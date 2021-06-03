Honolulu Ford
Customer Reviews of Honolulu Ford
Service department
by 03/06/2021on
I appreciate all your hard work . Thank you Shaqueta ,Julia and Fey. You help me every time . Very perfessional and listened to what the customers needs and want done . Keep up the great work Jesse
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department
by 03/06/2021on
I appreciate all your hard work . Thank you Shaqueta ,Julia and Fey. You help me every time . Very perfessional and listened to what the customers needs and want done . Keep up the great work Jesse
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unsatisfied
by 01/12/2020on
My experience with Honolulu Ford is very unsatisfied and very poor service . First, I went through multiple sales associates because the first one only talked about himself and did not know anything about the vehicle. He only wanted the sale and probably could care less about customer service. The second sales associate was a little better but in the end, very poor customer service as well. I was treated as just another customer and only the sale of the vehicle was the focus to the sales person and the environment of the process was worst. The questions I had asked was not answered truthfully, i felt that the sales person cared about getting more customers in a day rather than concentrating on the first deal that was being completed. Next, I tried to follow up on the discrepancies I found with the vehicle and no return or reply from the sales associate to date, I called, text messaged and no contact to address my concerns. Honolulu Ford customer service deserves no stars and will not recommend this dealership top anyone. I will also be doing a rating/review on Yelp on this dealership and the sales associate .
Purchase from Honolulu Ford
by 01/19/2018on
I'd like to say I'm very happy with the service I received from Honolulu Ford. Especially that of Thomas Kondo. Knowledgeable of all aspects of the vehicles within their inventory. For me it was about a four month process from when I first went to the dealership until I purchase the vehicle. I was kept in the loop for all the vehicles that were available to me. The process was painless and over in no time. I'm very satisfied with my purchase and with a staff of Honolulu Ford.
Satisfied
by 12/30/2017on
Ms. Fey was incredibly attentive and absolutely courteous throughout the entire process from start to finish. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
F150 Service
by 08/15/2017on
They performed the service and gave me a safety check same day, always very friendly and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New vehicle purchase
by 07/04/2017on
Very easy purchase. I am generally not a fan of car dealerships. Worked with Richard, absolutely no "car sales" tactics. Just straight up talk, much appreciated. I walked away from a different dealership after requesting the hard sales pitch be toned down a bit several times. I will return to Honolulu Ford in the future
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
mahalo!
by 03/25/2017on
Theresa, my service advisor was very friendly, courteous and helpful. The shuttle drivers were also awesome and got me to and from work in timely fashion! This recent service was quick, painless and convenient. Mahalo to the hardworking HNL Ford team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth
by 03/10/2017on
Exceptionally friendly staff, quick smooth service, will definitely come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fiesta transmission malfunction
by 02/20/2017on
My fiesta had a transmission malfunction & more. Spoke with Jason and he was able to squeeze the repairs/work in so I could get my car back in a timely manner rather than waiting until next week to get an appointment. Couldn't have asked for better service. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Timing is everything
by 01/10/2017on
Mr. Rhett Van Fossen is the constant professional. I had been helped by Rhett a few months earlier and did a test drive on a F-150. At that time, they did not have the options I was looking for as the manufacturer was behind on getting product out to the dealerships. Fast forward to November 2016, and hefty incentives from Ford. I contacted Rhett. Set up an appointment for a appraisal on my trade. Selected a vehicle from the Honolulu Ford website. Made another appointment to test drive the XLT, and finalized the deal. No hassle, no pressure, no worries. I have no complaints. The staff at Honolulu Ford has always treated me with respect, and uphold a high standard that should be the envy of most businesses. Thank you to Mark Benson for taking the time out is his busy day to say hello. To Brian, Lisa, and Helen, thank you for being the professionals that you are.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WC
by 11/01/2016on
My car over heated and needed to be towed. Megan Aurio - Service advisor ... assisted in checking in my car for which I had no appointment. Coordination was handled with my extended auto service warranty (not Ford) and repairs completed in 2 days. Hassel free for me. Great job Honolulu Ford and friendly and helpful staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
License Plate Installation
by 09/21/2016on
I received an e-mail that my license plates were ready for installation so I called to make an appointment. I was pleased to find out that Ford was available that same afternoon, so I could take car of the issue in a timely manner. The assistants were pleasant and helpful, and the license plate installation was quick and efficient. I was told it would take 15 minutes, and it only took ten!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Ford F-150
by 08/31/2016on
Nestor was very helpful and knowledgable. It was a very good shopping experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchaser
by 08/23/2016on
Ordered F150 truck and came in as ordered however found out the truck bed hooks were not included and the truck did not have floor mats. The rear window had a hairline crack and the service manager has placed a warranty order but have not heard back from dealership. Seems once the truck was paid and we drove off no followup.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
by 08/23/2016on
Great job by the service department Kept me informed all the way through
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Convenient Saturday Hours
by 08/05/2016on
I like that I can bring my Ford Escape in for routine service on Saturday's. I also like the waiting room.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Servive
by 08/04/2016on
The service was awesome. And the people that work for ford was very kind to me. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service and unlimited choices of vehicles
by 07/23/2016on
I purchase a 2016 Ford F150 XLT. I was looking for a truck that was not equipped with Chrome package and not white because of the harsh RED dirt of Hawaii. I contacted Ford Honolulu through the the website and was contacted immediately. Upon showing up in the showroom, Richard Teruya approach us and offered assistance. He showed us few vehicles and looked for my preffered vehicles. We eventually found the vehicle I was looking for. The Finance department gave me the deal that I wanted and even called me when they found a better APR for my loan. Great staff and choice of vehicles. One improvement they should make is to add a maintenance package with the vehicle, such as free oil changes for 2 services or something that will save a customer some money.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service/ Honolulu Ford
by 07/20/2016on
My sales person Ken Hirata was excellent and very professional. My local Ford Dealership on Maui didn't have the car I wanted but I found one at your Dealership in Honolulu. My deal was completed over the phone and Ken took care of all the details for a pleasurable experience from getting me the paper work to getting my new Ford Explorer Limited shipped to me in a timely manner. Thanks again. Excellent
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service Friendly Faces
by 07/14/2016on
Service was quick, the people were friendly. Like working with Ford when servicing my. F-150.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/23/2016on
Had great service from Richard Teruya and Daniel Morisato. I walked in to the dealership not expecting to buy a new truck but they took care of me and gave me a deal that I could not refuse and ended up driving away with a new truck and a satisfied customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes