1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After calling in with questions regarding the purchase of a 2019 Honda CR-V I was referred to product specialist Tanner. Tanner was very knowledgeable about the CR-V's and Honda's product line. However, since Tanner is not a sales manager, he was unable to help me gather exact numbers for my trade etc, so he passed me along to a sales manager named Shawn. I/Tanner provided Shawn with information about the deal, including offers I had received from my local Honda dealer. I informed him that I am a Costco member and would like to see prices accordingly. After providing me Costco rate for their vehicle, I informed him that his offer was still only +/- $100 off of my local offer. He was very quick to sharply inform me that my local (smaller) dealership was selling the car outside of Costco's selling parameters and that they would not be able to beat that price, but that "he would see". Lo and behold, 10 minutes later, I am offered a deal $500 less than the original price I was quoted which "too low" for Costco's auto buying program. I asked Shawn if he could email me the numbers for the deal, so I could have a copy for my records and I could compare it to other dealers around the area. While I understand they will make less money off of me if I shop around offers, simply refusing am email and telling me "no, I will not send you an email so you can shop around offers and lose us money" is for sure a hard and extremely fast way to lose my business. If you are in the market for a Honda, I would personally recommend you walk across the street to Lyle Pearson Acura and buy a car from them, new or used. Larry H. Miller Honda is out to make more money off of you than even regular car dealerships are. They will never have my business and I would strongly caution you bringing your business there. Read more