 11/27/2021on
Eric Jensen made my car buying experience super easy and pleasant. Very honest, knowledgeable, asked me the right questions to find the car that was perfect for us. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Ask for Eric
by 11/19/2021on
I recently bought a new car from Wickstrom. This is my second car from them and I always have my car serviced there as well. Eric Jensen was a no-pressure salesman, who was very responsive and transparent. Buying a car from Eric felt more like a partnership than a negotiation. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
