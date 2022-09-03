Dennis Dillon Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Dennis Dillon Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
What awards has your service dept won?
by 03/09/2022on
I bought a new wrangler back in Aug '21 and was told at that time to get in contact with their parts dept if I wanted heated seats installed. After 3 messages left without any return phone call from parts or service I resigned myself to a life without heated seats. A few months later after an alert for service went off on my brand new jeep I finally spoke with service dept about having it checked out.. Again, I addressed the heated seats and my lack of return phone calls. I was assured if I called them again I would be able to speak with somebody, again another 2 or 3 messages left without any response. Now, trying to get a hold of a person about my scheduled service, I have called about 6 times over the past w0 minutes and spoke with only a sales guy who was willing only to xfr me to their [award winning service dept] where again a mess had to be left. I also tried to speak with finance about a warranty and the vc mail wouldn't allow a message to be left!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
by 02/15/2022on
100% ALERT Dennis Dillion Ram Dealership Stay away from this Scamership in Idaho! I am not one to leave negative reviews but after my experience I felt it necessary. ◦ Back in Sept 2021 I had ordered a 2022 Ram 3500, we agreed upon a price and I made a deposit of a few thousand dollars. It did say in the contract that price subject to change, although they never mentioned that fact. I had corresponded with them multiple times over the 5 months it was on order, especially over the weeks just prior to delivery. Not once did they mention any increase in price. It was not until I was reviewing the contract in financing I noticed the increase in price. The reason they gave was “inflation”. I feel this was a poor business tactic, Hoping I wouldn’t notice the increase. When I pointed it out they made no attempt to rectify it or make other concessions. Knowing I came from California they banked on the fact that I wouldn’t withdraw my purchase after traveling this distance! Additionally, I had specifically told my salesman Connor, do not try to sell me on any extended warranty! Of course in financing they gave me some BS excuse that the drivetrain coverage from Ram had been deduced to only 5 years 60,000 miles rather than 5. This was total Bs as it was clearly posted on the window sticker 5 yrs /100,000 miles. Unfortunately, I had already sent a few Ram buyers to them. I’m in hopes of saving other Ram buyers the grief and negative experience I had. From now on I’ll be dealing with Mark Dodge in Louisiana. A little farther but worth the distance in my opinion. Dennis Dillion save your response, you had every opportunity to make this right or to just be an honest forthright business and you chose to do the opposite. Have a great day and [non-permissible content removed] to Dennis Dillion Dodge Ram in Caldwell!!
WARNING do not use them for service!!!
by 01/28/2022on
Once again Dennis Dillon dodge failed me, this time I drop my pick up off on January 15 so they could replace the timing cover and hubs if they arrived. On January 20 John the service writer called me and told me my fuel pump was leaking and told me he has already got it approved through warranty and Has spoke to dodge about getting a fuel pump and it will be here within 1 to 2 days. When I get back from vacation on the 26 I called John on the 27th at 7:32 AM after two rings he hangs up on me so I leave a message asking about the status of the pick up, bear in mind when I told him I was going to be back from vacation on the 26th and needed my vehicle on the 27th he said not a problem it will be ready for you. A few hours later I still don’t get a response from John so I called again it rings two or three times and hangs up on me again. A few minutes later he calls me back telling me the vehicle is not done and he only just received the fuel pump that morning and that all of his mechanics were busy and couldn’t get to it right now. I said OK so do you have some wheels for me to drive because I have things I need to do, he said now I’ve been scrounging for vehicles for three weeks we don’t have anything for you. Why he couldn’t call over to Enterprise and get me a rental vehicle through them which gets billed out on my warranty I don’t know I’m thinking he’s just being lazy. So after I get off the phone with John I write an email to the service manager and I still haven’t heard anything back from the manager. in the last year of me owning this pick up that I purchased from Dennis Dillon between my checkbook and warranty we probably paid them about $20,000 in a year for maintenance. So you can call me pretty loyal customer, but I’m now at the end of my rope this has happened way too many times and I always think the next time is going to be better but it’s not! So any of my fellow transporters passing through the Caldwell Idaho area do not stop at Dennis Dillon run your ass back to Petersons in Nampa. Just a little backstory on my turbo that they put on, it wasn’t even the turbo that was causing my under boost code. It was the plastic charge lines that were collapsing. So they did an unnecessary turbo job that took three weeks. The day I picked it up it tripped the same code took it back to them the next day and then they told me it was a charge air cooler lines that were collapsing, One week later I get the pick up back and it trips the code again so I decide to replace the turbo boost sensor which solved my problem. Three months later all but one bolt broke that was holding the turbo on. I have a feeling they put two of the bolts in backwards so technically only two bolts were holding The turbo on the turbo flange of the header, that took another week to repair. I get the truck back and I immediately start having turbo problems. But at this point I am making my way back from Indiana to Idaho and I keep losing turbo boost, after I inspect it I see sensor wires laying across the turbo housing which as you can imagine Melted and shorted, I limp it back to Caldwell Idaho so they could rectify that problem also some of the plumbing for the turbo was crossed and Kinked so I had them fix that too. Yes I know what you’re all thinking that was incompetence of the mechanic and I 100% percent agree The mechanic did a [non-permissible content removed] backyard botch job. Yes they fix that problem within a few hours after I got to the dealership but that was only because they knew they screwed up. So a WARNING to everybody be very careful when you take your vehicle to Dennis Dillon dodge of Caldwel Idaho! Unfortunately my truck is my work truck I rely on it to make money for me and they have cost me so much this last year due to their incompetence!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Work bit done as request
