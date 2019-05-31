service Rating

Your staff at Lyle Pearson Acura is absolutely exceptional. Everyone working the service counter is knowlegeable and sincerely wants to make sure your needs are met. My salesmen Mike Hazelton is a sincerely good person who goes out of his way to make you feel appreciated, he seems to find me whenever I drop the car off at the shop and takes time to say hello and check in. He makes it hard to ever want to buy a car from anyone else. As for your team in the service center, I never mind having to take my car in to the because I know it will be a pleasant experience and frankly I look forward to saying hello to your team. Your Boise team should be the benchmark for excellence for your dealerships.