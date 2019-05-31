Lyle Pearson Acura Service has been amazing. Very professional, timely, and provided and accurate quote. Travis Thornton and the crew are always respectful, quick to offer a loaner and directly answer questions related to the repairs. Truly excellence in service. My thanks.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Your staff at Lyle Pearson Acura is absolutely exceptional. Everyone working the service counter is knowlegeable and sincerely wants to make sure your needs are met. My salesmen Mike Hazelton is a sincerely good person who goes out of his way to make you feel appreciated, he seems to find me whenever I drop the car off at the shop and takes time to say hello and check in. He makes it hard to ever want to buy a car from anyone else. As for your team in the service center, I never mind having to take my car in to the because I know it will be a pleasant experience and frankly I look forward to saying hello to your team. Your Boise team should be the benchmark for excellence for your dealerships.
Very friendly, never feel pressure to do something right now. They remember who I am, and they take the time to explain the why's and how's of the work that was done or what needs to be done - this is all in the service department.
Buying a new Acura RDX from Lyle Pearson was an excellent experience. Micheal Baird was my salesperson who was very knowledgeable about the vehicle I was purchasing which made it real easy to understand the value. I have had the best service with Lyle Pearson over the span of 25 years. I'd recommend Micheal Baird and Lyle Pearson for the best car buying experience.
