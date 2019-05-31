Lyle Pearson Acura

7675 Gratz Dr, Boise, ID 83709
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lyle Pearson Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
service Rating

Outstanding Service Department

by JasonS on 05/31/2019

Lyle Pearson Acura Service has been amazing. Very professional, timely, and provided and accurate quote. Travis Thornton and the crew are always respectful, quick to offer a loaner and directly answer questions related to the repairs. Truly excellence in service. My thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

15 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Acura Service Center

by Jeanineg on 07/05/2017

Your staff at Lyle Pearson Acura is absolutely exceptional. Everyone working the service counter is knowlegeable and sincerely wants to make sure your needs are met. My salesmen Mike Hazelton is a sincerely good person who goes out of his way to make you feel appreciated, he seems to find me whenever I drop the car off at the shop and takes time to say hello and check in. He makes it hard to ever want to buy a car from anyone else. As for your team in the service center, I never mind having to take my car in to the because I know it will be a pleasant experience and frankly I look forward to saying hello to your team. Your Boise team should be the benchmark for excellence for your dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service

by Christopher87 on 07/05/2017

They are great. Treat you as a valued customer. Take the time to explain all charges. Do a great inspection of my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Lyle Pearson Acura shop of Boise ID

by otiliainboise on 07/05/2017

Acura car service employees value my loyalty to Lyle Pearson Acura, and I appreciate that. All service employees are professional and kind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Thanks for great service!

by Elizabeth101 on 07/05/2017

Thank you for the great service! It's easy to schedule and everyone is pleasant and helpful. I also appreciate drop-off and pick-up service if the services performed are going to take very long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best service every time.

by FSmith17 on 07/05/2017

They were able to work me in and take care of an issue before an upcoming trip. Very much appreciated!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service professionally done.

by BlueRL07 on 07/05/2017

Professional service, done quickly. The service manager also reviewed all service done in the lifetime of my automobile. Very great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Acura Service

by CasieHawkes on 07/03/2017

Very friendly, never feel pressure to do something right now. They remember who I am, and they take the time to explain the why's and how's of the work that was done or what needs to be done - this is all in the service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service recommendation

by ElwoodKleaver on 07/03/2017

They told me what service needed to be done, when it would be be completed and it was completed on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Acura Service

by kenmcn816 on 07/01/2017

The service department always takes great care of me and go the extra mile to make sure everything is done correctly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Mary1537 on 07/01/2017

It is always to get an appointment that fits my schedule. The service department is always pleasant to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great team

by Cantilla on 07/01/2017

Guenuinely nice staff ! Appreciate the prompt service. The manager was very helpful to us and recalled us when we arrived.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Acura Service

by I_Like_Acuras on 07/01/2017

Service is fully explained, done on time, & staff is pleasant. I have an '03 TL Type S & '04 RSX Type S, both bought new. Both still perfect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Love this place!

by StephSbux on 07/01/2017

Everyone is super friendly and accommodating! I also appreciate on-line appointments. I've been bringing my Acura here for service for 2 years now and the staff treats me like family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by skierchick on 03/21/2016

Buying a new Acura RDX from Lyle Pearson was an excellent experience. Micheal Baird was my salesperson who was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I was purchasing which made it real easy to understand the value. I have had the best service with Lyle Pearson over the span of 25 years. I'd recommend Micheal Baird and Lyle Pearson for the best car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