by 08/11/2021on
I went in to the Caldwell dealership to get a service that included an oil change and tire rotation. When I had my last service done there they used the wrong oil and it did not even last 3000 Mike’s before I received a text message to bring my truck in for service. When spoke to the service advisor he made it sound as if it was my fault about the last service. They did not do a tire rotation this time. I have called left messages but no call back. It’s a shame as to this dealership going down hill I use to tell people to go here, I know of at least 5 of my friends that hat have purchased vehicles, I will no recommend Dennis Dillion again
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Jim’s adventure to buy a new truck
by 05/26/2021on
My experience at Dennis Dillon was outstanding, David Gervais was great to work with in obtaining status of the truck being delivered, getting a fair price for my trade-in vehicle and details on a out of state vehicle purchase. David always returned my calls, answered my questions and made me feel like a friend. My sales representative was Jesus Arriaga, he was very very knowledgeable about my new truck, he demonstrated the trucks features answered all my questions, he treated me like a friend, he worked hard and quickly to get my new truck ready for final delivery and my long drive home (800 miles). He got me connected to my new high tech truck and made me feel comfortable driving my big new truck and understand all the high tech features. Jesus let me know I could call him anytime for any questions or concerns and he would check on me the following day, and he did. David and Jesus treated me like a longtime friend and I made some new friends in the process. Finance was very professional answered my questions and moved through the process quickly, he worked to get me a better interest rate for my loan. In short every one I talked and worked with at Dennis Dillon treated me with respect and was very professional.
Very very happy!
by 05/26/2021on
The whole sales department were great! They had a power outage and then their computer system went down twice! In total (2 days) we spent with them was still great, they made sure we were kept informed during the whole time. Jesus even bought my wife and I a hot location! We will certainly deal with them again when we need another vehicle.
Purchase
by 04/10/2021on
Dennis Dillon and their sales staff, especially Benjamin, make the process of ordering the car you want at the best price around and take care of you once the car arrives. Top notch service.
Sneaky Finance guys
by 02/02/2021on
The sales guy was great and good price on the truck but then comes finance and the are sneaky. Selling you warranty crap with multiple line items and they don’t go over how much everything is. Just push you to sign. Then I try to cancel the warranty and they don’t respond. Scam.
BEWARE...
by 09/03/2020on
Slick Billy in sales wants to charge $350 for "Documents Processing Charges" alone for a vehicle purchase. Never heard of a dealer charging more than $85 for any vehicle. Is this even legal? BEWARE of this dealership.
DONE WITH DENNIS DILLON!
by 05/14/2020on
Our relationship with Dennis Dillon, Caldwell, Idaho has been interesting. Purchased new Ram Big Horn in late 2016, traded a 2015 Toyota Tundra. We were not overwhelmed with the deal but accepted the terms as fair. About two weeks later we were contacted by the General Manager and asked to stop by as there were details of the trade that needed to be cleared up. Turns out that Dennis Dillon, when getting the payoff for our trade used the wrong figures... We still owed about $2000. We said too bad, their error. Unfortunately, hidden well within the volumes of documents is a clause that makes the buyer liable for any errors despite the error was on the part of the seller. Dillon refused to accept any responsibility, refused any attempt at compromise. We paid the difference. Fast forward: Although vowing to never purchase form Dillon again, out of convenience we continued to utilize the Service Dept. For recalls, etc. Generally, recall parts were ordered and we awaited a call to advise of replacement schedule, at our persistence, eventually most upgrades were implemented. Most recently (last 30 days) we began noticing rear-end noise when shifting from drive to reverse. After some reluctant coordination Dillon agreed to look at it. Turns out differential is out, parts to order, cannot drive. A week later repairs done. 150 miles later, noise and shifting issues reappear. Returned to Dillon and aftre considerable discussion was advised that everything was normal and nothing more could be done...Advised to drive it until it gets worse or completely fails, then they could do something. Last week I called left a message for the service advisor handling our issues thanking him for his patience in dealing with out issues and advised that we were experiencing vibration in the drive shaft, would he please call so we could discuss. NO response. We have taken to another mechanic and discovered the drive shaft and u-joint have been incorrectly installed resulting in vibration at all speeds which will eventually result in excessive third member and differential wear in addition to uncomfortable driving conditions. We are done with Dennis Dillon
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Do yourself a favor and buy from anywhere but here!
