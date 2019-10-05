Hamby Automotive Network

2000 US Hwy 41 S, Perry, GA 31069
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hamby Automotive Network

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
sales Rating

Buyer

by Yankee2110 on 05/10/2019

Overall it was a great experience starting with the website and going through the final paperwork

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service as always!

by B Skippy Wms on 04/27/2019

I made a last minute call and asked about making an appointment for purchasing, installation of 4 new tires, and an alignment. My Service Writer, Terri B, not only made it happen, but she made it happen right then. Best prices, Best service, Best Dealership all around. I will never shop nor get service for my vehicles anywhere else. Give Hamby Automotive a chance and they'll do what it takes to be your dealer for life. Thanks to everyone else at Hamby Automotive for treating me like family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Customer

by James latimo on 04/11/2019

Continue to receive great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
