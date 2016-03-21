5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying a new Acura RDX from Lyle Pearson was an excellent experience. Micheal Baird was my salesperson who was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I was purchasing which made it real easy to understand the value. I have had the best service with Lyle Pearson over the span of 25 years. I'd recommend Micheal Baird and Lyle Pearson for the best car buying experience. Read more