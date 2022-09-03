1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Once again Dennis Dillon dodge failed me, this time I drop my pick up off on January 15 so they could replace the timing cover and hubs if they arrived. On January 20 John the service writer called me and told me my fuel pump was leaking and told me he has already got it approved through warranty and Has spoke to dodge about getting a fuel pump and it will be here within 1 to 2 days. When I get back from vacation on the 26 I called John on the 27th at 7:32 AM after two rings he hangs up on me so I leave a message asking about the status of the pick up, bear in mind when I told him I was going to be back from vacation on the 26th and needed my vehicle on the 27th he said not a problem it will be ready for you. A few hours later I still don't get a response from John so I called again it rings two or three times and hangs up on me again. A few minutes later he calls me back telling me the vehicle is not done and he only just received the fuel pump that morning and that all of his mechanics were busy and couldn't get to it right now. I said OK so do you have some wheels for me to drive because I have things I need to do, he said now I've been scrounging for vehicles for three weeks we don't have anything for you. Why he couldn't call over to Enterprise and get me a rental vehicle through them which gets billed out on my warranty I don't know I'm thinking he's just being lazy. So after I get off the phone with John I write an email to the service manager and I still haven't heard anything back from the manager. in the last year of me owning this pick up that I purchased from Dennis Dillon between my checkbook and warranty we probably paid them about $20,000 in a year for maintenance. So you can call me pretty loyal customer, but I'm now at the end of my rope this has happened way too many times and I always think the next time is going to be better but it's not! So any of my fellow transporters passing through the Caldwell Idaho area do not stop at Dennis Dillon run your ass back to Petersons in Nampa. Just a little backstory on my turbo that they put on, it wasn't even the turbo that was causing my under boost code. It was the plastic charge lines that were collapsing. So they did an unnecessary turbo job that took three weeks. The day I picked it up it tripped the same code took it back to them the next day and then they told me it was a charge air cooler lines that were collapsing, One week later I get the pick up back and it trips the code again so I decide to replace the turbo boost sensor which solved my problem. Three months later all but one bolt broke that was holding the turbo on. I have a feeling they put two of the bolts in backwards so technically only two bolts were holding The turbo on the turbo flange of the header, that took another week to repair. I get the truck back and I immediately start having turbo problems. But at this point I am making my way back from Indiana to Idaho and I keep losing turbo boost, after I inspect it I see sensor wires laying across the turbo housing which as you can imagine Melted and shorted, I limp it back to Caldwell Idaho so they could rectify that problem also some of the plumbing for the turbo was crossed and Kinked so I had them fix that too. Yes I know what you're all thinking that was incompetence of the mechanic and I 100% percent agree The mechanic did a [non-permissible content removed] backyard botch job. Yes they fix that problem within a few hours after I got to the dealership but that was only because they knew they screwed up. So a WARNING to everybody be very careful when you take your vehicle to Dennis Dillon dodge of Caldwel Idaho! Unfortunately my truck is my work truck I rely on it to make money for me and they have cost me so much this last year due to their incompetence!