5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I arrived at Sons Kia Car Dealership, first I was greeted in a warm and friendly manner by the receptionist, and the salesmen in the lobby. I was there to see one particular salesman, Mr. Joel Purnell, whom I met during a previous visit, while my vehicle was being service. He shared information regarding the new vehicle that I was looking at on the showroom floor, but at that time I wasn't interested in purchasing a new vehicle. When I decided that I would come back to see if the vehicle was still there, I knew that he would be my salesman. He handles himself in a very courteous and professional manner. He worked tirelessly with me to get all my concerns answers. I received more than the expected level of professionalism and respect from him. After the car purchase was completed, he took me outside to go over all the features of the car. He went above and beyond to get me the best deal for my purchase. He is a very good person, and salesman. Kia not only have a great employee, but one that is truly an asset. Read more