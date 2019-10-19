Larry H. Miller Honda Boise
Forget a good deal
by 10/19/2019on
After calling in with questions regarding the purchase of a 2019 Honda CR-V I was referred to product specialist Tanner. Tanner was very knowledgeable about the CR-V's and Honda's product line. However, since Tanner is not a sales manager, he was unable to help me gather exact numbers for my trade etc, so he passed me along to a sales manager named Shawn. I/Tanner provided Shawn with information about the deal, including offers I had received from my local Honda dealer. I informed him that I am a Costco member and would like to see prices accordingly. After providing me Costco rate for their vehicle, I informed him that his offer was still only +/- $100 off of my local offer. He was very quick to sharply inform me that my local (smaller) dealership was selling the car outside of Costco's selling parameters and that they would not be able to beat that price, but that "he would see". Lo and behold, 10 minutes later, I am offered a deal $500 less than the original price I was quoted which "too low" for Costco's auto buying program. I asked Shawn if he could email me the numbers for the deal, so I could have a copy for my records and I could compare it to other dealers around the area. While I understand they will make less money off of me if I shop around offers, simply refusing am email and telling me "no, I will not send you an email so you can shop around offers and lose us money" is for sure a hard and extremely fast way to lose my business. If you are in the market for a Honda, I would personally recommend you walk across the street to Lyle Pearson Acura and buy a car from them, new or used. Larry H. Miller Honda is out to make more money off of you than even regular car dealerships are. They will never have my business and I would strongly caution you bringing your business there.
Bad sales manager
by 08/27/2017on
I want you to know i had an amazing experience with all of your staff except your sales manager. I asked for 48 hours just to make my final decision and he said not possible and treated me very rudely. My mind was already made up to get the car i just wanted to be sure. Now i don't know if i can do business there....
Accord buying experience
by 05/12/2017on
Thanks for the help in allowing my wife and I to have a good experience in what we don't do every day, that is buying a new car. We hadn't had that together for several years. Thanks
New 2017 CRV EX-L Navigation
by 05/11/2017on
I just wanted to say how happy I am with my purchase and working with Larry Miller Honda. Kent was an awesome sales rep. He really knows everything about the car. They were able to get me the exact car in the the exact color I wanted.
Very professional experience.
by 05/03/2017on
I had initially made an online inquiry about the availability of a 2017 Honda CR-V. I left contact information and was contacted immediately. I set up a time for test drive and question period. The day of the appointment I was met at the door by the Internet Sales Manager, and introduced to Jeff, the salesperson. Jeff presented a very thorough explanation and demonstration of a 2017 Honda CR-V. Jeff spent approximately 4 hours with my wife and I answering and explaining every question and concern we had. Went over all differences between models and options. When we made our decision, with no pressure, Jeff then explained all financing and purchase options. We decided that we would order what we wanted, which would take weeks. In the interim, we were contacted by the sales manager also named Jeff and said it was possible that he could locate the exact color and model we wanted. After a couple of days of thinking about the purchase we decided to opt for them finding the car instead of waiting for one to be built. We took delivery April, 29,2017. Outstanding effort by all folks involved. Very satisfied.
Great atmosphere
by 04/29/2017on
The salesman, Sal, and Darryll, the finance guy were great. They helped us feel comfortable and we has a low stress buying experience. We payed a fair price. Sal walked us thru each feature of our new Pilot. Glad to have found these guys!
kGreat Experience
by 08/18/2016on
It was a great experience dealing with the sales rep. He was very friendly and helpful and when he didn't know the answer to a question, found someone who did and stayed with us while I got my answer. He did his best to make sure I was comfortable while waiting and found the best deal to meet my needs in a car.
2016 Honda CR-V
by 08/15/2016on
I am very happy with my purchase. The sales staff and financing staff were extremely helpful. LHM is a very reputable dealer and feel like I got a good deal and great new vehicle!
