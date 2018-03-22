Sons Kia
Satisfied Customer
by 03/22/2018on
The expertise of all the staff. The sale representative made me feel comfortable and at ease from begining to end
Customer-focus
by 03/08/2018on
Sales associate, Mr. Terry Strickland, listened very carefully to my list of specific needs and worked hard to help me get the best deal based on those needs.
Thank you
by 03/08/2018on
The care that Terry Strickland and the rest of the team took with me was just perfect. I was nervous to get a car note again, but they assured me that everything will be ok.
gadecatur
by 02/26/2018on
The sales person was friendly and outgoing. I really felt at ease in discussing my situation and concerns. He did all he could to make sure that all my needs were met.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A good visit with a lot of benefits
by 02/21/2018on
Kind courteous, professional people. The salesman was especially helpful and knowledgeable. I'm sure I will be back again since this is my third KIA.
PeeJay
by 01/16/2018on
The friendliness, the effort made to see that I was comfortable, no hassle to make sure I was very satisfied with what I was purchasing
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car Purchase
by 01/10/2018on
When I arrived at Sons Kia Car Dealership, first I was greeted in a warm and friendly manner by the receptionist, and the salesmen in the lobby. I was there to see one particular salesman, Mr. Joel Purnell, whom I met during a previous visit, while my vehicle was being service. He shared information regarding the new vehicle that I was looking at on the showroom floor, but at that time I wasn't interested in purchasing a new vehicle. When I decided that I would come back to see if the vehicle was still there, I knew that he would be my salesman. He handles himself in a very courteous and professional manner. He worked tirelessly with me to get all my concerns answers. I received more than the expected level of professionalism and respect from him. After the car purchase was completed, he took me outside to go over all the features of the car. He went above and beyond to get me the best deal for my purchase. He is a very good person, and salesman. Kia not only have a great employee, but one that is truly an asset.
Awesome experience with Kia
by 12/20/2017on
The customer service and attention to what i was trying to accomplish. Everyone was very generous. They went over the call the duty to give me what i asked which was NO down payment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST EXPERIENCE
by 12/16/2017on
Great Friendly knowledgeable staff. Helped me and answered all of my questions. Explained things to me in the easiest terms and made me feel better about my situation. Shelby was such a great smart helpful person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kia survey
by 12/02/2017on
Friendly staff: Jamie Johnson and Jay Jackson did a wonderful job. Spacious and comfortable office space to sit in. Staff offered us something to drink while we wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"The Butler"
by 09/20/2017on
"The Butler" was my salesman. I have nothing but good things to say about him and my car shopping experience. He was friendly,helpful, knowledgeable, personal, understanding, accomodating, genuine, and just overall nice.
Amazing!
by 09/05/2017on
I absolutely love Kia of McDonough. Customer Service was awesome. The service was fast and they got the job done. The guy who helped me (Manager of the internet services) was absolutely amazing- he made you feel like family and not just another customer. I told him my needs and he made it happen within my budget! My experience here was awesome and I drove off the lot with a 2017 Kia Optima. Thank you Kia of McDonough.
Great Experience At Sons Kia McDonough!!
by 09/02/2017on
Everyone there was very friendly. David who helped us was very knowledgeable on the car details down to a T. He also didn't push us to buy the most expensive thing on the lot, he knew what we wanted to spend so he went with that when a lot of places will do anything to convince you into something you aren't comfortable with. Also, Maurquis that was training with David was so awesome. He was more like a friend than a salesperson, that's how any experience should be. Once everything was done and we were ready to go, I liked how they got someone to show us how everything on the inside worked and she helped us set it all up before we left the lot. Everyone that helped us that day also said they would be reaching out to us in the next few days to see how things are going and I absolutely love that, shows professionalism and care.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
KIA 2017
by 08/31/2017on
I loved the customer service and Johnnie Williams personality. He was straight forward about the process. Anita was very nice and her customer service is awesome.
Sons Kia is the best!
by 08/29/2017on
Joel Purnell was amazing! He made sure I was comfortable in the car, and definitely made sure I was taken care. All of the staff were very nice, and had smiles on their faces. The manager(Rich or Richard) was very nice also. I couldn't have asked for a better experience with buying my car. Sons Kia is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 08/27/2017on
Every person that we encountered was very kind and made sure we understood every step of the process. Thomas was an excellent sales person & did not try to pressure us into a bad deal. Instead, he constantly checked with us & when the deal came through, he answered every question we had honestly. The entire team that worked on our deal wanted to make sure we were comfortable with the payments & did their best to get us out of a bad situation with our previous vehicle. They succeeded & got us a great deal with affordable payments & a lower interest rate than we previously had. We will definitely be in for our next upgrade in the future. It also helped that we were out of the dealership in the new vehicle in less than 3 hours!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service
by 01/19/2016on
Sales person, Kimberly was excellent. Went out of her way to make sure I was happy with my car purchase. She was honest about the car being offered and showed me how to work devices in the car. I appreciate all she did showing excellent customer service skills.
Kia Dealership Mcdonough GA
by 01/08/2016on
The Kia dealership in Mcdonough was great. The salesman was very knowledgeable about the vehicle we purchased. He was not pushy and all allowed us to make the right decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 01/07/2016on
Tyran was friendly & professional. He was able to provide me with answers to questions that I did not initially think of. He was very helpful with pairing my phone with the car & getting me familiar with all of the "gadgets". Dave also gave me a detailed tour of the Sons Kia facility - that is something I have never had done before.
Great customer care Provider Gerald Lofton
by 01/03/2016on
Gerald Lofton listened to me and what I wanted and delivered just that. No high pressure selling .He was very friendly and knowledgeable. The finance guy Lorenzo was also very friendly and professional.
