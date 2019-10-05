I made a last minute call and asked about making an appointment for purchasing, installation of 4 new tires, and an alignment. My Service Writer, Terri B, not only made it happen, but she made it happen right then. Best prices, Best service, Best Dealership all around. I will never shop nor get service for my vehicles anywhere else.
Give Hamby Automotive a chance and they'll do what it takes to be your dealer for life.
Thanks to everyone else at Hamby Automotive for treating me like family.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes