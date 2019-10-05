service Rating

I made a last minute call and asked about making an appointment for purchasing, installation of 4 new tires, and an alignment. My Service Writer, Terri B, not only made it happen, but she made it happen right then. Best prices, Best service, Best Dealership all around. I will never shop nor get service for my vehicles anywhere else. Give Hamby Automotive a chance and they'll do what it takes to be your dealer for life. Thanks to everyone else at Hamby Automotive for treating me like family. Read more