by 07/14/2019on
If you need a Dodge, Ram or Jeep do yourself a favor and go anywhere other than Dennis Dillion Ram in Caldwell, Idaho... They advertised the price of the vehicle at roughly $48,000 including discounts and rebates. I contacted them to purchase on July 1st in the a.m. asked for a purchase order as I was at the bank. They did not respond in time before the bank closed, but ASSURED me in writing and verbally that the rebates would still be good on July 2nd. I contacted again on the 2nd for a purchase order while I was at the bank they didn't respond until the end of the day and stated that the rebate was no longer valid. They said it was FCA's fault and that Chrysler Ram told them not to sell/"drop" anymore vehicles on the 1st. They then proceeded to tell me that the manager was on the phone with Chrysler arguing about the rebates( I believe this was also a lie, because the rebates department was closed while they were supposedly taking to them). They said they were working on it and would get back to me on the 3rd. I finally got a response back on the 3rd with the new revised numbers of roughly $58,000. I chose to purchase the vehicle, had them finally send over a purchase order and my bank drafted a cashier's check. I arrived at the dealership on the 5th of July to complete paperwork and give them the check. As soon as I sat down they brought me a credit app to fill out. I explained that I didn't need credit as I had a check for the total purchase of the truck. They said it's just to put my info in the computer. I filled it out without including my social or birthdate. They brought it back and said they needed both of those pieces of information in order to sell me the truck. I argued this and pointed out that what they were telling me was a lie. They insisted they needed it in order to check my identity against an OFAC list for terrorism and money laundering. When I questioned this and pointed out that all they needed was my name, address and phone number to check this, they said I was wrong and would not proceed with the truck sale without my social and dob. I relented and told them not to check my credit, that I was paying cash. Though they apparently did not check my credit, I became aware of the fact that they were running credit on customers to attempt to persuade customers into Chrysler financing and telling customers if they did use Chrysler financing that they couldn't pay it off before 6 months otherwise Chrysler sends them a nasty gram. The reality more than likely is that the dealership loses their commission from the financing if the customer pays it off before 6 months has passed.(Unethical and probably borderline illegal) in the way they present this information. I'm finally now in the room for paperwork. I pointed out that the po doesn't match up in the line items except for the final out the door price. They said that's all that matters. I relied on them to collect the correct sales tax, alas they couldn't even do that right. I was contacted on July 11th and told that I would owe another almost $800 dollars in order to get my registration from the dmv. I called my sales rep on the 12th explained the situation. He had a sales manager contact me. The manager said it's my responsibility and they would not do anything about it. I let him know that I would be contacting Chrysler again. His response "I don't care. Chrysler has no say in how we do business. Make sure you spell my name right when you call them". Really sad reflection on the RAM brand, that they do business this way. Lied about rebate status Lied about needing my social, quoting the Patriot Act and OFAC. Lied to customers about Chrysler financial Altered the paperwork from the original signed po they presented to me and my bank. Collected the incorrect tax while padding their profit and pushing that error onto me. Rude. Unprofessional. Uncaring They checked every single box on why so many people hate car salesman and dealerships. #FiatChrysler #FCA #DennisDillionAutoGroup #caldwellidaho #idahoattorneygeneral #washingtonattorneygeneral
Very helpful & great customer service
by 06/14/2018on
Weve been working with management and they are very helpful, great customer service, respectful and they really know how to work with their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
excellent buying experience
by 09/15/2016on
Contacted Anthony though a friend at work. I wanted to trade in my 2014 Ram 2500 fora 2016 Ram 3500. He was courteous and helpful. Sent some pictures of my truck and got a trade in value before we left from Fulton Mo. When we arrived there they honored the price and honored the price they wanted for the new truck. There were no gimmicks no hidden fees no bs to deal with. I have owned 4 new vehicles this was by far my best experience ever. Then when we got the title and licence at Fulton DMV the lady behind the counter tried to over charge me taxes that i already paid. I called Dillon Dodge they talked to the lady and it turned out i overpaid and got a refund from DMV. Thats service after the sale. We will return next time we buy a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Experience Ever
by 08/12/2016on