Simply Awesome Experience
by 06/20/2016on
The customer service is outstanding at Larry Miller Honda! Being a first time buyer, and a little naive, they treated me so well and set me up with a great Honda Civic. Ask for Jeff and Scott! They're definitely on your side for finding the right car.
wish the follow up was as good as the purchasing experience was.
by 04/27/2016on
I was very happy with everything except when I wanted to buy back seat covers and have you put them on while you treated the interior and exterior. The cost to do that would be $280. Really? Don't you think when someone spends 27K for a car they should get at least some discount on accessories? and the guy who sold me on the extended protection plan said that if I decided to get the rear seat covers they would install for free so $280, Really? My purchasing experience was very good and would recommend this dealership
Purchase of vehicle
by 04/26/2016on
I was very pleased with the attention and service given me during my purchase. However, when I returned to have the navigation setup I felt less important as the service representative kept leaving his office. I expected some interruptions but not like what I experienced. I would, however, come back to Larry H. Miller to purchase another car.
Larry Miller Honda
by 04/22/2016on
We had a great experience at Larry Miller Honda! Our salesman, Aaron, was wonderful, friendly and very professional. All the people we dealt with were friendly and professional.
satisfied customer
by 04/12/2016on
was very pleased with the customer service ... the customer service rep who assisted with helping me purchase a car , was very helpful indeed... he listened to what I had to say and tried to get the best deal that he could find with in my budget.. was a little more than I expected to pay .. but overall I was very satisfied with what I was able to purchase.
Painless as& forthright sales process!!!
by 03/29/2016on
We worked with Sean Roland and easily and transparently negotiated a nice sales price on our new vehicle. Was also impressed with value of the trade-in offered by Larry Miller Honda on our vehicle. Website was great for initial research and even allowed us to obtain an instant trade-in value and initiate the process. Sean was fantastic with which to work (as was Darrell Spigner) and the process was painless and dare I say even pleasant hello working with those two individuals. Sean listened to our requests and significantly minimized our time spent at the dealership, which was very important to us. He's a great salesman and both he and Derrell represented the Larry Miller Honda brand in an outstanding fashion. We highly recommend this dealership if you're considering the purchase of a vehicle. And, we're looking forward to the outstanding and economically priced service we expect the dealership will provide as we enjoy our new vehicle for many years to come.
great experience
by 02/15/2016on
I dealt with Diane & gm Brian. They were awesome. Such an easy deal, they really made it an enjoyable experience. I will continue to give them my business and refer others, no doubt. I had a recent bankruptcy, so I came in with my tail between my legs. I have been treated like a criminal at the cross town competition, so I was expecting a similar experience. I needed to get into something reliable and work on rebuilding my credit. Diane took extreme care & made sure I understood the process. I am very happy with my purchase & I'm glad I took a chance on LHM
Excellant
by 02/03/2016on
We had a positive and Excellant experience. When we traded from 2013 to 2016 the difference in these cars is remarkable! When we drove home last night these are the things we noticed between the two cars. The 2016 steering is more positive and direct, braking is better, the car handles corners so well, almost like a sports car, the lights, cameras, radio, speed and pick up is great. There is no lack of hesitation in accelerating. it is tight and quieter, the heater is 100% better and yes you guys we LOVE,love it! The service at Larry Miller Honda exceeds any in the Boise area. We were treated so well by ALL of the staff. A big thank you to Jeff, Aaron, Ron, Brian and Chad for the great care you gave us. It made the buying of this car one of the best experiences ever and can't thank you all enough. We will tell everyone we know about the great service provided by all of you. Thank you so very much, George and Glenda Cox
Outstanding service
by 02/01/2016on
We have bought cars from Larry Miller Honda for the last 20 years and continue to be completely satisfied with the respect with which we are treated by their sales personnel. The service is excellent. We highly recommend them.
Absolutely flawless!!! Amazing!
by 01/11/2016on
Our experience with buying our vehicle from your dealership was flawless. Richard Paul was the most professional business man we have ever dealt with. I will recommend him and Larry H. Miller to any and everyone!!! 5 stars, 2 thumbs up amazing!!!!
Very good
by 01/03/2016on
I came into the dealership to get my radio fixed after replacing a battery and ended up driving away with a 2016 Honda Accord. It is beautiful and so fun to drive.
New CRV
by 01/02/2016on
I thoroughly enjoyed my experience with LHM Honda Boise. It was nice to find a military friendly company that actually cherished and supported our military service.
New Vehicle Purchase
by 07/26/2015on
Wonderful experience with our salesperson, Dave Mathias, and all other personnel we came into contact with at Larry H. Miller Honda in Boise. Staff was friendly and courteous, very helpful and knowledgeable in answering our questions, and worked hard to get our business. Would highly recommend this dealer!
