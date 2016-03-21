Skip to main content
Lyle Pearson Acura

7675 Gratz Dr, Boise, ID 83709
Today 9:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lyle Pearson Acura

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by skierchick on 03/21/2016

Buying a new Acura RDX from Lyle Pearson was an excellent experience. Micheal Baird was my salesperson who was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I was purchasing which made it real easy to understand the value. I have had the best service with Lyle Pearson over the span of 25 years. I'd recommend Micheal Baird and Lyle Pearson for the best car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