Dennis Dillon in Caldwell has given me by far the worst car buying experience I have ever had. Do not trust these con artists for one second. Once your money is in hand, they wash their hands of any responsibility to you. I purchased one of their preowned cars that had less than 100,000 miles and had passed their 120-point inspection with flying colors (so they said at least). Within a week of my purchase, the dash was lit up light a Christmas tree (check engine light, ABS light, service transmission light, etc.). After repeated unreturned calls (the guy that could help me was going to call me back as soon as possible), I finally went to the dealership in person. The response I received from the pompous prick in the white shirt at the desk, Scott, took me by surprise. In his words, our legal obligation to you ended when you drove off the lot. We owe you nothing. When I asked if he might be concerned about keeping his cash-paying customers happy, or if Dennis Dillon felt an ethical obligation to help fix my situation, his response was stunning. I was told that ethics have no place in business, and Dennis Dillon is a business. Their solution after I paid $6,500 cash and put less than 5,000 miles on the car? Trade it in for $500 and purchase another car. So, I lose $6,000 on the first car, they sell me another car that is significantly marked-up in price, and they lose nothing. I will do everything I can to steer people I know away from this company. I will do all I can to help chase these crooks out of the Treasure Valley. Their prices are low for a reason. You get what you pay for. Please do not make the same mistake I did by buying from Dennis Dillon. Do yourself a favor and go anywhere else.
I don't trust these guys
by 04/22/2016on
Years ago Caldwell had an amazing dealer that no matter what I needed, large or small, always made me feel like I was important. When I took my car in for routine maintenance they always did a check on everything, let me know if something really needed done or if I should wait and how long I should wait. They topped off fluids and even vacuumed out the floorboards, all at no extra charge and most of the time flipped off my faulty engine sensor light. They were so great they would even call with service reminders. Then a different company bought the dealership. Enter Dennis Dillon! Since then I've taken my car back to them for minor maintenance, which was always done right but it always takes an hour or two longer than they say it will and all the extra perks are gone. I decided I could live with that as long as their service was good. Then I started seeing other problems. I had a tire losing air so I took my car in and they "couldn't find" the leak. I took it across the street to a different shop and within five minutes they had the leak isolated and fifteen minutes later repaired. Late last summer my AC started having trouble so I decided this was a job for the dealer. I waited for spring and decided to also have them switch out my winter tires for regular while I was at it. They discovered the clutch in the compressor was bad and the repair would be almost $800. Okay, fine, my car is over ten years old so I don't mind paying for a few repairs and when it's over 100F I need the AC. When I picked up the car it wasn't really warm enough to turn on the AC so I waited until sometime later in the day. When I did there was no cold air. I had other errands and I spent the next four hours trying to get some cold air out of that AC unit with nothing. I have to take the car back (I live a long way out of town) and will spend at least four hours waiting or worse, be without my car for another several days. On top of that, it doesn't appear they bothered to check the air in the tires they put back on because two days later one was low on air. I am not at all happy with their service and plan on finding another mechanic ASAP. I'm also in the market for another vehicle right now and because of the past few years' worth of experience with their service department they've lost out on that as well.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Listed price wrong
by 02/14/2016on
They called me back the next day, and apologized and confirmed that the price did include the after market rims and tires. So I might actually buy the truck. They have some good prices.
Great experiance
by 01/30/2016on
No reason to haggle on the price already beat everyone in my area. Customer service is awesome. Did everything we asked of them. No Dealer add on. Can't wait till I can buy a truck from them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unfair to cash customers.
by 01/05/2016on
We picked the jeep that we wanted and told the salesman (Billy) we wanted to pay cash. He told us that if we paid cash it would cost us $1000.00 more. This was on a 2015 Patriot. We were prepared to pay the asking price. We will never attempt to buy from Dennis Dillon ever again. We will tell our friends to stay away also. Stephanie Franks Annex Oregon
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
My online purchase
by 12/27/2015on
Doug our salesman did an excellent job and was very helpful and upfront with everything. Would come back to him again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 12/17/2015on
Friendly staff, Ron Wurtz was wonderful! He was very knowledgable and straight forward! There was no haggle on your prices, and we never felt pressured or persuaded into extra options. Great, straight dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience
by 11/18/2015on
My favorite part of the experience was my interaction with Billy. He treated me with respect and was understanding of my needs. He spent an entire day with me making sure we could get it done and i could leave with the jeep i wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
